Number Of U.S. Drilled But Uncompleted Wells Drops 27% In A Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 72.72 -0.19 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 74.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 3.617 +0.121 +3.46%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 2.114 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.215 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +0.90 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +0.90 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 74.24 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.19 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.26 -0.99 -1.37%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.215 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 73.57 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 74.64 +0.31 +0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 69.42 -1.20 -1.70%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 74.65 -1.22 -1.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 73.82 -1.17 -1.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 74.24 -0.85 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 74.24 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 74.52 -0.71 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.19 +0.10 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 58.09 -1.12 -1.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 59.15 +0.75 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 73.05 +0.75 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 74.45 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.55 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 67.05 +0.75 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 67.05 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 69.40 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 72.55 +0.75 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 66.95 +0.75 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +0.90 +1.22%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 63.75 -0.50 -0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.22 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 66.86 -1.14 -1.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 70.81 -1.14 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 70.81 -1.14 -1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.14 -1.50 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 mins Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 9 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 21 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Affordable Or Clean: You Can Only Have One In Electric Vehicles

Affordable Or Clean: You Can Only Have One In Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles are fighting a…

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

With the perfect combination of…

Oil Prices Continue To Climbs Despite Resistance

Oil Prices Continue To Climbs Despite Resistance

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Number Of U.S. Drilled But Uncompleted Wells Drops 27% In A Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 28, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) in the U.S. shale patch has declined by 27 percent since the peak in June 2020, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) has estimated.

DUCs allow exploration and production companies to pump crude oil and natural gas at a lower cost, so it’s no surprise that the number of DUCs has dropped since the peak in June 2020. Back then, operators shut in production because of the low oil and natural gas prices and the crash in global oil demand in the pandemic. E&P firms have tightened spending on drilling activity since the COVID outbreak early last year, and they are tapping more DUCs to maintain production rates.  

According to EIA estimates, the U.S. inventory of DUCs peaked at 8,874 such wells in June 2020. Nearly a year later, in May 2021, the most recent month available, the EIA estimated that the United States had about 6,521 DUCs in the seven major tight oil and shale natural gas basins—the Permian, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Appalachia, Bakken, Niobara, and Haynesville.

Currently, almost 40 percent of DUCs, or 2,616 DUCs, are in the Permian Basin.

The total number of DUCs in the U.S. fell by 27 percent, or by 2,353 DUCs, between June last year and May this year, the EIA has estimated.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, exploration and production (E&P) companies have cut capital expenditures, deployed fewer rigs, and reduced oil and natural gas production in response to lower demand and lower prices. DUCs help operators produce oil and natural gas at a lower cost,” the EIA noted.

The EIA’s latest Drilling Productivity Report from mid-June showed that the number of DUCs fell by 247 between April and May. The report also showed that U.S. shale output from the seven most prolific shale basins is set to grow by 38,000 bpd month over month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

Next Post

President Biden’s Pipeline Paradox
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale
Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade
Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens

Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens
Is This The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?

Is This The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com