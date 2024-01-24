New Superlubricity Research Could Turbocharge Industrial Energy Efficiency

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.82 +0.45 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.82 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.36 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 +0.142 +5.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 82 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 -0.001 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 786 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 53.87 -0.39 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.52 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.77 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 65.47 -0.39 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 64.37 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 66.37 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.34 +1.18 +1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 56 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Increased U.S. Natural Gas Production Driving Emissions Reduction

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Danish energy trading companies are…

How Texas’ Troubled Grid Weathered the Winter

How Texas’ Troubled Grid Weathered the Winter

Texas has managed to avoid…

Red Sea Shipping Crisis Rekindles Inflation Fears 

Red Sea Shipping Crisis Rekindles Inflation Fears 

The shipping disruption in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Superlubricity Research Could Turbocharge Industrial Energy Efficiency

By Brian Westenhaus - Jan 24, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • Superlubricity offers potential for dramatically reducing friction, potentially decreasing energy consumption in various applications.
  • The phenomenon is characterized by extremely low friction levels between surfaces, such as those coated with graphene.
  • Research suggests that controlling temperature could further reduce friction, although cooling costs and practical applications remain challenges.
Join Our Community
Energy

University of Leicester scientists have made an insight into superlubricity, where surfaces experience extremely low levels of friction. This could benefit future technologies by reducing energy lost to friction by moving parts.

As many of us are stepping carefully to avoid a slip and fall in the frosty weather, scientists led by the University of Leicester have been investigating how to make surfaces even slicker. They reported solving a conundrum in the principles of superlubricity – a state in which two surfaces experience little to almost vanishing friction when sliding across one another.

They have published their conclusions in a paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Superlubricity is associated with molecular smooth surfaces such as graphene and has only been observed in the laboratory environment where these surfaces are synthesized at nano and micron scales.

It looks very promising for technological applications where it could potentially reduce friction up to 1000 – 10,000 times, as compared to conventional friction in machines and mechanisms.

Most people will know intuitively that friction – the resistance of an object to sliding – is larger for heavier objects than for lighter ones, also known as Amontons-Coulomb friction law formulated more than 300 years ago.

However, it does not apply for superlubricity. This phenomenon is up to tens of thousand times smaller than conventional friction and the friction force does not depend on the weight of an object. In other words, increasing the weight of a body from grams to tens of kilograms would not alter the level of friction force.

But an international group of scientists, led by Professor Nikolai Brilliantov from the University of Leicester, has now discovered that ‘synchronic’ fluctuations of the objects’ surfaces, caused by random vibrations of surface atoms, give rise to friction.

Such vibrations exist at any non-zero temperature and their intensity decreases with decreasing temperature. This means that by lowering the surface temperature, the effects of friction can be lowered further.

Professor Brilliantov, from Leicester’s School of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, said: “Such a dramatic difference with the common friction is intriguing and needs explanation. There are other surprising features of superlubricity, such as the unusual dependence of friction force on the sliding velocity, on temperature and contact area. All these dependencies are opposite to that predicted by the traditional Amontons-Coulomb laws. Explaining the enigmatic behavior of superlubricity will help to control ultralow friction, which can open the breath-taking horizons of its industrial applications.”

To investigate the principles of superlubricity, a contact of two molecular smooth surfaces was created – a tip sliding on a substrate, both covered with a graphene layer – and the friction force was measured using lateral force microscopy.

They also performed ‘in silico’ full-scale numerical experiments using Molecular Dynamic simulations to create a very realistic model of the real phenomenon.

The two surfaces should be incommensurate, which means the potential ‘hills’ in the molecular structure of one surface should not fit to the potential ‘wells’ of the other surface. The surfaces are like two egg boxes put together: if they fit together, they will lock and more force is needed to cause sliding.

If the temperature of the surfaces is not zero, friction force appears, due to surface corrugations, caused by thermal fluctuations. The scientists demonstrated that “synchronic” thermal fluctuations, when two surfaces bent simultaneously, remaining in a tight contact, are responsible for the friction.

The higher the temperature of the surfaces, the larger the amplitude of the synchronic fluctuations; the larger the contact area, the larger the number of surface fluctuations hindering the relative motion.

Professor Brilliantov added, “We have been able to explain the atomistic mechanism of the enigmatic independence of friction force on the weight of a body and formulated new friction laws for superlubricity. These laws, although being in a sharp contrast with the Amontons-Coulomb laws, describe this phenomenon rather well. Once molecular smooth-surface layers are produced on the scale of millimeters or centimeters, all moving, rotating, oscillating contacts in machines and mechanisms will be covered with such surface layers. It will drastically decrease energy consumptions worldwide. To further decrease the energy consumption, the largest contacts will be possibly kept at low temperatures.”

***

Professor Brilliantov is likely correct in suggesting that the reduction in friction will have a major impact on energy efficiency. The hard part is going to be getting the tech applied across hundreds of millions of sliding surfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the best research about the research is discovering where the tech needs applied first for the maximum payback. Then start the effort to describe how to assess what and where the level of fiction reduction would offer the most efficiency gains.

The cooling matter will be the most challenging. Refrigeration isn’t energy free and the deeper the cooling the more the costs. This technology application is just being born leaving much to be discovered and learned.

But the drastic reduction in energy consumption is possible. It might take a couple or more generations of equipment to get there.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Investment Mishap Triggers Leadership Shake-Up in Energy Trust
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines
Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com