Geothermal's Growing Role In The Global Energy Mix

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.20 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.44 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.64 +1.30 +1.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.096 -0.101 -3.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 -0.012 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 11 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 -0.012 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.60 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 715 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.88 +0.88 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.28 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.08 +0.86 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 168 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.21 +1.09 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.41 +1.09 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.66 +1.09 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.21 +1.09 +1.60%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.01 +1.09 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 66.36 +1.09 +1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 71.86 +1.09 +1.54%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.61 +1.09 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 +3.31 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.49 +2.52 +3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.79 +2.52 +3.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 +2.52 +3.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +2.50 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.62 +1.43 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Crude Inventories See Another Build

NASA's Breakthrough In Battery Tech Paves Way For Electric Aviation

NASA's Breakthrough In Battery Tech Paves Way For Electric Aviation

The aviation industry is exploring…

Watchdog Has Grim Winter Warning: There May Be Blackouts

Watchdog Has Grim Winter Warning: There May Be Blackouts

As much as two-thirds of…

The Israel-Hamas War Remains Contained... For Now

The Israel-Hamas War Remains Contained... For Now

The Israel-Hamas war has so…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Geothermal's Growing Role In The Global Energy Mix

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 14, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • The U.K. and other European countries are increasingly focusing on geothermal energy, converting old coal plants and fracking sites to harness Earth's heat.
  • Geothermal is seen as a potential major contributor to Europe's energy mix, with ambitious projects in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Hungary.
  • Africa's geothermal sector is expected to attract substantial investment and surpass Europe's capacity by 2050, led by Kenya and Ethiopia.
Join Our Community
Geothermal

The U.K. has long had big plans for geothermal energy, having assessed the potential of converting old coal plants into geothermal facilities in recent years. But now other parts of the world are catching up, including several European states and some countries across Africa. As governments seek to diversify their green energy portfolios, many are now looking to geothermal energy as a potential alternative energy source to fossil fuels and already well-established renewable options, such as wind and solar power. 

In Yorkshire, in the U.K., a former fracking site could provide the space for a new geothermal facility. This marks a huge turnaround, as just seven years ago, Third Energy was given permission to carry out a fracking project at an existing well, but plans were halted after the U.K. upheld a ban on fracking. Now, CeraPhi Energy, a group consisting of former oil and gas veterans plans to use their experience in the industry to develop a geothermal energy site. The Kirby Misperton project is in the final phase of testing with so far positive results. 

Accessing geothermal sources requires the drilling of a borehole to depths of about two to three miles and injecting cold water into the hot rocks beneath the Earth’s surface at a low pressure. A second borehole is drilled to allow warm water to return to the surface to be used for heating or to generate electricity. The environmental risk of geothermal operations is low, but there have been relatively few commercial-scale projects due to previous difficulties in developing the technology required to access geothermal sources. 

CeraPhi expects to start developing the site and wells into real projects within the next few months. The company’s founder, Karl Farrow, stated “I think it’s the only direct competitor in respect of gas heating.” He added, “I think it could honestly make up 15 to 20 precent of the energy mix for heat going forward, if not more.” 

In Europe, a shortage of natural gas following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russian energy has driven several country leaders to look to alternative energy sources to meet their needs. Geothermal has long been viewed as a niche energy sector in Europe, currently used for heating in just two million of the EU's 100 million home heating systems. However, the European Geothermal Energy Council (EGEC) lobby recently outlined a goal of using geothermal energy sources to supply a quarter of the region’s energy needs by the end of the decade. 

Last year, in Berlin, the government announced a strategy to increase Germany’s geothermal potential tenfold to 10 terawatt-hours, adding 100 geothermal projects by 2030. Geothermal energy could contribute 4.4 percent of Germany’s heating power by the end of the decade, rising from a value of $53.4 million to €801 million, with the potential to expand significantly more. France. Italy, the Netherlands, and Hungary also have big plans for developing geothermal energy projects. 

The geothermal market in the Netherlands is expected to triple in value to $182 million by 2030. European geothermal leader Iceland already gets around a fifth of its electricity and almost all its heating from geothermal power, with plans to expand its network further. And in May, Hungary opened the biggest geothermal heating system in the EU, with an EU investment of $24.5 million. It consists of 27 wells, 16 heating plants, and 250 kilometres of distribution pipe network and is expected to provide energy to more than 28,000 households and over 400 public buildings in the area. 

While geothermal energy capacity is expanding rapidly in the EU and U.K., there is also great optimism around Africa’s geothermal energy market. According to recent estimates from Rystad Energy, Africa’s geothermal sector is expected to attract at least $35 billion in investments by the mid-century, helping respond to the continent’s growing energy demand. In fact, Africa’s installed geothermal capacity could well surpass that of Europe by the end of the decade. 

At present, there is around 1 GW of geothermal capacity across the African continent, half that of Europe. However, this is expected to at least double based on the current pipeline, and more projects are expected to be announced in the coming years. Rystad expects Africa’s geothermal capacity to increase to 13 GW by 2050, compared to around 5.5 GW of installed capacity in Europe. Kenya and Ethiopia will dominate the market, providing around 90 percent of the continent’s total capacity. 

Daniel Holmedal, a Senior Supply Chain Analyst at Rystad Energy, stated “The geothermal industry in Africa is picking up steam and could help meet soaring demand across the continent in the decades to come. Analysing already announced projects signals significant growth on the horizon, but developments that Rystad projects to come online given economics and demand really highlight the rapid build-out. This growth will take the continent from being the sixth largest geothermal power generator in 2023 to the third largest in 2030.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Nigeria Looks To Attract Saudi Investment In Downstream Sector

Next Post

Qatar’s Careful Balancing Act In Energy And Geopolitics
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes
U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall
Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand
Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts
Commodity Giants Are Back To Trading Venezuela’s Oil

Commodity Giants Are Back To Trading Venezuela’s Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com