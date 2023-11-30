OPEC+ Headed for 2 Million Bpd Oil Output Cut in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.90 +1.04 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.20 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.827 +0.023 +0.82%
Graph up Gasoline 41 mins 2.297 +0.013 +0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.40 +0.65 +0.79%
Chart Mars US 27 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 41 mins 2.297 +0.013 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.49 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.26 +1.09 +1.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.14 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 730 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.53 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.56 +0.13 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.40 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 183 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 52.86 +1.45 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.01 +1.45 +1.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.26 +1.45 +1.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 68.76 +1.45 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 61.61 +1.45 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 61.61 +1.45 +2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.46 +1.45 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 70.06 +1.45 +2.11%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 63.61 +1.45 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.89 +1.55 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.64 +1.55 +2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.41 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.94 +1.55 +2.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 +0.87 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +1.25 +1.75%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.98 -0.43 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 3 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

Consumer Reports: EVs Are Less Reliable Than Gasoline Cars

Oil Prices Extend Gains as Market Awaits Key OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Prices Extend Gains as Market Awaits Key OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices continued to climb…

Shell Retail Energy Arm Slapped with Second Fine for ‘Serious Overcharging’

Shell Retail Energy Arm Slapped with Second Fine for ‘Serious Overcharging’

The probe found that on…

Houthi Tanker Seizures Could Reignite the War Premium in Oil Markets

Houthi Tanker Seizures Could Reignite the War Premium in Oil Markets

The war premium for oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Headed for 2 Million Bpd Oil Output Cut in 2024

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 30, 2023, 8:23 AM CST
  • OPEC+ delegates have been telling the media that the group’s total cuts could be close to 2 million bpd in 2024.
  • The total figure would include the rollover of Saudi Arabia’s and Russia’s current cuts which account for 1.3 million bpd.
  • Oil prices moved higher on the news, with WTI trading at $78.95 and Brent moving above $84.

As the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) began on Thursday, delegates are telling media that OPEC+ could be discussing deeper oil production cuts for the first quarter of 2024 and that total cuts could be close to 2 million barrels per day (bpd).  

Total OPEC+ cuts could approach 2 million bpd, depending on the willingness of the countries to contribute, according to delegates, commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo reported as the JMMC meeting began.

The figure includes a rollover of the Saudi and Russian cuts of a total of 1.3 million bpd.

The meeting of the OPEC+ monitoring panel will be followed by a full online OPEC+ meeting at which all decisions will be taken.

“There’s a lot of confidence that OPEC plus will conclude a deal that leads to a deeper cut,” Amena Bakr, Chief Opec Correspondent and Deputy Bureau Chief at Energy Intelligence, reported, but noted that it’s still not clear what the final number would look like.

Oil prices extended gains on the reports of deeper cuts next year and were trading 1.5% higher less than half an hour before the full OPEC+ meeting was set to begin.

Earlier today, sources close to the Saudi delegation told the Financial Times that Saudi Arabia, the leader of OPEC and its top producer, has won provisional approval for additional cuts, to which other OPEC+ members will contribute, too.

Saudi Arabia has warned other OPEC+ members that it could unwind its voluntary 1 million bpd cut if other producers don’t agree to cut deeper, delegates told FT.

A preliminary agreement has been reached that OPEC+ could cut more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, including Saudi Arabia extending its voluntary cuts and additional cuts from other members of the group, two sources at OPEC+ told Reuters earlier in the day.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Traders Don’t See OPEC+ Substantially Lifting Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years

Russia Takes Control of Iraq’s Biggest Oil Discovery for 20 Years
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil
China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane
Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels
New Reactor Design Is A Gamechanger For Green Hydrogen

New Reactor Design Is A Gamechanger For Green Hydrogen

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com