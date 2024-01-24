Turkey Greenlights Sweden's NATO Membership

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.64 +1.27 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.50 +0.95 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.36 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.628 +0.178 +7.27%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.240 +0.030 +1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 82 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.240 +0.030 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.87 -0.39 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.52 -0.39 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.77 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 65.47 -0.39 -0.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.27 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 64.37 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 66.37 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.87 -0.39 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Asia and Africa Oil Imports Jump to Record High on Cheap Russian Crude

Kyrgyzstan's Vehicle Reexport Boom Faces Headwinds

Kyrgyzstan's Vehicle Reexport Boom Faces Headwinds

Kyrgyzstan's lucrative business of reexporting…

China Looks To Play Peacemaker in the Middle East

China Looks To Play Peacemaker in the Middle East

The increasing instability in the…

Beijing Navigates Shifting Sands in Middle East Politics

Beijing Navigates Shifting Sands in Middle East Politics

China's previously growing influence in…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Turkey Greenlights Sweden's NATO Membership

By ZeroHedge - Jan 24, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • The Turkish assembly voted 287-55 in favor of Sweden joining NATO, marking a major shift in the alliance's dynamics.
  • Turkey's decision follows earlier concerns over Sweden's alleged protection of groups deemed terrorists by Ankara.
  • Hungary remains the only NATO member yet to approve Sweden's accession, with expectations for a swift follow-up from President Erdogan's signing and a potential F-16 fighter jet deal with the U.S.
Join Our Community
NATO

After nearly two years of delays, Turkey's parliament finally agreed to ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expanding the Western military alliance following the Ukraine war. Turkey's general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55 to approve the application that Sweden first made in 2022 to boost its security in response to "fear" that Russia would invade it, when in reality Russia invaded Ukraine in response to the encroaching NATO expansion that is now taking place.

When Sweden and Finland asked to join in 2022, Turkey raised objections over what it said was the two countries' protection of groups it deems terrorists, effectively vetoing the process as all NATO members need to approve applications from countries seeking to join the alliance.  Turkey endorsed Finland's membership last April but, along with Hungary, had kept Sweden waiting.

"We support NATO enlargement to improve the alliance's deterrence efforts... We hope Finland and Sweden's attitude towards fighting terrorism sets an example for our other allies," Fuat Oktay, head of parliament's foreign affairs commission and a ruling AK Party member, said during debate.

"I greatly appreciate the Turkish Parliament's decision to approve Sweden's entry into NATO today," U.S. Ambassador Jeff Flake said in a written statement on Tuesday. He said Turkey's "commitment to the NATO Alliance clearly demonstrates our enduring partnership."

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom also welcomed the Turkish parliament's approval. "We now look forward to President Erdogan signing the ratification document," Billstrom said in a written statement.

After Erdogan signs the legislation, as he is expected to do within days, it will leave only Hungary - whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban has friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin - as the only NATO member state not to have approved Sweden's accession.  Orban said earlier on Tuesday he had invited his Swedish counterpart to visit and negotiate his country joining the bloc. Hungary's parliament is in recess until around mid-February.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the Turkish move and said: "I also count on Hungary to complete its national ratification as soon as possible."

Unlike most members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Turkey and Hungary maintain better, in fact cordial, relations with Russia. While opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey has criticised Western sanctions on Moscow. For its part, Russia has cautioned that it would respond if NATO bolstered military infrastructure in the two Nordic states.
Sweden, whose membership bid marked a historic shift away from a non-aligned security policy, would enhance NATO defences in the Baltic Sea region facing Russia, further encouraging Putin's "paranoia" that NATO is intent on encircling Russia.

In recent months, Turkey's delays had frustrated its Western allies and enabled it to extract some concessions. Ankara had urged Stockholm to toughen its stance on local members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which the European Union and United States also deem a terrorist group. In response, Stockholm introduced a new anti-terrorism bill that makes being a member of a terrorist organisation illegal. Sweden, Finland, Canada and the Netherlands also took steps to relax policies on arms exports to Turkey.

In parliament, Oktay said Erdogan's AK Party endorsed Sweden's NATO bid after its positive steps fighting terrorism.
The AKP's nationalist allies MHP and the main opposition CHP also endorsed Sweden's bid. Opposition nationalist, Islamist and leftist parties rejected it, while four MPs abstained.

Erdogan, who had sent Sweden's bid to parliament in October, linked the ratification to U.S. approval of sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. The White House backs the sale and some analysts expect a deal to swiftly follow Turkey's approval of Sweden's bid. But there is no clear time frame for the U.S. Congress to approve the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran-Pakistan Tensions Test Beijing's Diplomatic Prowess
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines
Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com