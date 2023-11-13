Net Zero Minister's Statements Signal Shift In UK Climate Policy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.67 +0.50 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.01 +0.58 +0.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.74 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.156 +0.123 +4.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.203 +0.014 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 10 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.203 +0.014 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 82.84 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 713 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.00 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.45 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 166 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.47 +1.43 +2.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.32 +1.43 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.57 +1.43 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.27 +1.43 +2.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.27 +1.43 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 70.77 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 61.52 +1.43 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Kuwait’s Mega Refinery To Return To Full Operation In 10 Days After Brief Halt

Expanded BRICS Unlikely To Challenge The Petrodollar Soon

Expanded BRICS Unlikely To Challenge The Petrodollar Soon

The Chinese yuan may get…

Groundbreaking Research Promises Greener Rare Earth Element Purification

Groundbreaking Research Promises Greener Rare Earth Element Purification

Cornell University researchers have discovered…

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Crude demand in China has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Net Zero Minister's Statements Signal Shift In UK Climate Policy

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 13, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Graham Stuart is pushing carbon capture as a key strategy in the energy transition, suggesting that oil and gas are not inherently problematic but their emissions are.
  • The UK's recent announcement of new oil and gas leasing in the North Sea contrasts with previous commitments to phase out fossil fuels.
  • Critics and experts argue that the UK's current policy does not align with its net zero goals, with Stuart maintaining that the UK is not the primary concern in global climate efforts.
Join Our Community
UK

Recent statements from the United Kingdom's net zero minister suggest that the nation may be scaling back its decarbonization commitments at the COP28 UN climate summit beginning later this month in Dubai. Graham Stuart, the net zero minister has hinted that the nation will be placing a bigger emphasis on carbon capture and storage while backing off of pathways toward phasing out fossil fuel exploration and production.

In his statements to the Members of Parliament (MPs), Stuart said that “there is nothing fundamentally wrong with oil and gas, it’s emissions from oil and gas that are the problem and that we must focus on,” he said. Stuart went on to say that production of fossil fuels is not to blame, but rather that demand for fossil fuels is the problem that must be addressed. 

By saying that oil and gas themselves are “not the problem” for the climate, just the carbon emissions associated with their use, Stuart seems to be laying the groundwork for an approach that increasingly employs carbon capture and energy storage as a key strategy. Carbon capture and storage “refers to a suite of technologies that enable the mitigation of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from large point sources such as power plants, refineries and other industrial facilities, or the removal of existing CO2 from the atmosphere,” in a definition from the London School of Economics and Political Science. The approach is viewed as a promising part of the fight against climate change and many climate activists hope that it will be deployed at scale to remove existing carbon from the atmosphere. 

Using carbon capture to offset new emissions, however, is largely seen as a false solution, or as a distraction to more meaningful climate action. Instead of removing carbon from the atmosphere and thereby improving our progress toward climate change mitigation, this tack merely offsets new emissions while encouraging the sustained use of fossil fuels. For this reason, carbon capture is frequently seen as a tool for greenwashing more so than a tool for robust climate policy. 

Stuart’s statements come hot on the heels of an announcement that the UK would be pursuing new oil and gas leasing in the North Sea, revealed in a speech by the British monarch King Charles III last week. Critics have been quick to point out that this development stands in opposition to the United Kingdom’s own espoused climate goals. 

The announcement also contradicts the country’s stance at last year’s COP27 UN climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, when the UK joined a group of more than 80 countries explicitly calling for the phaseout of fossil fuels. The Guardian anticipates that the UK will likely make the same demand at Cop28 in Dubai, which does not seem to be aligned with the nation’s own energy policy. 

While the UK government is adamant that its climate policy is rock-solid, experts on the matter strongly disagree with this stance. The UK’s statutory advisers, the committee on climate change (CCC), has stated in no uncertain terms that the UK is not on a pathway to meet its net zero goals. But according to Stuart, “If you really care about climate change, the last country you need to worry about is the UK.” He went on to tell the MPs, “We are not the problem, it’s encouraging others to follow us on the net zero pathway, that is the biggest challenge.”

Stuart is right about one thing – this is not a UK problem. It’s a global problem. A new United Nations-backed report shows that coal, oil and gas production is expected to grow dramatically in the coming years on a global scale. The United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are expected to drill for more oil and gas in 2030 than at any point in their histories. 

“Governments are literally doubling down on fossil fuel production; that spells double trouble for people and planet,” António Guterres, the United Nations secretary general, said in a statement accompanying the release of the new UN report. “We cannot address climate catastrophe without tackling its root cause: fossil fuel dependence.”

It’s certainly true that fossil fuels can’t be phased out overnight, and that the immediate end of the oil and gas industry is a naive hope. Stuart is right in putting focus on energy demand – the world population is growing and nations are developing, driving up energy needs. Being unprepared to meet that need will result in serious shocks and pains for global populations. But new sources of clean energy have to be the priority if we are to have any hope of avoiding planetary catastrophe, and these can’t be developed at scale without ambitiously supportive policy. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Says Demand Concerns Are Overblown As Fundamentals Stay Strong

Next Post

Goldman Sachs Sees 31% Returns For Energy Over 12 Months
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall
Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com