OPEC+ News Is Holding Oil Prices Back

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.63 +0.34 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 42.90 +0.18 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.753 +0.007 +0.40%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 40.94 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.10 +0.32 +0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.753 +0.007 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.43 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.63 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.81 +0.29 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.64 +0.64 +1.39%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.00 +0.14 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.70 +0.26 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 29.10 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 32.85 +0.30 +0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.10 -0.45 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.50 -0.45 -1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.90 +0.20 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.15 +0.10 +0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.96 +0.63 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.24 +0.19 +0.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -0.50 -1.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.74 -0.45 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 min COVID is real now
  • 17 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 7 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 2 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 16 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 14 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 3 hours There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 2 days Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 51 mins Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 13 hours Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Scientists Find Way To Convert Water Droplets Into Energy

Scientists Find Way To Convert Water Droplets Into Energy

Dutch and Chinese scientists reported…

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Has Hit A Snag

Big Oil’s Petrochemical Bet Has Hit A Snag

Big oil has made significant…

Oil Returns To $40 After COVID Correction

Oil Returns To $40 After COVID Correction

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ News Is Holding Oil Prices Back

By Josh Owens - Jul 14, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in some regions, new data suggests that oil demand may be approaching its peak for 2020. 

Chart of the Week

-    In the first six months of 2020, henry hub natural gas prices averaged just $1.81/MMBtu, the lowest first half on record.

-    For the month of June, prices averaged $1.63/MMBtu, the lowest monthly average since 1989.

-    Factors include warm weather, high production, high inventories, Covid-19 related demand destruction, and the curtailment of U.S. LNG exports. 

-    The EIA expects spot prices to average $2.05/MMBtu in the second half of the year.  

Market Movers

-    Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) has failed to qualify for a tender for competitively priced LNG in India, as the $2.5 billion stake proposed by Petronet expired. The original announcement that the deal was in trouble caused Tellurian’s share price to crash several months ago. Breaking ground on the Driftwood LNG project was previously pushed off until 2021. 

-    Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR), a frac sand supplier, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The severe slowdown in drilling activity has sapped demand for sand. 

-    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) sent a request to FERC to begin service on its seventh LNG train at its Elba Island export terminal. The company said Train 8 would be ready by July 13. Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan was recently downgraded to Sell by Goldman Sachs. 

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Oil prices retreated on Monday over concerns about more OPEC+ production and worrying Covid-19 numbers in the U.S., although crude regained some ground in early trading on Tuesday. Oil prices remain stuck at about the $40 and $43 price levels for WTI and Brent, respectively, awaiting more direction. 

OPEC+ leans towards easing cuts. OPEC+ is right now leaning towards allowing the production cuts to drop from 9.7 mb/d to 7.7 mb/d beginning in August. The group’s technical committee meets this week. The challenge for the group is that while they don’t want to cede market share to other producers bringing production back, if they ease the cuts they risk pushing oil prices down. Other analysts believe that because the market is technically seeing a supply deficit, there is room for the group to ease. 

Is this the end of the pipeline boom? The cancellation of the Atlantic Coast pipeline and the potential death blow by a court to the Dakota Access pipeline – a pipeline that was already online – raises the investor risk to long-distance pipelines everywhere. Is the pipeline building boom over

Oil write-downs on the rise. The oil majors have announced a slew of impairment charges as they revise down their long-term oil price assumptions, with an eye on energy transition. The companies are dealing with this challenge in different ways, but impairments may continue to rise for a while. On Tuesday, Woodside Petroleum (ASX: WPL) announced a US$4.37 billion write-down. 

IMF: Middle East loses $270 billion on downturn. Oil-producing countries in the Middle East are set to earn $270 billion less in oil revenues this year compared to 2019, with losses led by Saudi Arabia, according to the International Monetary Fund. The region’s overall GDP could contract by 7.3 percent this year. Oil-importing countries in the Middle East, such as Egypt, will suffer less, with GDP expected to contract by just 1.1 percent.

Biden proposes $2 trillion in clean energy. On Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unveiled a $2 trillion spending proposal for clean energy, which called for 100 percent emissions-free electricity by 2035.

U.S. targets shipping to disrupt Venezuela. Shipping insurers are withdrawing services to vessels that carry oil to and from Venezuela under pressure from the U.S. government.  Related: Chinese Oil Imports Surged In H1 2020 Despite COVID-19

China’s oil imports surged. China’s crude imports surged to 11.93 mb/d in June, a record high, and up 25 percent from a year earlier. A separate estimate put imports at 12.9 mb/d for the month. 

Explosions in Iran. Multiple explosions have hit Iranian nuclear facilities in the past few weeks, and at least one study suggests it could set the Iranian nuclear program back by two years. Analysts widely suspect either Israel or the U.S., or both working together. The clandestine confrontation with Iran raises new geopolitical risks to the region. 

Parsley Energy: U.S. shale peaked. “I don’t think I’ll see 13m [barrels a day] again in my lifetime,” Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) CEO Matt Gallagher told the FT. 

Energy companies turn to renewables. Oil and gas companies are increasingly deploying renewables to power their operations. IHS Markit says it has tracked 45 renewable energy projects by oil and gas companies. The moves help the industry lower the emissions of their operations. 

ExxonMobil restarts Guyana drilling. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) restarted drilling in Guyana in June, following a temporary suspension due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus. Exxon “will also adjust the pace of our development projects and exploration activities” given the plunge in oil prices, but still plans to pursue “key exploration opportunities,” according to a statement to E&E News.

Kansas City Fed survey finds ongoing stress. Roughly 32 percent of oil executives responding to the Kansas City Fed survey said that they would be insolvent within one year if current crude prices remain steady. 

Rivian receives $2.5 billion in new funding. Electric vehicle startup Rivian secured $2.5 billion in its latest funding round. The Michigan-based EV company plans to launch the production of its R1T pickup and R1S SUV next year.  Related: OPEC+ To Discuss Oil Production Cuts This Week

Libya declares force majeure again. Just two days after it lifted the force majeure on all oil exports, Libya’s National Oil Corporation has declared force majeure again, citing a renewed blockade on its oil export terminals and blaming it on interference from the United Arab Emirates.

Drilling hits 20-year low. The number of oil and gas wells drilled globally is expected to hit 55,350 this year, the lowest level in two decades, according to Rystad Energy. That represents a 23 percent drop from 2019 levels. The number of wells drilled does not return to 2019 levels through at least 2025, as far out as the Rystad forecast goes. 

Goldman finds upside in some energy stocks. Goldman Sachs issued Buy ratings for Hess (NYSE: HES), Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO), EQT (NYSE: EQT), and Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL), while issuing a Neutral rating for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) and Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV). The banknotes that free cash flow upside potential is being underappreciated by the market. 

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tesla’s China Gamble Is Paying Off

Next Post

Oil Price Crash Forces Refiners To Consolidate Or Die
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil

North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com