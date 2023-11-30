OPEC+ Reaches Deal “In Principle” on Oil Output Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.55 -1.31 -1.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.94 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.787 -0.017 -0.61%
Graph down Gasoline 39 mins 2.214 -0.069 -3.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.89 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Mars US 27 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 39 mins 2.214 -0.069 -3.04%

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.49 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.26 +1.09 +1.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.14 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 730 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.53 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.56 +0.13 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.89 +0.49 +0.59%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 184 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.86 +1.45 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.01 +1.45 +1.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.26 +1.45 +1.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 68.76 +1.45 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 61.61 +1.45 +2.41%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 61.61 +1.45 +2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.46 +1.45 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 70.06 +1.45 +2.11%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.61 +1.45 +2.33%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.09 +1.45 +2.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.39 +1.45 +2.02%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.00 +1.25 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.98 -0.43 -0.53%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

OPEC+ Reaches Deal “In Principle” on Oil Output Cuts

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 30, 2023, 9:05 AM CST
  • JMCC delegates: OPEC+ agreed on deal principles.
  • The group agreed to cut production by an additional 1 million bpd starting in 2024, sources suggested.
  • This is in addition to the 1 million bpd Saudi Arabia has been cutting since the summer.
OPEC logo

OPEC+ reached a deal on Thursday that would see the group’s oil production cuts spill over into the new year—and at a level that is a deeper cut than is currently in place, delegates said following today’s JMMC meeting.

The group agreed to cut production by an additional 1 million bpd starting in 2024, sources suggested—and this is in addition to the 1 million bpd Saudi Arabia has been cutting since the summer. This has been agreed to “in principle” and will be voted on at the full OPEC+ meeting.

For the specifics of what was agreed to among the OPEC+ members, Algeria agreed to cut January oil production by another 50,000 bpd, according to the country’s energy minister, cited by Reuters, while Saudi Arabia agreed to cut output by 1 million bpd. Russia will cut 500,000 bpd.

At the beginning of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on Thursday, delegates told media that OPEC+ might discuss deeper oil production cuts for Q1 2024 and that total production cuts might be close to 2 million bpd, depending on the willingness of the countries to contribute. This figure was said to include a rollover of the 1.3 million bpd cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia. However, the final decision on the plan for 2024 production would only come from a meeting of the full online OPEC+ meeting that is to follow.

Oil prices had extended gains on the reports of deeper cuts next year and were trading 1.5% higher less than half an hour before the full OPEC+ meeting was set to begin.

The extra cuts from members other than Saudi Arabia give the OPEC’s heaviest hitter precisely what it wanted: the other members to chip in to help Saudi Arabia balance the market.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

