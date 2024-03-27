Get Exclusive Intel
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

Cool Paint Coatings Can Help Mitigate the Urban Heat Island Effect

By Brian Westenhaus - Mar 27, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Cool paint coatings reflect the sun's heat to reduce surface heat absorption and emission.
  • NTU researchers conducted a real-world study in Singapore and found that cool paint coatings reduced air temperature by up to two degrees Celsius and pedestrian thermal comfort level by up to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
  • Cool paint coatings can be a promising solution for urban cooling and mitigating the urban heat island effect.
Urban

A Nanyang Technological University real-world study has shown that the use of cool paint coatings in cities can help pedestrians feel up to 1.5º Celsius (2.7º F) cooler, making the urban area more comfortable for work and play.

The research paper exploring the development has been published in Sustainable Cities and Society.

Cool paint coatings contain additives that reflect the sun’s heat to reduce surface heat absorption and emission. They have been touted as one way to cool down the urban area and mitigate the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, a phenomenon in which urban areas experience warmer temperatures than their outlying surroundings.

The road pavement of the test-site in Singapore with cool paint coatings. Image Credit: Nanyang Technological University. Lots more great images to see at the expanded press release. The paper is open access, click here.

To date, most studies of cool paint coatings have been either simulation-based or tested in scaled-down models, and understanding of the application in real-world scenarios is limited.

Now, NTU researchers have conducted a first of its kind real-world study in the tropics to comprehensively evaluate how well cool paint coatings work in reducing city heat.

The team coated the roofs, walls, and road pavements of an industrial area in Singapore and found that by comparison with an adjacent uncoated area, the coated environment was up to two degrees Celsius cooler in the afternoon, with pedestrian thermal comfort level improving by up to 1.5º Celsius (2.7º F), measured using the Universal Thermal Climate Index — a common international standard for human outdoor temperature sensation that takes into account temperature, relative humidity, thermal radiation, and wind speed.

Lead author Dr. E V S Kiran Kumar Donthu, who completed the work as a Research Fellow at Energy Research Institute said, “Our study provides evidence that cool paint coatings reduce heat build-up and contribute to the cooling of the urban environment. This is a minimally intrusive solution for urban cooling that has an immediate effect, compared to other options that often require major urban redevelopment to deploy. Moreover, by reducing the amount of heat absorbed in urban structures, we also reduce heat load in buildings, consequently reducing indoor air-conditioning energy consumption.”

Lead investigator, Associate Professor Wan Man Pun at the NTU School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering (MAE), said, “Findings from the study are not just relevant for cities in Singapore where it is hot all year round, but for other urban areas around the world too. With global warming, people will increasingly look for ways to stay cool. Our study validates how cool paint coatings can be a strategy to reduce the urban heat island effect in future.”

The study, published in Sustainable Cities and Society in March, supports the NTU 2025 strategic plan, which seeks to address humanity’s grand challenges on sustainability and accelerate the translation of research discoveries into innovations that mitigate human impact on the environment.

Real-world experiments in ‘street canyons’

To carry out their real-world experiments, the NTU researchers selected four rectangular buildings that created two parallel ‘street canyons’ — narrow streets flanked by buildings – in an industrial estate west of Singapore managed by JTC Corporation.

One canyon, or ‘cool canyon’ was coated with cool paints on the roofs, walls, and road pavement, while the other (conventional) canyon remained as it was as a ‘control’ for the experiment.

Using environmental sensors, the NTU team monitored the conditions in the two canyons over two months, which included air movement, surface and air temperature, humidity, and radiation, to see how well the cool paint coatings worked in reducing city heat.

The researchers found that during a 24-hour cycle, the cool canyon saw up to a 30 percent reduction in heat released from the built-up surfaces, resulting in the air temperature in the cool canyon being cooler than the conventional canyon by up to two degrees Celsius during the hottest time of the day, at around 4pm. As a result, pedestrians in the cool canyon can feel up to 1.5º Celsius (2.7º F) cooler.

The NTU research team also found that air temperature in the cool canyon was lowered because less heat was absorbed by and stored in the building walls, roofs, and roads, and which would subsequently have been released to either heat up the surrounding air or the building’s interior.

Compared to conventional roofs, the roofs with the cool paint coating reflected 50 per cent more sunlight and absorbed up to 40 per cent less heat as a result, during the hottest time of a sunny day. The coated walls also prevented most of the heat from entering the industrial buildings.

Co-author, Assistant Professor Ng Bing Feng at the NTU School of MAE, said, “Our study showed that cool paint coating on the road significantly helped lower the hottest temperatures in the cool canyon, confirming that cool paint coating can be a promising way to make urban areas cooler and more comfortable, especially during hot weather. We hope findings from our study will encourage more urban planners to adopt cool paint coatings on more built-up surfaces, on a large scale.”

In future research, the NTU team will focus on how the cool paint coating holds up over time in the same experiment location.

The research has been and remains supported by JTC Corporation and Singapore’s Housing & Development Board.

**

There are some impressive numbers in this work. 1.5º Celsius (2.7º F) is great for the walk around outside effect but surely there is an effect in the building interiors to research. The 30 percent reduction in heat released from the built-up surfaces is another huge number that seems to come from the “50 per cent more sunlight and absorbed up to 40 per cent less heat to begin with”.

As well as outside these results must have a considerable impact on the cost of air conditioning.

But its early in this technical field. It sure looks like there is a lot here to exploit for savings. With politic racing to crush the power supply for the climate hoax, anyway to stay cool in large sections of the world will be needed in an increasingly urgent way.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

