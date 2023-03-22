OPEC+ Will Not Change Output Policy Despite The Oil Price Plunge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.33 -0.34 -0.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.02 -0.30 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.83 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.243 -0.105 -4.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.543 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.96 +3.19 +4.51%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.23 +1.94 +2.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.543 +0.004 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.05 +3.40 +4.88%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.08 +3.69 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 71.72 +1.96 +2.81%
Graph down Basra Light 477 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.03 +1.63 +2.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.49 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.50 +1.64 +2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.96 +3.19 +4.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.95 +2.16 +4.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 48.42 +1.85 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 71.82 +1.85 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 70.07 +1.85 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 67.22 +1.85 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.92 +1.85 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.92 +1.85 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.22 +1.85 +2.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 74.17 +1.85 +2.56%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.52 +1.85 +3.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.20 +1.74 +2.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.00 +2.00 +3.13%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 59.75 +2.00 +3.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 61.86 +1.69 +2.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 65.81 +1.69 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.81 +1.69 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.00 +2.00 +3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 16 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 23 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 23 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Bank Turmoil Could Undermine The Effect Of Biden’s Clean Energy Bill

Coal Is Still King In Asia, But Renewables Are On The Rise

Coal Is Still King In Asia, But Renewables Are On The Rise

Asia is leading the world…

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

The U.S. building sector has…

President Petro Can’t Afford To Ban Oil Exploration In Colombia

President Petro Can’t Afford To Ban Oil Exploration In Colombia

Ending hydrocarbon exploration will threaten…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Will Not Change Output Policy Despite The Oil Price Plunge

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 22, 2023, 8:25 AM CDT
  • The OPEC+ group is not expected to change its production policy despite the oil price plunge last week.
  • Banking concerns sent oil prices tumbling, but OPEC representatives believe the move was speculative.
  • The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), the panel recommending oil policy actions, has a meeting slated for April 3.
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ group is not expected to intervene in the oil market with changes to its production policy, likely keeping the current quotas until the end of 2023, despite the oil price plunge and the financial markets turmoil, three OPEC+ delegates told Reuters on Wednesday.

Oil suffered a 10% slide in the past two weeks, triggered by concerns about the health of the U.S. and European banking sectors and possible wider implications for the global economy.  

However, OPEC+ is set to stick to the agreement from October 2022 to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) until 2023, according to delegates from the alliance. 

“No changes for the group until the end of year,” one delegate told Reuters. 

OPEC+ doesn’t plan additional cuts to help prop up prices, another delegate said, and a third representative from the group told Reuters that the price slump was driven by speculative trading, not oil market fundamentals.

Russia, part of the OPEC+ alliance leading the non-OPEC producers in the deal, said on Tuesday that  it would continue its 500,000-bpd oil production cut through the end of June this year.

Last week, consultants at Energy Aspects said that OPEC+ would not be racing to react to the oil price plunge and would wait for financial markets to calm down after the banking sector scare.

“It would be premature for OPEC+ to take action without first understanding what the risks are,” Energy Aspects analysts said in a note carried by Bloomberg.

Earlier last week, before the Credit Suisse scare spooked markets, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Energy Intelligence that OPEC+ would keep its oil production targets unchanged until the end of the year in view of the high level of uncertainty on the global markets and with global economic growth.

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), the panel recommending oil policy actions, has a meeting slated for April 3.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Over Half Of Europe’s LNG Capacity Could Become Stranded By 2030
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?
Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com