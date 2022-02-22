OPEC Is Ready To Embrace $100 Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 93.00 +1.93 +2.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 97.24 +1.85 +1.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.561 +0.130 +2.93%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.834 +0.052 +1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.730 +0.061 +2.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 89.67 -0.69 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.730 +0.061 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.39 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.10 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.38 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph down Basra Light 85 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 97.85 +1.64 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.63 +1.97 +2.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.02 +1.66 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 76.11 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.36 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.61 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.51 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.76 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.31 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 85.96 +0.17 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 81.25 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 85.79 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 89.74 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 87.50 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 3 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 14 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 2 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 55 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 18 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 31 mins BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 51 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 41 mins "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 13 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 21 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

The “First Barrage” Of Sanctions Against Russia Has Begun

Europe’s New Emissions Standards Are Accelerating The EV Race

Europe’s New Emissions Standards Are Accelerating The EV Race

Europe;’s new emissions standard is…

Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100

Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100

Russia’s energy minister has claimed…

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

As tensions between Russia and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Is Ready To Embrace $100 Oil

By Irina Slav - Feb 22, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • It looks increasingly unlikely that OPEC will change its strategy if oil prices hit $100, with several of the cartel’s members claming they don’t see the need to boosting production.
  • Delegates from Iraq and Nigeria both claimed that they saw no need to change the terms of the OPEC+ agreement.
  • Egypt’s oil minister can see $100 oil and admits that it is not what he wants, but other OPEC members seem unwilling to act just yet.
Join Our Community

OPEC has signaled it may actually be fine with oil at $100 after several cartel delegates said there were no plans to accelerate production growth despite soaring prices.

Brent crude briefly topped $99 today after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the two eastern Ukrainian regions of Lugansk and Donetsk and ordered army forces to enter them for peacekeeping purposes, the Kremlin said.

According to a Bloomberg report published later in the day, OPEC delegates from Iraq and Nigeria said they saw no need to change the terms of the current OPEC+ agreement, which calls for the addition of a combined 400,000 bpd to total monthly production until pre-pandemic levels of output are reached.

However, OPEC has been consistently failing to reach its quota, led by countries including Iraq and Nigeria. According to experts, the reasons for this failure are continued underinvestment, which has affected spare capacity.

“The market will have more and more oil,” Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail told Bloomberg. “We will not create any growth to the commercial storage. We will secure all the demand by making the required supply.”

“We won’t do anything extraordinary at this time because we are expecting a lot of production” from non-OPEC producers, Nigeria’s oil minister, Timipre Silva said. There is “no need at all to bring on more barrels than the current plan.” 

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has also been preaching caution because he believes the cartel needs to retain flexibility and focus on a long-term strategy.

These statements contradict sentiment expressed earlier this month by Egypt’s oil minister, Tarek el Molla.

“For me, being professional, I can see it happening, but I don’t want it to happen,” El Molla told CNBC last week, referring to Brent reaching $100 per barrel, and added, “It is on the way, definitely.”

Meanwhile, large consuming nations are again calling on those in OPEC that can boost production more to do it. However, according to Iraq’s top oilman, it would be unfair if one OPEC member raises production over its quota while others are finding it hard to fulfill theirs.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Temporarily Break $99 As Russian Troops Move Into Ukraine

Next Post

Russia Speaks Out Against High Oil Prices As Brent Nears $100
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com