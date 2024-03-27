Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.21 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.78 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.60 -0.48 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.717 -0.071 -3.97%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.690 -0.011 -0.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Mars US 145 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.690 -0.011 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.77 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.59 +0.92 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 82.33 -0.37 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 848 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.85 -0.36 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.42 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.15 -0.22 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 302 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.87 -0.33 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.77 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.02 -0.33 -0.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 76.62 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 74.37 -0.33 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.37 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 73.87 -0.33 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 82.62 -0.33 -0.40%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.27 -0.33 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.85 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.95 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

PetroChina Aims to Power All Its Output With Clean Energy by 2033

Trouble in the North Sea? Wood Group Announces Job Cuts

Trouble in the North Sea? Wood Group Announces Job Cuts

UK oil major Wood Group…

Kazakhstan Eyes Expanded Routes for Oil Exports in 2024

Kazakhstan Eyes Expanded Routes for Oil Exports in 2024

Kazakhstan is planning to increase…

Why Did Biden Forget To Mention Booming U.S. Oil in State of the Union Speech?

Why Did Biden Forget To Mention Booming U.S. Oil in State of the Union Speech?

In last week’s State of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

By ZeroHedge - Mar 27, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Rising oil prices are causing worry for the Federal Reserve and the White House.
  • Pump prices forecasted to hit $4 a gallon, the highest since 2022.
  • Concerns arise over supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions impacting global crude supplies.
Gasoline

US oil prices have recently jumped above the $80 a barrel mark - the highest level since late 2023, sending worrying signals to the Federal Reserve and overly anxious White House. 

The surge in WTI has pushed wholesales gasoline prices up...

And worse, pump prices are set to accelerate even higher in the coming months to an average of $4 a gallon, which would be the highest level since the summer of 2022, according to Bloomberg, citing new data from AAA Automobile Club. 

A combination of issues is pressuring futures and pump prices higher, including the transition to summer-grade gasoline and strained domestic refineries, as well as concerns about shrinking global crude product supplies while Ukraine attacks Russian refineries. 

As we explained in the note titled "Dominoes Falling As Biden Admin Deals With Twin Energy Crisis In Russia, Middle East," traders have been spooked by refinery outages across Russia due to Ukranian drone attacks. In the Middle East, traders are increasingly worried that Iran-backed Houthis could be several steps away from targeting Saudi refineries.

And now it should make a whole lot of sense why the Biden administration pleaded with Ukrainians to stop drone attacks, along with the White House pushing Vice President Kamala Harris out on ABC News on Sunday to warn Israel publicly not to launch a counteroffensive against Hamas in Rafah - because increased chaos on that side of the world would stoke higher crude prices - and bad timing for the administration, just ahead of the US presidential election in November. 

Devin Gladden, a spokesperson for AAA, which tracks gasoline prices, warned higher pump prices will force the working poor to make "lifestyle changes and be a focus in November's presidential election." Higher pump prices will also make Americans realize how much Bidenomics has failed. 

Higher pump prices will also complicate the Fed's fight against the inflation monster and likely delay rate cuts this summer, which would undoubtedly upset markets. 

This comes as the administration is trying to refill the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserves after releasing a record amount to control last year's summertime gasoline price surge. 

Since the administration is busy refilling reserves, it has exhausted some of its war chest to control price spikes this spring and summer. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"If pump prices keep rising, SPR refills will stop automatically. While one cannot rule out another SPR release, the real sleeper risk is the Biden administration would revive threats to restrain US gasoline and diesel exports, especially if a storm disrupted refining capacity. The market, policy, and geopolitical implications of restricting product exports would dwarf those of the LNG pause. Supersize it and add fries," Scott Modell, CEO at Rapidan Energy Advisors, wrote in a statement. 

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Traders Are Buying Oil At The Fastest Rate Since 2020

Next Post

Oil Moves Down on Inventory Rise
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car
Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum
Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?
The Dark Side of the Lithium Boom

The Dark Side of the Lithium Boom
StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com