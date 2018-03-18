Are Oil Stocks Stagnating?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.07 -0.34 -0.54%
Brent Crude 12 mins 65.70 -0.35 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.712 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 2 days 60.99 +1.20 +2.01%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.24 +0.27 +0.44%
Urals 4 days 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.712 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 61.48 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 3 days 64.98 +0.30 +0.46%
Iran Heavy 3 days 60.13 +0.91 +1.54%
Basra Light 3 days 62.12 +1.07 +1.75%
Saharan Blend 3 days 65.50 +0.88 +1.36%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.49 +0.85 +1.29%
Girassol 3 days 66.19 +0.95 +1.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.24 +0.27 +0.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 34.19 -0.87 -2.48%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.39 -0.32 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 61.44 +0.23 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.19 -0.32 -0.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.69 +0.23 +0.44%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.69 +0.23 +0.44%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.69 +0.23 +0.42%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 61.69 -0.37 -0.60%
Central Alberta 4 days 54.44 +0.23 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.75 +1.00 +1.73%
Giddings 3 days 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.82 +0.21 +0.33%
West Texas Sour 3 days 56.29 +1.15 +2.09%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.24 +1.15 +1.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.79 +1.15 +2.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.95 +0.23 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 days Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 3 days Statoil Changes Name
  • 3 days Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 2 days Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 2 days Is $71 As Good As It Gets For Oil Bulls This Year?
  • 3 days Petrobras Narrows 2017 Loss, Net Debt Falls Below $85bn
  • 4 days Proton battery-alternative for lithium?
  • 3 days Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 2 days Oil Boom Will Help Ghana To Be One Of The Fastest Growing¨Economies By 2018!
  • 2 days Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 3 days I vote for Exxon
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 3 days Why is gold soooo boring?
  • 3 days South Korea Would Suspend Five Coal - Fire Power Plants.
  • 2 days Spotify to file $1 billion IPO

Breaking News:

Oil Majors Look To Gain Clarity On Sanctions Against Russia

Alt Text

Oil Investors See Renewables As Unattractive

Pressured by investors who want…

Alt Text

$1.6 Trillion In Fossil Fuel Investments Are At Risk

In its struggle to adhere…

Alt Text

Oil Profits Are Fueling South Sudan’s Civil War

Two years after gaining its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Dan Dicker

Dan Dicker

Dan Dicker is a 25 year veteran of the New York Mercantile Exchange where he traded crude oil, natural gas, unleaded gasoline and heating oil…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Are Oil Stocks Stagnating?

By Dan Dicker - Mar 18, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil

The news in the energy markets is very intense indeed – although for an oil stock investor, nothing seems to matter much – but more on that later. First, the news.

 There was a turnover in the U.S. Secretary of State. Former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson is out, and CIA chief Mike Pompeo is in. Tillerson was no big fan of the Iran nuclear deal, but Pompeo is even less committed to it, calling the 2015 agreement ‘a disaster’. The deal is set to be “reviewed” by the Trump administration on May 12th.

If that review results in the tearing up of the Iran agreement, it would force the reapplication of sanctions and would likely change the future oil output from Iran. Even more importantly, sanctions could alter the Iranian commitment to the Saudi-led OPEC production deal. Besides the Russians, the Iranians have been the most difficult cartel member to keep in the fold of OPEC production guidelines.

So, the move of Tillerson out of the State Department could mean a lot for global oil supplies.

Here in the U.S. we recently finished with CeraWeek, and heard some interesting points of view from various oil voices. To me, the most interesting was Mark Papa’s opinion that the EIA is being overly enthusiastic in their current projections for increased U.S. shale oil production.

Besides Harold Hamm of Continental Resources, Papa is the last king of shale left in the game. But despite his stellar reputation for predicting oil markets and the trajectory of shale while with EOG Resources, you still have to wonder why he’s come out of his guarded offices to dispute everyone else's view of shale’s future. Related: The Billion Dollar Bet On European Coal

But we do know this: Everything having to do with investing in oil and oil stocks circles around the prospects for U.S. shale production over the next few years – so getting this prediction right is absolutely crucial for us as investors.

Meanwhile, how are those investments going?

Actually, not particularly well. I commented two weeks ago about the continuing disconnect between oil prices and the prices of oil stocks and gave several possible reasons for it. But, while having a firm idea of what’s going on is great, from a practical standpoint of investing, the lagging action of oil stocks is terrible. I will admit that I thought our stocks would be a lot further ahead at this point in the cycle, with oil quite sticky at $60 a barrel and all indications that it could go quite a bit higher.

Truth is, I’m getting a bit antsy.

Not to abandon our oil stocks, of course – because I still am convinced of the long-term thesis of fantastic returns in quality E+P oil stocks. But enough that I am looking for other opportunities in the meantime. Related: U.S. Shale Drillers To Become Profitable For The First Time

Like natural gas.

I mentioned a speculative short-term play in Southwestern (SWN) going into their 1st quarter report, which turned out very well indeed. And there is news that the first deliveries of LNG are being loaded from Cove Point in the last week, putting a second export option (besides Cheniere) on the table for domestic natural gas. These are small but tangible indicators that natural gas – which I had correctly left for dead for the better part of the last three years – may be finally ready to put in a long-term bottom in prices. It’s at least enough of an indication to get me to start looking again at natural gas E+P’s (with maybe an extra, minor exposure to shale oil) for a more interesting value play.

One company that rings a bell in this regard is Canadian Nat gas specialist Encana (ECA). I’m going to do some work on a few natural gas stocks that I haven’t looked seriously at for a very long time and report back next week. If natural gas is in fact putting in a bottom, this is one opportunity that won’t disappear overnight. And while we continue to wait for oil stocks to show the gains we think they should, it’ll give us something else to devote our energies towards. Stay tuned.

By Dan Dicker

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Markets Should Fear A Demand Shortage
Dan Dicker

Dan Dicker

Dan Dicker is a 25 year veteran of the New York Mercantile Exchange where he traded crude oil, natural gas, unleaded gasoline and heating oil…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret
OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

 Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

The Oil Crisis That Can’t Be Stopped

 Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

Oil Prices Rise Despite Climbing Rig Count

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com