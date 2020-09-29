The World's Largest Oil Traders Don't Expect Prices To Rise Until 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.53 -2.07 -5.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.53 -1.90 -4.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.571 -0.224 -8.01%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 41.30 +0.30 +0.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 1 day 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.86 +0.12 +0.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.571 -0.224 -8.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 41.33 -0.86 -2.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 41.53 -0.69 -1.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 40.18 +0.43 +1.08%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 44.37 +0.40 +0.91%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 41.16 +0.39 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.36 +0.45 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 42.21 +0.22 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 28.50 +0.34 +1.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 32.10 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 39.60 +0.35 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 41.00 +0.35 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 39.90 +0.35 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 36.60 +0.35 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.00 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 30.75 +0.25 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 40.80 +0.47 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.55 +0.35 +1.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.50 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.50 +0.35 +0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.00 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.99 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Presidential debate will address taxes. Personal and Corp, including International Oil companies that pay little U.S. Income tax using Transfer Pricing.
  • 2 days JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 4 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 11 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 2 days Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Pemex Is Losing Market Share To Private Companies

UAE Wealth Fund Sees Oil Demand Peaking In 2030

UAE Wealth Fund Sees Oil Demand Peaking In 2030

One of the largest state…

Nigerian Government: Oil Could Become Worthless

Nigerian Government: Oil Could Become Worthless

Nigeria needs to make the…

Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Aggressive investors who know how…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World's Largest Oil Traders Don't Expect Prices To Rise Until 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The top executives at some of the world’s largest independent oil traders do not expect global oil demand to materially improve over the next six to nine months—Instead, they expect oil prices to remain stuck in a narrow range in the $40s at least until the middle of 2021.

The senior executives at commodity trading giants Vitol, Mercuria, and Gunvor are not optimistic about the demand recovery in the near term, they said at the FT Commodities Global Summit on Tuesday.   

Russell Hardy, chief executive at the biggest independent oil trader in the world, Vitol Group, expects global oil demand to stay flat until the summer of 2021, and has “modest expectations” about oil prices, Reuters quoted Hardy as telling the summit.

Hardy himself appeared quite bullish on oil inventories drawing down two weeks ago. The world’s stockpiles of oil have diminished by around 300 million barrels since peaking at 1.2 billion barrels early this summer, and are expected to decline by another 250 million-300 million barrels between September and December, Hardy told Bloomberg in mid-September.  

This weekend, Vitol’s executive committee member Chris Bake said on Gulf Intelligence’s weekly energy podcast that demand is looking more uncertain amid a “huge amount of uncertainty” about COVID-19, economies, monetary stimulus, and oil demand.

“The conventional wisdom going into the fourth quarter was that things were going to improve,” Bake said, noting that “it doesn’t feel like we have a huge catalyst” for the rest of the year.

Mercuria’s CEO Marco Dunand said on the FT summit on Tuesday that he doesn’t see oil demand recovering to the pre-crisis levels for a few years, and expects oil prices to remain broadly flat around $45 per barrel over the next six months.

Torbjörn Törnqvist, chief executive at Gunvor, also sees oil prices staying in the $40s until the middle of 2021, ranging from mid- to high $40s.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nigerian Government: Oil Could Become Worthless
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com