OPEC Says Demand Concerns Are Overblown As Fundamentals Stay Strong

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.88 +0.71 +0.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.22 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.74 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.133 +0.100 +3.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.214 +0.024 +1.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 10 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.214 +0.024 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.84 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 713 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.00 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.45 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 166 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.47 +1.43 +2.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.32 +1.43 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.57 +1.43 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.27 +1.43 +2.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.27 +1.43 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 70.77 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 61.52 +1.43 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Kuwait’s Mega Refinery To Return To Full Operation In 10 Days After Brief Halt

LPG Carriers Forced To Turn Around As Panama Canal Faces Water Crisis

LPG Carriers Forced To Turn Around As Panama Canal Faces Water Crisis

The El Niño weather pattern…

Commodity Giants Are Back To Trading Venezuela’s Oil

Commodity Giants Are Back To Trading Venezuela’s Oil

Weeks after the U.S. eased…

Have Oil Traders Misread Saudi Arabia's Production Cut Commitment?

Have Oil Traders Misread Saudi Arabia's Production Cut Commitment?

There are reasons to believe…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Says Demand Concerns Are Overblown As Fundamentals Stay Strong

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 13, 2023, 8:11 AM CST
  • OPEC continues to believe that oil market fundamentals are strong, with the group suggesting recent negative sentiment is exaggerated.
  • Oil prices have slid dramatically in the last two weeks, with WTI now trading at $77.20 and Brent only slightly above $81.50.
  • OPEC now sees global oil demand growing by 2.5 million bpd this year, thanks to upward revisions to China’s oil demand in the second half.
Join Our Community
OPEC

OPEC continues to view the oil market fundamentals as strong with Chinese crude imports set to increase to a new annual record in 2023, the cartel said on Monday, describing the most recent negative market sentiment as exaggerated.  

“Recent data confirms robust major global growth trends and healthy oil market fundamentals,” OPEC said in its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), echoing last week’s comments from Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Last week, the energy minister of OPEC’s top producer and the world’s largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, said that oil demand continues to be robust and blamed speculators for the most recent drop in oil prices.

Over the past two weeks, oil has erased all the gains made since the Hamas attack on Israel in early October, and prices have slid to the lowest level since July.

OPEC and its members, however, see strong market fundamentals and expect healthy oil demand growth both this year and next. 

“On the global economic growth front, and as the US economy continues the very strong growth it experienced in 3Q23, the IMF has recently upgraded Chinese economic growth projection for 2023 to 5.4%,” OPEC said in a featured article in its monthly report on Monday.

“With this, and despite the overblown negative sentiment in the market regarding China’s oil demand performance, and global oil market in general, the latest data shows Chinese crude imports increasing to 11.4 mb/d in October, and remaining on track to reach a new annual record high for this year, at around the same level.”

The cartel revised its forecast for oil demand growth for 2023 slightly higher by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) from last month’s estimate, and now sees global oil demand growing by 2.5 million bpd this year, thanks to upward revisions to China’s oil demand in the second half. For 2024, world oil demand is expected to grow by a healthy 2.2 million bpd, unchanged from the previous month’s assessment, OPEC said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall As Traders Focus On Demand Concerns

Next Post

Net Zero Minister's Statements Signal Shift In UK Climate Policy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall
Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com