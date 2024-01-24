Investment Mishap Triggers Leadership Shake-Up in Energy Trust

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.82 +0.45 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.82 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.36 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 +0.142 +5.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 82 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.209 -0.001 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 786 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 53.87 -0.39 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.52 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.77 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 65.47 -0.39 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 64.37 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 66.37 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.34 +1.18 +1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 56 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Increased U.S. Natural Gas Production Driving Emissions Reduction

Colombia's Oil Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid Green Push

Colombia's Oil Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid Green Push

Colombian President Gustavo Petro's commitment…

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

On Wednesday, the U.S. House…

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla is potentially at a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Investment Mishap Triggers Leadership Shake-Up in Energy Trust

By City A.M - Jan 24, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • The trust's shares were suspended due to inaccuracies in valuing a solar project, leading to significant financial reevaluation.
  • A conflict between the trust’s board and its former investment manager, ThomasLloyd Group, resulted in a management change to Octopus Energy Generation.
  • With the support of shareholders, the trust is conducting a strategic review and aims to recover value from its existing investments.
Join Our Community
Energy Grid

The Asian Energy Impact trust is seeking to restore its London listing after publishing delayed annual and interim results, following months of controversy around the trust.

In April, the trust’s shares were suspended after an issue was identified with its 2022 annual results, leading to ‘material uncertainty’ over the fair value of some of its assets and liabilities.

The trust owned a 200 MW construction-ready asset owned by SolarArise, a Delhi-based renewable energy platform owned by ThomasLloyd, which had been valued at $13.9m (£10.9m).

However, price rises in the solar plant’s components and construction cost meant that the project had been incorrectly valued, and the trust eventually pulled out of the investment and wrote it off.

The trust’s newly published results, audited to 30 December 2022 and unaudited to 30 June 2023, now leave a path for it to relist.

Following the suspension incident, the trust’s investment manager, ThomasLloyd Group, and its board began a public spat over whether the trust should be wound up, with the board accusing the manager of withholding “highly material” information from it about the solar project.

“Whilst the board continues to investigate these matters urgently, it appears that key information was withheld from it, and misleading information given to it, over a protracted period of time,” the board said publicly in August.

Eventually, the board gained the support of shareholders, while ThomasLloyd Group was ousted as investment manager and replaced by Octopus Energy Generation, with the trust’s name changed from ThomasLloyd Energy Impact to its current name.

Shareholders have since voted multiple times to allow the trust to continue running while it undertakes a strategic review, when it will then be able to begin investing again.

Sue Inglis, chair of Asian Energy Impact, thanked shareholders “for their patience over the past year”, and said a key priority for the trust was to consider how to “recover value from existing investments”.

“It would be disingenuous to say the period since IPO has not been without disappointment and challenges,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By City AM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Builds Out Arctic Oil Route As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Next Post

New Superlubricity Research Could Turbocharge Industrial Energy Efficiency
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines
Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com