Tesla’s China Gamble Is Paying Off

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.63 +0.34 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 42.90 +0.18 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.753 +0.007 +0.40%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 40.94 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.10 +0.32 +0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.753 +0.007 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.43 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.63 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.81 +0.29 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.64 +0.64 +1.39%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.00 +0.14 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.70 +0.26 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 29.10 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 32.85 +0.30 +0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.10 -0.45 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.50 -0.45 -1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.90 +0.20 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.15 +0.10 +0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.96 +0.63 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.24 +0.19 +0.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -0.50 -1.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.74 -0.45 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 min COVID is real now
  • 17 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 7 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 2 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 16 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 14 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 3 hours There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 2 days Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 51 mins Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 13 hours Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Price Crash Forces Refiners To Consolidate Or Die

Oil Price Crash Forces Refiners To Consolidate Or Die

Though oil demand is recovering,…

OPEC+ News Is Holding Oil Prices Back

OPEC+ News Is Holding Oil Prices Back

Expectations of an easing of…

Scientists Find Way To Convert Water Droplets Into Energy

Scientists Find Way To Convert Water Droplets Into Energy

Dutch and Chinese scientists reported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla’s China Gamble Is Paying Off

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 14, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Over the last several years, China has slowly but surely taken over the global electric vehicles industry. The country has indirectly controlled EV markets for years through their near-monopolization of lithium-ion battery production, producing about two-thirds of the world’s supply of this crucial EV component that represents a staggering 40 percent of an electric car’s value.  With so many individual EV components manufactured in China, it makes sense that many foreign car companies are shifting their entire production operations to Asia. but instead of enjoying an EV boom, Chinese-owned EV companies are struggling to get off the ground in their own country. One reason for this is intense competition from foreign companies. One of which is, of course, the ubiquitous Tesla. Tesla is not just pushing into Chinese manufacturing sectors, it’s pushing into Chinese markets, and it’s wreaking havoc for local companies.

“Tesla Inc.’s new Shanghai plant has churned out super-popular Model 3 electric sedans for the past six months, catapulting the company atop the sales chart and piling the pressure on cash-strapped local rivals,” Bloomberg reported last week. Just this month China’s Byton Ltd. announced that it will be taking a six-month hiatus and furloughing its employees. The business attributed this announcement to economic difficulties due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it’s the third Chinese EV company to bite the dust “since Elon Musk started his made-in-China offensive.”

Byton Ltd., a high-profile Chinese startup with big ambitions to enter the United States market, began its six-month break on July 1. The company followed in the footsteps of another two “sizable” Chinese EV companies, Bordrin Motors and Jiangsu Saleen Automotive Technology Co., who also shuttered their business this year as they “fell victim to plummeting demand amid the trade war and coronavirus pandemic, and as the government scaled back the subsidies that turned China into the world’s biggest EV market with hundreds of producers.” Related: Chinese Oil Imports Surged In H1 2020 Despite COVID-19

While the Chinese EV market has been diminishing, however, Tesla’s presence in the country’s market has only grown. “Tesla, in just half a year, grabbed a hefty slice of that shrinking pie — and its portion keeps getting bigger,” writes Bloomberg.  “The market leader’s sales now approach a quarter of the total tally for EVs, the China Passenger Car Association said July 8, as wealthier buyers are drawn to Tesla’s brand cachet. That’s making life difficult for the slew of local contenders and risks exposing the multibillion-dollar Chinese EV push as a bubble.”

While Tesla edges out Chinese companies in China, they’re also poised to revolutionize the global EV industry and expand their empire with a revolutionary disruption to the sector. As always with EV, it’s all about the batteries. Tesla is developing an ultra-durable car battery with a million-mile longevity and the ability to power a car for 400 miles between charges. This battery will not be the standard lithium ion battery, but lithium iron. Even more ambitiously, Tesla is also planning on finding a way to ditch cobalt--a hugely pricey component that significantly drives up the cost of electric cars. 

Not only will this catapult Tesla’s EV sales, it’s not hyperbole to say that this development will fundamentally change the global car market on the whole, as these million-mile batteries will have such a long lifespan that vehicles will be able to retain their value for much longer. “If you’re talking about batteries that can last twice as long for the same price, it completely changes the math for the consumer,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told CNN

All this is to say, X Æ A-Xii’s trust fund is about to get a whole lot bigger.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Middle East Nation Reopening Its Doors To Iraqi Oil

Next Post

OPEC+ News Is Holding Oil Prices Back
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil

North American Oil And Gas Companies Continue To Go Bankrupt At $40 Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com