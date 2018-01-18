OPEC Oil Production Falls In December

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 63.72 -0.25 -0.39%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.13 -0.25 -0.36%
Natural Gas 35 mins 3.189 -0.043 -1.33%
Mars US 24 hours 64.47 +0.24 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.07 -0.47 -0.70%
Urals 17 hours 66.83 -0.69 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.69 +0.09 +0.15%
Natural Gas 35 mins 3.189 -0.043 -1.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.13 -0.70 -1.05%
Murban 2 days 69.23 -0.60 -0.86%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.36 -0.04 -0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 64.80 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.83 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Girassol 2 days 69.01 -0.19 -0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.07 -0.47 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.00 -1.04 -2.53%
Western Canadian Select 97 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 97 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 97 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 97 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 97 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 97 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 97 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 97 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 97 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.16 -0.45 -0.65%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.90 -0.52 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.40 -0.52 -0.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.73 +0.24 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 3 hours OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 6 hours Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 7 hours Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 8 hours Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 1 day API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 1 day Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 1 day EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 1 day IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 1 day Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 1 day Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 1 day Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 2 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 2 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 2 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 2 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 2 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 2 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 2 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 3 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 3 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 3 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 3 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 3 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 3 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 3 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 6 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 6 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 6 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 6 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 6 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 6 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 6 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 7 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 7 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 7 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 7 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 7 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO

Breaking News:

Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017

Alt Text

Crypto-Miners Buy Russian Power Stations

Investors just scooped up two…

Alt Text

Can Oil Break The $70 Threshold?

Oil markets appear reluctant to…

Alt Text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Renewable energy is all the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Oil Production Falls In December

By Ron Patterson - Jan 18, 2018, 4:00 PM CST OPEC

The latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report is out with production numbers for December 2017. All data is in thousand barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

Total OPEC crude only production was up by 42,400 barrels per day in December. However, that was after November production was revised downward by 75,000 bpd. So, OPEC production was actually down 33,000 bpd from what was reported last month.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

I have posted OPEC production according to “secondary sources” as well as OPEC production based on “direct communication” in order to show what Venezuela said they were producing when called by the editors of the MOMR. More about that below Venezuela’s production chart.

(Click to enlarge)

Algeria was up 30,000 bpd in December, but the downward trend continues.

(Click to enlarge)

Angola’s crude oil production is holding steady.

(Click to enlarge)

Ecuador’s latest peak was in 2015 and they have been in slow decline since then.

(Click to enlarge)

Production out of Equatorial Guinea is in slow decline though it is too low to make much difference in overall OPEC production.

(Click to enlarge)

Gabon is also in slow decline.

(Click to enlarge)

Iran is producing flat out and perhaps because of their recent sanctions they feel no need to comply with any OPEC cuts in production.

(Click to enlarge)

Iraqi crude oil production is holding steady at near their all-time high.

(Click to enlarge)

Kuwaiti crude oil has held remarkably steady for one year now.

(Click to enlarge)

Libyan crude production has held steady for six months. They still have serious political problems.

(Click to enlarge)

Nigerian crude production increased by 75,700 barrels per day in December.

(Click to enlarge) Related: Iraq Is Troubling The Oil Majors

Qatar continues its slow decline.

(Click to enlarge)

Saudi Arabian crude production was down 11,000 bpd in December but that was after November production was revised down by 67,000 bpd.

(Click to enlarge)

UAE crude production was down only slightly in December.

(Click to enlarge)

The collapse of Venezuelan crude production is obviously increasing. Their production, according to “secondary sources” dropped over 82,000 barrels per day in December. But according to “direct communication” their production was down far more. When called by the OPEC MOMR they said their production was down a whopping 216,000 bpd to 1,621,000 barrels per day. However:…

Venezuela oil production recovering, near 1.9 million bpd, minister says

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s oil production has increased to near 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) after hitting a historic low last year, according to Manuel Quevedo, oil minister and head of state oil firm PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], who vowed 2018 will see output rise to more than 2.4 million bpd.

And if you believe that, then I have a bridge I would like to sell you.

(Click to enlarge)

World oil supply here is total liquids and based on “direct communication” which I think is unreliable. However, it is the best we have at the moment.

(Click to enlarge)

The above zero-based chart gives us a better view of what OPEC crude only production has done since 2005. Since then their total production has been up 1,241,000 barrels per day. That is just under 4 percent or, on a yearly average, that is one-third of one percent per year. Related: Will The Dollar Survive The Petro-Yuan?

The lion’s share of the increase in oil production since 2005 has come from Non-OPEC countries, primarily the USA and Russia.

(Click to enlarge)

The data for this chart and the one below is from the EIA and is through September 2017.

Non-OPEC less Russia and the USA, yearly average, is down 1,142,000 barrels per day or .35 percent per year since 2005. World oil production, less Russia and the USA, has been almost flat since 2005, up less than 100,000 barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

Here is where almost all the crude oil production gain comes from, Russia and the USA. Russia+USA annual average production is up 5,495,000 barrels per day since 2005. That is 38.62 percent or 3.22 percent per year.

By Peak Oil Barrel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The OPEC Deal May End In June
Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson

Ron Patterson is a retired computer engineer. He worked in Saudi Arabia for five years, two years at the Ghazlan Power Plant near Ras Tanura…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

 Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

 Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com