U.S. Shale Oil Production Set To Grow By 38,000 Bpd Next Month

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 71.26 +0.38 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 73.27 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 3.353 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 2.117 +0.005 +0.25%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.184 +0.013 +0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.31 +0.41 +0.58%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 70.43 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.184 +0.013 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 72.01 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 73.02 +0.99 +1.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 68.63 +1.03 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 72.98 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.13 +0.69 +0.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 72.88 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.31 +0.41 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 56.27 +0.26 +0.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 56.86 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 69.91 +0.62 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 71.31 +0.62 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 66.36 +0.62 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 63.91 +0.62 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.91 +0.62 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.26 +0.62 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.06 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.81 +0.62 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.00 +0.61 +0.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.25 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.21 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.86 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.81 +0.62 +0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.50 +0.50 +0.75%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.25 +0.75 +1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.88 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 14 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Colonial pipeline hack

Breaking News:

U.S. Shale Oil Production Set To Grow By 38,000 Bpd Next Month

G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

G7 Shies Away From EV Sales Targets

The G7 nations failed to…

Cambodia’s Only Oil-Producing Company Is About To Go Bust

Cambodia’s Only Oil-Producing Company Is About To Go Bust

Just a few months after…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Shale Oil Production Set To Grow By 38,000 Bpd Next Month

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 14, 2021, 9:00 PM CDT

United States shale output from the seven most prolific shale basins is set to grow by 38,000 bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

Crude oil production from the seven major basins, according to the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, is set to increase to 7.803 million bpd in July—the highest output level since November of last year.

Most of the increase is set to come from the largest basin, the Permian, which is expected to see an increase in output by 56,000 bpd to 4.663 million bpd—the highest rate since March 2020.

The Permian’s average oil production was 4.793 million bpd in January 2020, as the gap between current and pre-pandemic production closes.

But overall, total U.S. production is still nearly 2 million bpd under January 2020 levels, with the EIA expecting full-year 2021 oil production to average just 11.04 million bpd this year. Most analysts agree that it would take a significant amount of investment for the United States to return to the previous record high of 13.1 million bpd, but WTI near $71 has encouraged an increase in drilling activities, with the Permian basin gaining 61 rigs since the start of this year.

Related: Russia Expands Its Influence In Major Iraqi Oil Fields

The DPR sees oil production losses for the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and Anadarko basins.

The EIA also sees production increases for gas, particularly for the Haynesville basin, but also for the Permian and Appalachia basins.

The DPR also monitors the Drilling but Uncompleted Wells, also known as DUCs. The DUC count decreased by 247 to 6,521 in May, with the Permian set to see the largest share of the decrease in wells that were drilled but not yet finished.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Faces Another Power Crisis Amid Heat Wave

Next Post

BP Plans To Spin Off Its Iraqi Oil Assets Into Separate Company

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com