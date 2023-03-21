How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 68.80 +1.16 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.59 +0.80 +1.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.40 +0.82 +1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 -0.026 -1.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.516 -0.020 -0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 67.29 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.516 -0.020 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.65 -4.71 -6.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.39 -4.80 -6.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 476 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.40 -0.85 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.86 -0.79 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.79 +0.84 +1.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 46.57 +0.89 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 69.97 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 68.22 +0.89 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 65.37 +0.89 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.37 +0.89 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 72.32 +0.89 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 61.67 +0.89 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.84 -1.39 -1.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.17 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 22 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 22 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Texas Adds HSBC To Blacklist Of Banks Boycotting Oil And Gas

The Only Really Bullish Factor In Oil Markets

The Only Really Bullish Factor In Oil Markets

With oil prices under pressure…

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

Bearish sentiment continues to dominate…

Oil Market Fundamentals Push Oil Prices Higher

Oil Market Fundamentals Push Oil Prices Higher

While it may only be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 21, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The U.S. building sector has historically been a major source of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.
  • From 2005 to 2022, the country added 62.5 billion square feet to its building stock, equivalent to six cities the size of Boston annually.
  • However, in the past two decades, significant progress has been made to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in the building sector through sustainable construction practices resulting in significant cost savings.
Join Our Community

Buildings are a major source of energy use in the United States. Constructing new buildings, and then heating, cooling, and otherwise powering them once they're in use accounts for a hefty chunk of overall electricity consumption. This means that the energy efficiency of the building sector has enormous implications for the country’s ecological footprint and ultimate ability to meet its climate goals. To put this in perspective: from 2005 to 2022, the U.S. added a whopping. 62.5 billion square feet to its building stock — this could be approximately equated to adding six cities the size of Boston each and every year. But over the past two decades, the U.S. building sector has made incredible advances in reducing the amount of energy used to build new structures, and therefore in reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions. 

For most of the country’s industrial history, growth in the buildings sector was directly connected with growth in energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. “However, in 2005, something extraordinary happened,” The Hill recently reported. That near-miracle was that “building operating energy and emissions decoupled from building sector growth.” According to figures from Architecture 2030, the carbon intensity (carbon dioxide emissions per square foot of floor area) of U.S. buildings has declined by a remarkable 39.8 percent for residential and 43.7 percent for commercial buildings since 2005. Energy consumption in the building process has drastically decreased, and “from 2010 to 2022, residential and commercial building energy consumers saved approximately $530 billion total from 2010 projected energy costs.”

Green Building Sector

This incredible evolution is projected to continue: low- and zero-emissions architectural planning is improving and continues to be increasingly adopted. Policy instruments supporting zero-carbon standards for new buildings and major renovations are also proliferating, and 158 of the 196 parties to the Paris Agreement now include emissions from buildings in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

What’s more, renewable energy is growing at an unprecedented pace in Europe, largely thanks to an energy crisis spurred by Russian President-cum-autocrat Vladmir Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine. On this side of the Atlantic, President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is offering billions of dollars in incentives and subsidies for clean energy projects, representing the single biggest climate bill the country has ever seen. 

This is hugely hopeful news for emissions targets and climate goals at the national and global scales. Indeed, The Hill called the building sector a “climate bright spot.” However, there is still a lot of work to do. Buildings’ embodied emissions (i.e., the emissions associated with building materials, construction and sitework, which can account for up to half of the carbon footprint of new buildings over their lifespan) must also be halved by 2030 to meet climate goals. And then the energy use within those buildings for heating, cooling, and other electricity needs must also be reduced where possible, and the rest sourced from clean energy sources. 

Luckily, there is already progress being made in these regards as well. In the building sector, “new design strategies and calculation tools to reduce and sequester embodied carbon have been developed (including EC3, Carbon Smart Materials Palette, Pathfinder, Tally, CARE Tool, EPIC and One Click LCA among others) and are increasingly being used.” In terms of more efficient heating and cooling, there is also major progress being made, particularly through the increased use of heat pumps. If applied widely, heat pumps could reduce the United States’ energy consumption by up to 50%

What’s more, we have already seen that drastically reducing the energy footprint of building technologies is entirely possible. Historically, lighting represented the biggest use of energy within the commercial sector, but the improved technology and increased application of high-efficiency lighting has completely changed this. Now, the biggest use of commercial energy is computing equipment, but with a focus on energy efficiency there is hope that this, too, could be drastically reduced through improved technology, accompanying policy tools, and widespread adoption. Ultimately, money talks, and more energy efficient buildings and building components are not only better for the environment, they’re better for the bottom line. This means that the building sector could continue to be a “climate bright spot” and a guiding light for other, more challenging sectors as the deadline for carbon neutrality grows ever closer.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Market Fundamentals Push Oil Prices Higher

Next Post

China’s Slow Auto Sales Spurs Race To Cut EV Prices
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?
Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com