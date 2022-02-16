It’s Time To Unleash The Renewable Energy Potential Of Central Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.65 -1.42 -1.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.84 -1.44 -1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.629 +0.323 +7.50%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.787 -0.073 -2.54%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.611 -0.058 -2.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 90.97 -3.39 -3.59%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.611 -0.058 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 92.72 +0.20 +0.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.07 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.04 -2.21 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 79 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.95 -2.27 -2.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.77 -2.20 -2.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.56 -1.98 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 77.97 -3.39 -4.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 94.22 -3.39 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 92.47 -3.39 -3.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 90.37 -3.39 -3.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 87.52 -3.39 -3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 87.52 -3.39 -3.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 89.62 -3.39 -3.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 93.17 -3.39 -3.51%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 87.82 -3.39 -3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 96.20 +1.66 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.02 -3.39 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.26 -3.39 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 45 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 7 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"

Breaking News:

Strong Winds Help Ease Europe’s Energy Crisis

Energy Stocks Are Still Undervalued Despite Massive Oil Price Rally

Energy Stocks Are Still Undervalued Despite Massive Oil Price Rally

Oil prices have been posting…

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Within Reach

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Within Reach

Nuclear fusion has always been…

Traders Turn To Oil And Commodities As Inflation Spikes

Traders Turn To Oil And Commodities As Inflation Spikes

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

It’s Time To Unleash The Renewable Energy Potential Of Central Asia

By Global Risk Insights - Feb 16, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Countries in Central Asia produce a majority of their electricity through a combination of fossil fuels and hydroelectric power, a combination that has been failing during the pandemic.
  • The region has a huge and largely untapped renewable energy potential, and it needs to attract investment to develop this industry before its electricity problems worsen.
  • While the World Bank and USAID are already playing an important role in this development, the countries need to work on attracting more foreign investment.
Join Our Community

Context

Central Asia consists of five countries, three of which – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan – are rich with oil and gas while Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are upstream countries endowed with water resources. Downstream countries tend to generate electricity from fossil fuels while upstream countries rely on hydroelectric power. Specifically, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan generate electricity mostly from gas while Kazakhstan uses coal to power more than 70% of its electricity generation. Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan generate most of their electricity from hydropower plants. 

However, upstream countries face power outages when there are droughts or water freezes and downstream countries when they fail to supply power plants with fossil fuels. Unfortunately, the occurrence of power outages only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, in January 2021, the lights went out in parts of six of Uzbekistan’s 12 provinces and in November 2020, more than 50 people gathered in Kashkadarya Province to demand the restoration of electricity in their homes. Similarly, Tajik populations reported that they are only receiving electricity for a handful of hours daily since the start of November. Even more recently, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev linked an unusual increase in electricity demand to cryptocurrency mining farms and proposed the government limit supplies of electricity to 1 MW per mining farm and to 100 MW for the whole sector. Kyrgyzstan is also facing power outages given that this has been a drought year and Kyrgyzstan uses hydropower to generate most of its electricity.

Progress and Challenges in Renewable Energy Adoption

Renewable energy might be a solution for Central Asia’s electricity challenges. Progress here has already been made. In 2020, the World Bank helped Uzbekistan launch the construction of the country’s first private solar power plant, enough to power more than 31,000 households. In the same year, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) partnered with the Tajik government and Pamir Energy to install a solar power plant in Murghab, which represents a 50 percent increase in daytime electricity for Murghab’s communities. In Kazakhstan, Italian and Hungarian companies are expected to install two solar power plants in Turkestan and Aktobe regions.

Although Central Asia’s path towards renewable energy adoption has just begun, the region has considerable potential due to its ample sun and wind resources. Even more important is the fact that electricity generation from hydropower will need to be complimented and/or replaced sooner than later because of declining water resources. Solar power plants in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan have already supplied communities with electricity and continuing this trend at a larger scale will likely be beneficial for all Central Asian countries.

While arguments in favor of renewable energy development in Central Asia abound, there are a number of challenges that hinder this process. Eurasianet reports that 70% of financing for renewable energy projects comes from international development banks while private companies are reluctant to invest, mainly due to lack of returns. Specifically, companies have to purchase solar power plants and wind turbines in foreign currencies, as well as profit in local currencies, which have been recently devaluing against the dollar. Another challenge might be that in energy-rich countries of Central Asia, elites that receive rents from oil and gas may fear the loss of leverage that rents from oil and gas provide

While transitioning into renewable energy is challenging for Central Asian countries due to their domestic political organization and lack of interest from private companies, they have still made progress towards this goal with the help of international banks and actors like USAID. The region is still attractive to foreign investors due to its vast, and largely untapped, renewable energy potential. The right incentives and cooperation from the Central Asian governments can encourage private companies to consider investing in the region. 

Significant Risks of Non-Diversification 

Switching to alternative energy sources in Central Asia will be inevitable as water resources in the region gradually deplete. Water shortages will have negative effects on electricity generation in hydro power-dependent Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and even downstream countries which receive most of their electricity from fossil fuels. For instance, the Uzbek government has recently declared that the volume of output of electric power at the country’s hydroelectric stations has fallen by almost 23 percent in connection with this year’s water shortage, even though the country generates most of its electricity from natural gas.

Failing to take action now and allowing water resources to deplete further could be disastrous for Central Asian countries. Power outages are already causing protests and demonstrations and will only get worse as temperatures increase, while water levels decrease. Central Asian governments’ cooperation with USAID, the World Bank, and private companies is a good starting point, however, it needs to expand to a larger scale to accelerate the transition to renewable energy in the region. Without such growth, these countries risk further public backlash and political instability. 

By Maia Nikoladze via Global Risk Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Sees No ‘Immediate Solution’ To High Oil Prices

Next Post

The Remarkable Grid Powering China's Clean Energy Olympics
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil
Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border

Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com