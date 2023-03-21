China’s Slow Auto Sales Spurs Race To Cut EV Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 16 mins 68.48 +0.84 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.46 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.40 +0.82 +1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.195 -0.028 -1.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 -0.023 -0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 67.29 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 -0.023 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.65 -4.71 -6.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 71.39 -4.80 -6.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 476 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.40 -0.85 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.86 -0.79 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.79 +0.84 +1.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 46.57 +0.89 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 69.97 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 68.22 +0.89 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 65.37 +0.89 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.37 +0.89 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 72.32 +0.89 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 61.67 +0.89 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 70.84 -1.39 -1.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 60.17 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 22 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 22 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Texas Adds HSBC To Blacklist Of Banks Boycotting Oil And Gas

Fundamentals Take A Back Seat As Fear Dominates Oil Markets

Fundamentals Take A Back Seat As Fear Dominates Oil Markets

Fundamentals will be of secondary…

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become China’s Top Oil Supplier

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become China’s Top Oil Supplier

Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to…

Sri Lanka’s Energy Crisis Is Weighing On its Economy

Sri Lanka’s Energy Crisis Is Weighing On its Economy

Sri Lanka's energy crisis has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Slow Auto Sales Spurs Race To Cut EV Prices

By Michael Kern - Mar 21, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • China's EV market is becoming increasingly competitive, with major automakers relying on price cuts to boost sales and clear unsold inventory.
  • Tesla's success in China has prompted other car companies such as Ford and GM to follow suit and offer significant discounts on their EV models.
  • While some analysts are skeptical about the effectiveness of the price cuts, car manufacturers are hoping to increase demand for their EV models as they transition their business models to prioritize electronic over traditional combustion engine vehicles.
Join Our Community

The shift towards electrification has been gaining momentum in recent years, with governments around the world setting ambitious targets for reducing emissions from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. China, being the world's largest automobile market, has been at the forefront of this transition. However, despite the considerable growth in China's electric vehicle (EV) market, retail auto sales have not seen the same increase in demand. As a result, many major car manufacturers are turning to a new strategy in an attempt to boost sales - price cuts.

Tesla has been leading the way in China's EV market, with its more affordable Model 3 gaining widespread popularity. However, in recent months, Tesla has been facing increased competition from domestic rivals, which have been offering heavily discounted prices on their models. As a result, other car manufacturers are also turning towards price cuts to compete.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ford and GM are following in Tesla's footsteps by offering price cuts of their own in China. These companies are hoping to clear outdated inventory and stimulate sales of their EV ranges. Even BMW and Volkswagen are getting in on the price-cutting trend by offering discounts on their EV models in China. The discounts will range from $2,200 to $7,300 per car, with Citroen-maker Dongfeng Motor Group offering a massive 40% discount on its C6 gas-powered sedan.

There are several reasons why car manufacturers are turning towards price cuts. The first and most obvious reason is to stimulate demand. Retail auto sales in China have been sluggish due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to many consumers being hesitant to make big purchases. In addition, many car manufacturers are facing the challenge of transitioning their business models to prioritize EVs over traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. By offering discounts, these manufacturers are hoping to increase demand for their EV models and to also drive down the costs associated with the adoption of EVs by the public.

Another important factor driving the trend of price cuts is the need to clear outdated inventory. Car manufacturers are sitting on an estimated 500,000 vehicles collectively stored in their inventory, most of which are older vehicles that won't meet new emissions standards. By offering discounts to these vehicles, manufacturers can clear this inventory and make room for newer models that comply with emissions regulations.

Moreover, competition is fierce in China's EV market, with local manufacturers beginning to challenge traditional global brands like Ford, GM, BMW, and Volkswagen. Domestic-based market leader BYD has only cut prices by a single percentage point, but its position in China's EV market has grown considerably. So, it's not without reason that companies such as Ford and GM have begun to change gears in China and employ a strategy of "price cuts."

One example of this trend is Ford's Mustang Mach-E, which has a standard version starting at just $31,000 after a $6,000 discount was applied. These discounts come mainly from car subsidies which have been dwindling over the past year, and constant pressure from local rivals in China. The discounts at Volkswagen do not fall too far behind, either, offering thousands of dollars of savings across the range of 20 gas-powered and electric models. 

However, some analysts are skeptical about the effectiveness of these price cuts. Kelvin Lau, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets, has warned that there is no guarantee the discounts will lead to increased sales, as Chinese consumers have become increasingly price sensitive in recent months. David Zhang, a Shanghai-based independent automobile analyst, also cautioned that if the trend of low sales continues for auto manufacturers, this could lead to the collapse of their production and dealership networks.

The EV market in China is seeing increased competition and pressure. Car manufacturers have been forced to adopt new strategies to boost sales and compete in this fiercely contested market. Among those strategies are price cuts, which have become increasingly common among automakers to boost sales and clear outdated inventory. Whether or not these actions will be enough to please buyers and boost the companies' sales targets is yet to be seen.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?
Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com