Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 68.15 -10.24 -13.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 72.72 -9.50 -11.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 5.477 +0.363 +7.10%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 2.095 -0.289 -12.11%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.029 -0.290 -12.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Mars US 2 days 64.65 -10.24 -13.67%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.029 -0.290 -12.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.31 -4.02 -4.94%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.47 -3.73 -4.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 68.51 -8.39 -10.91%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 83.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.05 -8.66 -10.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Chart Girassol 3 days 72.89 -8.46 -10.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.37 -10.16 -17.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.39 +0.89 +1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 77.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.79 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 69.09 -4.41 -6.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 72.39 -1.11 -1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.39 -2.11 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.39 -1.11 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.75 -10.25 -13.67%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 72.34 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.75 -10.25 -13.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.13 +2.94 +3.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 13 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 3 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 2 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 2 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 2 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 5 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 5 days NordStream2
  • 5 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Industrial Metals Rise As China’s Property Market Bounces Back

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

The U.S. oil rig count…

Canada’s Drilling Activity Set To Exceed 2019 Levels Next Year

Canada’s Drilling Activity Set To Exceed 2019 Levels Next Year

Strong pricing for natural gas…

5 Trillion Reasons To Be Bullish On Tesla

5 Trillion Reasons To Be Bullish On Tesla

Tesla has established a strong…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 28, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • Norway’s revenues from oil and gas production hit a record high this year and are showing no signs of slowing down
  • While Norway is a major supporter of clean energies, it is also a firm believer that the energy transition can only be achieved by using the profits from oil and gas production 
  • The future is bright for Norway’s energy giant Equinor, which will be able to take advantage of growing energy demand and play a leading role in the coming energy transition 
Join Our Community

Norway’s oil and gas production is at an all-time high, bouncing back solidly from a year of pandemic restrictions and curbs on production. Norwegian firm Equinor is running the show with oil and gas revenues doubling and new discoveries by the company suggesting that Norway will continue to produce fossil fuels well into the coming decades.  As the oil industry was battling with Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and the severe decrease in oil demand throughout 2020, Norway was able to weather the storm thanks to tax breaks on oil and gas firms, allowing them to come back stronger in 2021. These actions by the government have been criticized by environmental activists hoping for a swifter transition to renewable energy. But for a country founded on oil revenue, it is hardly surprising that Norway wants a continuing piece of the action as post-pandemic oil demand rises. 

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre believes that a total end to oil exploration and production would harm the transition to renewable alternatives in a world still so reliant on oil and gas. He stated, "If we were to say from one day to the other that we close down production from the Norwegian shelf, I believe that would put a stop to an industrial transition that is needed to succeed in the momentum towards net zero . . . So we are about to develop and transit, not close down."

Norway has also been one of the largest suppliers of gas to Europe, second only to Russia, as shortages across the region have driven gas prices to record highs. The huge gas producer earned an estimated $7.9 billion in gas revenues in October thanks to the significant hike in prices. The Norwegian government continues to support gas production as a cleaner alternative to coal in the transition to alternatives.

As Norway ramps up its oil production to meet increasing global demand and as several countries come out of pandemic restrictions and businesses start up again, the country’s oil output has been exceeding forecasts month on month. Crude oil output reached 1.82 million bpd in October, up from 1.77 million in September. Natural gas output also went up, achieving 10.4 billion cubic meters of production in October, up from 8.9bcm in September.

Related: The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

As output increases, so do revenues. Norway’s oil major, Equinor, more than doubled its revenues in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, thanks to rising gas prices and increased oil demand. Net profits rose to $1.4 billion between July to September, according to the company

Equinor’s oil outlook is optimistic, as the company announced its 6th discovery in domestic waters this year in November. The find, north of the Tyrihans field off the coast of Norway, is thought to hold 62 billion barrels of crude. Equinor stated of the development, “Such near-field discoveries are profitable, robust against fluctuations in oil (and) gas prices, they have a short payback period and low emissions.”

Despite ongoing growth in its oil operations, the company is not shying away from the energy transition, with plans to invest $23 billion in renewable energy by 2026. Equinor aims not only to be an international major in low-carbon oil production and carbon capture and storage technologies but also to become a market leader in wind and solar power. As Equinor continues to provide vital oil and gas supplies to Europe at a time where prices are rising to unprecedented levels and several countries are facing energy shortages going into winter, the company is optimistic about its role in traditional energy provision as well as its ability to use profits to invest in the long-term transition

Following months of increased production and record export levels, Norway’s oil and gas companies announced they are now increasing their investment forecasts for 2022. Tax incentives from the government to support increased oil output are part of the drive, as a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed that Norway’s largest business sector now hopes to invest $17 billion in 2022, instead of the planned $15.6 billion. Tax incentives over the coming year are expected to spur a two-figure percentage growth in investments in 2023.

There is no end in sight for Norway’s oil and gas industry, which continues to get stronger every year, despite production curbs and revenue losses during the pandemic. And with Equinor also investing heavily in renewables, it is certainly not a one-trick pony. Norway’s future in energy is looking increasingly certain, with Europe’s oil and gas demand not showing any sign of waning, Equinor appears to be the star of the show.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Next Post

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com