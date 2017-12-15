U.S. Shale Looks Beyond The Sweet Spots

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.29 +0.25 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.28 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.598 -0.086 -3.20%
Mars US 20 hours 58.58 +0.39 +0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.63 -1.02%
Urals 2 days 60.94 -1.50 -2.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.48 +0.41 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.48 +0.41 +0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.07 +0.33 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.598 -0.086 -3.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.98 -1.05 -1.72%
Murban 2 days 62.58 -1.05 -1.65%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.06 +0.47 +0.79%
Basra Light 2 days 58.65 +0.87 +1.51%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.52 +0.44 +0.70%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.37 +0.42 +0.67%
Girassol 2 days 62.82 +0.37 +0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.87 -0.63 -1.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.38 +0.47 +1.39%
Western Canadian Select 63 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 63 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 63 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 63 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 63 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 63 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 63 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 63 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 63 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.48 +0.41 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.06 -0.86 -1.37%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.99 +0.44 +0.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.94 +0.44 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.94 +0.44 +0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.49 +0.44 +0.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +0.50 +1.07%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.79 +0.44 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 mins BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 1 hour Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 2 hours Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 hours Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 10 hours Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 15 hours Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 19 hours IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 20 hours Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 22 hours OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 1 day Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 1 day Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 1 day Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 1 day Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 2 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 2 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 2 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 2 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 2 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 2 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 2 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 3 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 3 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 3 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 3 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 3 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 3 days Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 3 days Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect
  • 4 days US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 4 days Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 4 days Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 4 days ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 4 days Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 4 days Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 7 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 7 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 7 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 7 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 7 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 7 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest

Breaking News:

BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar

Alt Text

What’s Holding Back Saudi Vision 2030?

Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 has…

Alt Text

Saudis To Slash Oil Exports To Asia By 100,000 Bpd

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry announced…

Alt Text

The One Indicator OPEC Must Watch

Following the successful extension of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale Looks Beyond The Sweet Spots

By Irina Slav - Dec 15, 2017, 9:30 AM CST oil pipeline

Although the start to 2017 saw wavering optimism from U.S. oil and gas, healthier corporate balance sheets, improved well economics, and capital continuing to flow into the sector, are setting the stage for more expansion opportunities beyond just a few select shale plays in 2018, Houston-based investment bank GulfStar Group said in its Capital Perspectives: Oil and Gas Outlook 2018.

“Entering 2018, numerous metrics point to a broadening in the opportunity spectrum, though the most economic basins retain a substantial head start,” Bryan Frederickson and Eric Swanson say in GulfStar’s 2018 outlook.

U.S. shale producers have dramatically cut costs and optimized efficiencies in operations, and now many publicly traded firms cite an oil price of $50 per barrel as adequate to cover capital expenditures and dividends with cash flows, the investment bank said.

Mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity has been strong in 2017, with the deal count high, but per-transaction value has declined as the year progressed, GulfStar said.

In its Q3 2017 quarterly US Oil & Gas deals report, PwC also said that although the number of oil and gas deals in the U.S. rose in the third quarter, their total value dropped substantially as companies are seeking smaller, bolt-on acquisitions to fine-tune and rationalize their portfolios after the period of big transformational mega-deals.

According to GulfStar, a major driver this year has been the shifting of M&A activity to basins with more attractive entry valuations such as the Marcellus/Utica, Anadarko, and Niobrara. This is contrary to what some might think, as the Permian and Eagle Ford are used to getting all the attention.

Private equity firms have also boosted deal activity across the U.S. shale patch, with 36 percent of all Q3 M&A deals made with private equity, compared to just 15 percent in Q3 2016 and to 30 percent in Q2 2017.

Equity issuance by U.S. oil and gas firms has faltered since the middle of this year, but debt capital markets have moved in to offset dampening appetites for public equity, GulfStar also noted. Related: The Uncertain Future Of Natural Gas

“The signal from equity markets is clear, prioritizing fiscal discipline, profitability and cash generation over near-term growth,” Frederickson and Swanson say.

Commenting on the debt borrowings, GulfStar said, “Year-to-date issue volume through October 2017 exceeded $40 billion, potentially on pace to rival activity during the $100 oil days, and making oil and gas the most active industry on a global basis.”

Looking forward, GulfStar reckons that “Recent rig count and permitting data support the thesis that continued recovery in commodity prices and rationalization of operating costs should result in more widespread opportunity in 2018.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Struggling Venezuela Launches Tender To Buy U.S. Crude
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?
Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

 Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

 Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

 OilCoin: The World’s First Compliant Cryptocurrency

OilCoin: The World’s First Compliant Cryptocurrency

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com