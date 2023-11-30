Occidental in Talks to Buy Permian Driller

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.48 +1.62 +2.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 84.61 +1.51 +1.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.825 +0.021 +0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.300 +0.016 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.40 +0.65 +0.79%
Chart Mars US 27 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.300 +0.016 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.49 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.26 +1.09 +1.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.14 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 730 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.53 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.80 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.56 +0.13 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.40 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 183 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 52.86 +1.45 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.01 +1.45 +1.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.26 +1.45 +1.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.76 +1.45 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 61.61 +1.45 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 61.61 +1.45 +2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 65.46 +1.45 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 70.06 +1.45 +2.11%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 63.61 +1.45 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.59 +1.63 +2.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.89 +1.55 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.64 +1.55 +2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.41 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.94 +1.55 +2.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 +0.87 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.89 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +1.25 +1.75%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.98 -0.43 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 3 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

OPEC to Host “Special Pavilion” at COP28

A Global Rush for Uranium Could Harm the UK’s Nuclear Power Ambitions

A Global Rush for Uranium Could Harm the UK’s Nuclear Power Ambitions

A global rush for uranium…

Europe Looks To Reduce Risks from Chinese Dependence in Offshore Wind

Europe Looks To Reduce Risks from Chinese Dependence in Offshore Wind

Europe has intensified efforts this…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Occidental in Talks to Buy Permian Driller

By Irina Slav - Nov 30, 2023, 2:45 AM CST

Occidental Petroleum is in talks for the potential acquisition of fellow oil and gas producer CrownRock, active in the Permian, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the development.

According to these sources, the deal could value CrownRock at over $10 billion, including debt, the report noted.

CrownRock operates in the northern part of the Midland Basin and has some 80,000 net acres to its name. The company pumps some 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily, per Fitch Ratings data cited by the Wall Street Journal.

If the deal is confirmed and sealed, it would be the latest addition to a series of major acquisitions in the shale patch with a focus on the Permian—the most prolific of the shale basins.

Consolidation has become the preferred method of growth for the large players in the U.S. shale patch. The last two years saw a string of large deals, including Occidental’s acquisition of Anadarko for some $38 billion, with the financial backing of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

Pioneer Natural Resources was among the most active buyers aiming to grow through acquisitions, buying Parsley Energy for over $7 billion in 2020 and DoublePoint Energy for over 6 billion in 2021. This year, Pioneer became an acquisition target itself, with Exxon striking a deal worth close to $60 billion to take over the company.

Analysts have expected more and larger acquisitions in the shale patch for some time now, noting that as untapped acreage ran out the larger drillers did not have a lot of growth options left on the table besides acquiring smaller rivals and absorbing their acreage.

The Wall Street Journal report is the latest confirmation that this process of consolidation is well underway and it will likely end with a lot fewer players in the Permian than there are now.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Rumors of Venezuela Invasion Plans Put Oil-Rich Guyana on Edge

Next Post

OPEC to Host “Special Pavilion” at COP28

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut
Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com