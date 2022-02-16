OPEC Sees No ‘Immediate Solution’ To High Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.26 -1.81 -1.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.41 -1.87 -2.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.617 +0.311 +7.22%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.776 -0.084 -2.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.073 -2.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 90.97 -3.39 -3.59%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.073 -2.72%

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.72 +0.20 +0.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.07 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.04 -2.21 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 79 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.95 -2.27 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.56 -1.98 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 77.97 -3.39 -4.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 94.22 -3.39 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 92.47 -3.39 -3.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 90.37 -3.39 -3.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 87.52 -3.39 -3.73%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 87.52 -3.39 -3.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 89.62 -3.39 -3.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 93.17 -3.39 -3.51%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 87.82 -3.39 -3.72%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 96.20 +1.66 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.02 -3.39 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.26 -3.39 -3.47%

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 2 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 6 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"

Breaking News:

Strong Winds Help Ease Europe’s Energy Crisis

Oil Prices Fall Back But Bullish Sentiment Remains

Oil Prices Fall Back But Bullish Sentiment Remains

Oil markets remain bullish despite…

Ransomware Gang Targets U.S. Critical Infrastructure

Ransomware Gang Targets U.S. Critical Infrastructure

A ransomware gang is targeting…

Russia And China Ink Huge Oil Deals As Ukraine Tensions Soar

Russia And China Ink Huge Oil Deals As Ukraine Tensions Soar

The latest series of oil…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

OPEC Sees No ‘Immediate Solution’ To High Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 16, 2022, 8:30 AM CST
  • OPEC President Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua: OPEC has no immediate solution to high oil prices.
  • Oil prices topped $90 per barrel early this month and continued climbing amid geopolitical tensions with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
  • The gap between OPEC+ output and its target levels surged to as much as 900,000 barrels per day in January.
A lack of investment in oil supply in recent years is limiting the ability of oil-producing countries to boost production significantly, leaving the oil market without an “immediate solution” to the high oil prices, according to OPEC’s rotating president.

Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Congo’s minister of oil and gas, holds the rotating presidency of OPEC for this year and spoke about the state of the oil market at an energy conference in Riyadh, as carried by Reuters.

Oil prices topped $90 per barrel early this month and continued climbing amid geopolitical tensions with the Russia-Ukraine crisis and continued inventory drawdowns that tighten the market, while OPEC and its partners in the OPEC+ alliance struggle to pump as much crude as their quotas under the pact allow.

Early on Wednesday, before the EIA weekly inventory report, Brent traded higher at above $94, and WTI was over the $93 per barrel mark, following a slump on Tuesday due to signs of possible de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

Geopolitics aside, the market is tight, analysts say, and many of them see oil hitting the $100 per barrel level within weeks or months amid rebounding demand and OPEC+ struggling to raise production as much as intended.

The gap between OPEC+ output and its target levels surged to as much as 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, according to estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA).  

Earlier this week, the IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol said that OPEC+ producers need to pump more oil to close the widening gap between nameplate production quotas and actual output.  

The laggards in the OPEC+ oil output targets should look to produce more to balance the tight market, Birol said at the Egypt Petroleum Show in Cairo on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

If OPEC+ continues to fail in delivering its oil production targets amid rising demand and inventories at multi-year lows, oil prices will remain under upward pressure and are set for more volatility, the IEA said in its monthly report published last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

The Fundamental Problems With Saudi Aramco's $50 Billion Stock Offering

It’s Time To Unleash The Renewable Energy Potential Of Central Asia
