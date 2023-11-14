Nigeria Looks To Attract Saudi Investment In Downstream Sector

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.66 +1.40 +1.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.88 +1.36 +1.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.92 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.180 -0.017 -0.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.268 +0.032 +1.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 11 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.268 +0.032 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.60 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 714 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.88 +0.88 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.28 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 167 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 52.21 +1.09 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.41 +1.09 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.66 +1.09 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 69.21 +1.09 +1.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 66.36 +1.09 +1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 71.86 +1.09 +1.54%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 62.61 +1.09 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.49 +2.52 +3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.79 +2.52 +3.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 +2.50 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.62 +1.43 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies CEO Says LNG Volatility Here To Stay Until New Supply Kicks In

Watchdog Has Grim Winter Warning: There May Be Blackouts

Watchdog Has Grim Winter Warning: There May Be Blackouts

As much as two-thirds of…

Groundbreaking Research Promises Greener Rare Earth Element Purification

Groundbreaking Research Promises Greener Rare Earth Element Purification

Cornell University researchers have discovered…

Commodity Giants Are Back To Trading Venezuela’s Oil

Commodity Giants Are Back To Trading Venezuela’s Oil

Weeks after the U.S. eased…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nigeria Looks To Attract Saudi Investment In Downstream Sector

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 14, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Last week in Riyadh, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • The Kingdom pledged to invest in the overhaul of Nigeria's oil refineries, which have been struggling to meet fuel demand.
  • Nigeria could still be months away from full commercial operations at its huge new Dangote refinery. 
Join Our Community
downstream

Nigeria expects to see "significant investment flow immediately" from Saudi Arabia after the top crude producer in the Middle East and Africa's largest oil producer signed investment and cooperation agreements in the energy sector at a summit in Riyadh last week.    

Nigeria has been looking to attract foreign investment in its upstream and downstream sectors, while Saudi Arabia has recently launched its "Empowering Africa" initiative to bring cleaner energy, connectivity, e-health, and e-education solutions to African countries. 

The total Saudi investments in Nigeria, including in the energy sector, could be worth several billion U.S. dollars, Nigerian minister of budget and economic planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, told Bloomberg in an interview after a bilateral round table in Riyadh. 

"We expect to see significant investment flow immediately," Bagudu said. 

Last week in Riyadh, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and reviewed the bilateral cooperation and coordination in various fields.

The energy ministers of several African countries, including Nigeria, signed memorandums of understanding with Saudi Arabia at the Saudi-Africa summit. 

The Kingdom pledged to invest in the overhaul of Nigeria's oil refineries, which have been struggling to meet fuel demand, leaving Africa's top crude oil producer in a position to have to import fuels. The four currently operating Nigerian refineries have been in dire need of upgrades for years. 

Nigeria could still be months away from full commercial operations at its huge new refinery, Africa's biggest. The Dangote Refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), has been commissioned, but full-scale production, including production of gasoline for Euro/pe, is not expected to begin until the second half of 2024, analysts have told Bloomberg.

After years of delays and massive cost overruns, Nigeria finally saw the giant oil refinery commissioned in May. The Dangote Refinery, built by the group of the same name of Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote, was inaugurated by Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari before he left office at the end of May. 

The government hopes the new refinery will alleviate a chronic fuel shortage that has turned Africa's biggest oil producer into a fuel importer. Nigeria, OPEC's top crude oil producer in Africa, has had to rely on fuel imports due to a lack of enough capacity at its refineries, some of which had to undergo refurbishment in recent years. 

The agreements with Saudi Arabia could accelerate Nigeria's refinery overhaul.

Commenting on the Nigeria-Saudi deals, Nigerian Oil Minister Heineken Lokpobiri said the memorandum of understanding is aimed at "promoting collaboration and strengthening our partnership in the oil and gas sector for mutual benefits." 

"From this, we can anticipate enhanced technological exchange, investment inflow and a strengthened strategic partnership, paving the way for sustainable growth and prosperity in our energy landscape." 

Nigerian President Tinubu, for his part, noted that he had assured investors at the Saudi-Africa Summit of Nigeria's "commitment to a stable, profitable business environment."

"We are ready for change, ready for investment, ready for growth, ready for business," the Nigerian President said

"As a government, we have taken sustainable steps to cut the red tape, clearing the path for free market operations, and affirming our stance against corruption."

ADVERTISEMENT

Energy is a key part of the Nigerian push to attract investments. 

"Saudi Arabia, being a key player in the global energy market, holds the potential to channel significant investments into Nigeria, thereby stimulating economic growth, job creation and infrastructural development," the Nigerian Oil Ministry said in a statement carried by local news outlet Punch.

Apart from ending dependence on imported fuels, Nigeria looks to boost its oil and gas production and leave behind years of pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and a lack of investment in capacity. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Move Higher As OPEC And The IEA Forecast Demand Growth
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes
U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall
Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand
Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts
Oil Falls Below $80 On Mixed Data From China

Oil Falls Below $80 On Mixed Data From China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com