Nissan Unveils New Strategy to Combat Influx of Competitive Chinese EVs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.69 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.33 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.60 -0.48 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.716 -0.072 -4.03%
Graph down Gasoline 23 mins 2.691 -0.010 -0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Mars US 145 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.691 -0.010 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.77 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.59 +0.92 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 82.33 -0.37 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 849 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.85 -0.36 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.15 -0.22 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 302 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.87 -0.33 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.77 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.02 -0.33 -0.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.62 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 74.37 -0.33 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 74.37 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.87 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.62 -0.33 -0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 74.27 -0.33 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.85 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.95 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Argentina-Venezuela Tensions Escalate After Diplomatic Spat

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil Industry Executives Say Oil Demand Is Beating Forecasts

Oil industry leaders are revising…

Has Europe Done Enough to Avoid an Energy Crisis Next Year?

Has Europe Done Enough to Avoid an Energy Crisis Next Year?

Europe's high natural gas storage…

How Bosnia Becomes a Battleground for Chinese Energy Influence

How Bosnia Becomes a Battleground for Chinese Energy Influence

Chinese investment in Bosnia's wind…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nissan Unveils New Strategy to Combat Influx of Competitive Chinese EVs

By ZeroHedge - Mar 27, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Nissan is seeking to reduce EV costs to match those of traditional cars by 2030.
  • Nissan aims to increase sales in North America by 330,000 vehicles by 2026.
  • Nissan's new strategy follows a notable alliance with Honda to create EVs.
Nissan

Nissan is the latest manufacturer to aim to cut EV costs in order to keep up with an increasingly competitive and saturated landscape. The company is now seeking to compete with Chinese rivals by slashing costs by 30%, Financial Times reported this weekend.  

Nissan, in collaboration with Renault and recently Honda, faces challenges in China's auto market, the report notes. After delays, Nissan's new business plan seeks to boost sales by 1 million units by fiscal 2026, introducing 30 new models, half of which will be EVs or hybrids.

This includes launching eight "new energy" vehicles in China and starting exports of locally made cars next year. In North America, the goal is to increase sales by 330,000 vehicles by 2026, with India becoming a key export hub. Additionally, Nissan aims to release an EV with solid-state batteries by 2028, Financial Times writes. 

Chief executive Makoto Uchida commented: “Faced with extreme market volatility, Nissan is taking decisive actions guided by the new plan to ensure sustainable growth and profitability.”

Nissan's new strategy follows a notable alliance with Honda to create EVs, marking a shift towards combating the influx of competitive, high-tech models from China, while still working with Renault and Mitsubishi in specific regions.

Despite Renault reducing its stake in Nissan to 15%, its partnership with Nissan persists. The report says that Nissan aims to reduce EV production costs to match those of traditional cars by 2030, tackling the current issue where manufacturers lose approximately $6,000 per EV sold in the U.S. due to high production costs and customer tax credits.

Amidst this, Nissan lowered its annual sales forecast after underperforming in key markets like China, the U.S., and Europe, highlighting a need for improvement especially in the U.S. hybrid market, where it lacks a strong presence.

Similarly, we have noted that auto companies are slashing investment in EVs, as is the case with American auto manufacturers like Ford and GM. We wrote last month that Joe Biden's vision for EVs across America is in "full collapse". 

As we wrote then: "Meanwhile, the higher costs are driving automakers away from EVs. And as battery material requirements are set to double by 2027, fulfilling these mandates will be increasingly difficult, putting Biden's ambitious EV strategy at risk."

Thinktanks like Brownstone have simply noted that when it comes to EVs, "the great reset didn't work". Jeffrey Tucker wrote last month: "In short, the illusions of these horrible policies have come crashing down. It was born of liberty-wrecking policies under the cover of virus control. Every special interest seized the day, including a new generation of industrialists seeking to displace the old ones by force."

He concluded: "???????More and more, it’s obvious what a disaster this was. And yet no one has apologized. Hardly anyone has admitted error. The big shots who wrecked the world are still in power. The rest of us are left holding the bag, and paying very high repair bills for cars that are non-optimal for driving from one town to another and back again in the cold weather that was supposed to be gone by now had the “climate change” prophets been correct."

Recall, a report from Consumer Reports last year found that electric vehicles have almost 80% more problems and are "generally less reliable" than conventional internal combustion engine cars. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Has Europe Done Enough to Avoid an Energy Crisis Next Year?

Next Post

Cool Paint Coatings Can Help Mitigate the Urban Heat Island Effect
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car
Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum
Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?
The Dark Side of the Lithium Boom

The Dark Side of the Lithium Boom
StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com