OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.18 +0.05 +0.08%
Brent Crude 22 mins 65.82 -0.23 -0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.010 +0.37%
Mars US 19 mins 60.71 -0.28 -0.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
Urals 17 hours 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.010 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 61.48 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 4 days 64.98 +0.30 +0.46%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.13 +0.91 +1.54%
Basra Light 4 days 62.12 +1.07 +1.75%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.88 +1.36%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Girassol 4 days 66.19 +0.95 +1.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.74 +0.50 +0.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.41 +1.22 +3.57%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.61 +1.22 +1.92%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.66 +1.22 +1.99%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.51 +1.32 +2.39%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.91 +1.22 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.91 +1.22 +2.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.91 +1.22 +1.98%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.66 +1.22 +2.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.92 +1.21 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 17 hours 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.01 +0.19 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 56.01 -0.28 -0.50%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.96 -0.28 -0.46%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.96 -0.28 -0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.51 -0.28 -0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.10 +1.15 +1.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Saudi Fund Buys Stake in Hollywood Talent Agency
  • 2 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 3 days Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 8 hours Putin Is A New Russian Stalin - Victory For The Next 6 Years
  • 7 hours Miners against Government: Largest Miners In Congo Quit Chamber Of Commerce Amid Growing Tax Dispute
  • 3 days Is $71 As Good As It Gets For Oil Bulls This Year?
  • 3 hours G20 Rejects Calls for Cryptocurrency Regulation
  • 3 days Oil Boom Will Help Ghana To Be One Of The Fastest Growing¨Economies By 2018!
  • 2 hours Is Trump Harming Oil Industry?
  • 3 hours Volkswagen To Announce $340 Million Tennessee Investment To Build New SUV For U.S. Market
  • 4 hours Africa Is The New Land Of Opportunity For Investors
  • 23 mins Trump Bans Venezuelan National Cryptocurrency
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 4 days I vote for Exxon
  • 4 days Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 3 days Spotify to file $1 billion IPO

Breaking News:

Iran Plans To Award $6 Billion Oil Contracts To Local Firms

Alt Text

Two LNG Giants Race For The Same Gas

Two of the biggest LNG…

Alt Text

The World’s Next Oil Hotspot

Ghana’s oil industry is developing…

Alt Text

Gas Exporters Want Oil-Linked Prices

Natural gas exporters want to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 19, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT OPEC

Although the oil market has been improving, OPEC still has work to do to bring global oil inventories back to their five-year average—the metric that OPEC has vowed to achieve with the production cut deal, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday while on a visit to Azerbaijan.

“The worst is probably over for now. We are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel but we still have some work to do because we still have inventories that are higher than the 5-year average,” Barkindo said at a press briefing in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, as carried by Reuters.

Barkindo’s words signal that OPEC is committed to totally erasing the glut, even if it has mostly achieved this part of its mission.

Last month, the Energy Minister of OPEC’s leading producer Saudi Arabia, Khalid al-Falih, said that “If we have to err on over-balancing the market a little bit, so be it.”

In an interview with Azeri television Real TV, Barkindo said on Monday that he hoped that stability would be restored to the global oil market this year.

“We are beginning to see that the stability is gradual but still returning to the market,” said OPEC’s secretary general.

Azerbaijan is part of the non-OPEC countries that have joined the cartel in the pact to support oil prices and draw down excess global oil stockpiles through voluntary production cuts or managed decline.

According to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report from last week, preliminary data for January showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks rose by 13.7 million barrels from December, reversing the drop of the last five months. At 2.865 billion barrels, OECD stocks were 206 million barrels lower than in January 2017, but 50 million barrels above the latest five-year average, OPEC said. Related: U.S. Shale Drillers To Become Profitable For The First Time

Also last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported the first increase in OECD commercial stocks since July, but the 18-million-barrel increase was only half the usual level, and the surplus to the five-year average dropped to 53 million barrels as of January 2018.

“In the meantime, market re-balancing is clearly moving ahead with key indicators - supply and demand becoming more closely aligned, OECD stocks falling close to average levels, the forward price curve in backwardation at prices that increasingly appear to be sustainable - pointing in that direction,” the IEA said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Struggles As Sanctions Choke Energy Sector

Next Post

The World’s Next Oil Hotspot
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret
OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

 The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

 Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

 Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com