Iran Opposes OPEC Rescheduling Meeting To Early July

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.51 +0.26 +0.49%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.00 +0.72 +1.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.019 +0.79%
Mars US 23 hours 57.60 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 61.15 -0.63 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.54 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.019 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.14 -3.69 -5.78%
Murban 2 days 61.75 -3.45 -5.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.02 -2.12 -3.71%
Basra Light 2 days 62.75 -1.07 -1.68%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.32 -2.47 -3.81%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Girassol 2 days 62.81 -2.37 -3.64%
Opec Basket 8 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.27 +0.32 +0.87%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 39.75 +1.00 +2.58%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 46.35 -0.15 -0.32%
Peace Sour 23 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Peace Sour 23 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Central Alberta 23 hours 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.25 -3.14 -4.73%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.20 -0.25 -0.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 5 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.40 -0.25 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 11 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 14 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 2 hours Is the Shale Revolution Here to Stay?
  • 2 hours US production capabilities: GOM Production Poised to Set New Records
  • 6 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 12 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 5 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 5 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 13 hours Mexico's Push to Become Self-Sufficient in Oil & Gas Production Seems Doomed
  • 12 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 6 hours We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 2 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 1 hour Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 21 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 14 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader

Breaking News:

US To Present Evidence On Iran’s Link To UAE Oil Tanker Attacks

Japan’s Iranian Oil imports Are Plunging

Japan’s Iranian Oil imports Are Plunging

Japan’s crude oil imports from…

Shale Drillers Keep On Falling Into The Same Trap

Shale Drillers Keep On Falling Into The Same Trap

As the oil price halted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Opposes OPEC Rescheduling Meeting To Early July

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 04, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT OPEC flag

Three weeks before the OPEC meeting currently scheduled for June 25-26, it looks like the cartel is at odds even about whether this meeting should be held in that particular week, with Iran opposing delaying the summit to the following week.

Two weeks ago, reports started circulating that OPEC is delaying the meeting to the first week of July, Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, said, quoting Ecuador’s Resources Minister.

Now Iran, which is at odds with the Gulf Arab members of OPEC, has told the cartel that it wouldn’t agree to the group postponing the key meeting expected to discuss the fate of the production cut pact expiring at the end of June. Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh disagrees with a proposal from OPEC to delay the meeting to early July, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a letter that Zanganeh has written to the cartel.

In another letter that Reuters has seen, OPEC says that OPEC member Algeria and non-OPEC producer Kazakhstan also oppose rescheduling the meeting.

Earlier this year, OPEC and its non-OPEC partners led by Russia scrapped one extraordinary meeting scheduled for April that was supposed to take stock of the situation of the oil market. A panel of the OPEC+ allies recommended that partners cancel the scheduled extraordinary meeting in mid-April, leaving the decision for the cuts extension for a meeting at the end of June instead.

Before scrapping that meeting, OPEC and Russian officials were signaling that mid-April would have been too early to assess the actual impact of the sanctions on Venezuela and the U.S. policy on the waivers for Iranian oil customers, after the waivers expire in early May.

Later in April, the U.S. removed all sanction waivers for Iranian oil buyers, tightening the screws on Iran’s oil exports and leaving OPEC guesstimating how much Iranian supply to the market would further fall amid other supply outages around the world and an uncertain outlook about oil demand.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canada Oil Group Urge Political Parties To Be More Pro-Pipelines

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

 World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

 Oil Falls After Third Consecutive Crude Build

Oil Falls After Third Consecutive Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com