Offshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Will See A Speedy Recovery

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.12 -0.17 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 41.03 -1.40 -3.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.513 -0.048 -1.87%
Graph down Mars US 37 mins 39.99 -1.31 -3.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 41.95 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.15 +0.29 +0.77%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.513 -0.048 -1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 41.75 +0.42 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 41.71 +0.18 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 38.60 -1.58 -3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 42.73 -1.64 -3.70%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 39.94 -1.22 -2.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.14 -1.07 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 27.14 -1.36 -4.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.10 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.60 +0.35 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.00 +0.35 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.90 +0.35 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.60 +0.35 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.76 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.24 -1.31 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.25 +0.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.34 +0.35 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 3 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Taxes. Personal and Corporate. Trump vs BIden Family. Plans vs Records.
  • 5 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 8 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 18 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 2 days Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 7 hours BLM organizer plows her car thru Trump supporters. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Gasoline Inventories Climb

The Permian Is Facing A New Pipeline Problem

The Permian Is Facing A New Pipeline Problem

The Permian has always been…

Canada Job Losses In Resource Sector Hit All-Time High

Canada Job Losses In Resource Sector Hit All-Time High

As Canada’s natural resource sector…

Can Germany Solve The Nord Stream 2 Dispute?

Can Germany Solve The Nord Stream 2 Dispute?

Germany is now reportedly offering…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Offshore Oil & Gas Pipelines Will See A Speedy Recovery

By Rystad Energy - Sep 29, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The global oil and gas market demand for large-diameter offshore pipeline, known as trunkline, is set for an annual drop of 26% this year, with the size of total installations forecasted to reach 2,150 kilometers (km), a Rystad Energy analysis shows. This downturn’s impact on trunkline demand is, however, lighter than that of 2016, and recovery is likely to be swift, led by projects in the Middle East.

Although it is set for a significant drop from last year’s 2,913 km, offshore trunkline demand is holding up much better now than during the previous downturn, when demand plummeted to just 938 km in 2016 from 2,488 km the year before.

Rystad Energy estimates the market’s recovery to be swift this time, as Middle Eastern projects are likely to propel demand to almost pre-Covid-19 levels already from 2022 and push it even higher from 2023, when offshore trunkline installations are projected to exceed 3,000 km.

“The offshore trunkline market will recover to its prior levels in the next few years, driven by a handful of large transmission lines between regional markets and numerous export lines from upcoming offshore gas field developments,“ says Henning Bjørvik, energy service analyst at Rystad Energy.

The global trunkline market is divided into upstream export lines connected to processing or production facilities, and transmission lines used for downstream transport between regions and markets. Although connected, the market drivers and characteristics of the two trunkline types are quite different. Related: Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar Next Week

Demand for export lines is directly related to offshore upstream development activity, where primarily gas field developments call for trunklines. Transport infrastructure accounts for a significantly larger portion of the value chain for gas developments than for oil, where operators can opt for export via buoy loading onto oil tankers. In project count terms, more than 90% of the nearly 100 offshore trunklines expected to be developed in the 2020–2024 period are gas export pipes.

Transmission line projects are more loosely connected to field developments. They normally originate in giant field development clusters that produce more gas than needed in local markets and can stretch out several hundred kilometers to reach import markets. Transmission line projects are often highly unpredictable due to geopolitics, and route decisions and legal approval stages are lengthy processes, especially for cross-country lines.

Transmission lines make up around half of the new trunklines forecasted up till 2024 measured by length, but in project count they amount to less than one third. As a result, alterations in the timing of a few of these can throw the market around quite a bit.

Recent trunkline demand in Europe/Russia has been dominated by the contentious Nord Stream 2 dual transmission lines from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea, where installation started in 2018. Halted by existing US sanctions, 160 km of the 2460-km, 48-inch project remain to be laid and Rystad Energy expects the project to be completed in 2021. North Sea oil and gas export lines have also contributed to demand.

Going forward, the EastMed transmission pipeline spanning the Mediterranean Sea from Israeli waters via Cyprus to mainland Greece is the largest driver in kilometer terms with offshore sections totaling 1,340 km expected to be installed between 2023 and 2026. The Middle East trunkline market will continue to be dominated by export lines associated with giant offshore developments in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while Asia-Pacific demand will be led by Australian export lines such as Barossa, Scarborough and Browse LNG. African projects contributing to trunkline demand include Egypt’s Mediterranean Zohr field and the Mamba development in Area 4 off Mozambique, while the Americas is the only market expected to see a decline in installations in the coming years.

Despite the improving demand outlook for transmission lines, prices for the pipes themselves are expected to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future due to excess capacity in the global market for large-diameter linepipe manufacturing.

“Capacity still dwarfs demand, so even when demand picks up, we tend to find that there are always pipe mills with spare capacity that will offer competitive pricing to win orders so they can boost their utilization rates,” says Rystad Energy’s Senior Vice President for Energy Service Research James Ley.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World's Largest Oil Traders Don't Expect Prices To Rise Until 2021

Next Post

Australia Pivots To Hydrogen In Carbon Neutral Push
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com