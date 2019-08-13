New Offshore Boom Is Propping Up This Niche Market

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.00 +2.07 +3.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.25 +2.68 +4.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.149 +0.044 +2.09%
Mars US 20 hours 57.03 +1.03 +1.84%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 2 days 55.70 -0.40 -0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 6 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.149 +0.044 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 13 hours 57.80 +1.06 +1.87%
Murban 13 hours 59.45 +1.19 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.06 +2.11 +4.22%
Basra Light 5 days 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 57.47 -0.31 -0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Girassol 2 days 60.65 -0.36 -0.59%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.36 +2.15 +5.48%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 43.68 +1.18 +2.78%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 52.43 +0.43 +0.83%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 55.33 +0.43 +0.78%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 51.08 -0.42 -0.82%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 50.93 +0.43 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 55.68 +0.18 +0.32%
Central Alberta 20 hours 50.93 +0.18 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 2 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.53 +0.75 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.88 +0.43 +0.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.83 +0.43 +0.82%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.83 +0.43 +0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +0.50 +1.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.81 +0.43 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 35 mins Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 3 hours "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 21 hours WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 2 hours Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 22 hours Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings
  • 32 mins In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 2 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 2 hours Negotiation
  • 19 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 12 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 1 day The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 8 hours Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 1 day Bitcoin prices manipulated-STUDY
  • 23 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

China May Ramp Up Gasoline Exports In H2 2019

Alt Text

Is This The Key To Commercial Nuclear Fusion?

Nuclear fusion has been hailed…

Alt Text

A Global LNG Crisis

LNG prices plunged to a…

Alt Text

Permian Slowdown Could Start In 2020

A slowdown in a single…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Offshore Boom Is Propping Up This Niche Market

By Rystad Energy - Aug 13, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
FPSO

The global market for floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) is headed for a major renaissance with as many as 24 FPSO awards expected by 2020, driven to a great degree by Brazil.

South America leads the pack with 12 sanctioned FPSO projects planned by the end of next year, followed by Asia with four, Europe and Africa with three each, and two more in Australia, according to Rystad Energy.

Brazil – currently witnessing an influx of international E&P companies – is set to award seven more FPSO awards in 2020, thereby bringing the country’s tally to more than one-third of the awards anticipated globally in 2019 and 2020.

The seven projects already confirmed this year collectively represent production capacities of over 700,000 barrels per day of oil and around 60 million cubic meters per day of gas. 

“The ongoing upswing in newly sanctioned FPSO projects points to a brighter future for the FPSO market. Offshore operators are finding their footing again after the downturn of 2014, as a robust rise in free cash flow has fueled a significant uptick in deepwater investments,” says Audun Martinsen, head of oilfield services research at Rystad Energy.

The FPSO boom in South America is mainly the result of large investments in deepwater exploration and field development. Another important factor has been Brazil’s recent relaxation of local content regulations, which has attracted new international players to the table.

“Brazil’s greater competitiveness on a global scale is a driver behind such huge FPSO awards, along with the region’s recovery from the Car Wash corruption scandal, Petrobras’ debt reduction, substantial pre-salt discoveries and healthier oil prices,” Martinsen noted. “These positive factors also add greater certainty to project timelines, and we no longer believe Petrobras’ developments will be subject to lengthy delays.” Related: Saudi Aramco’s First Ever Disclosure Shows $47 Billion Profit

FPSOs, traditionally used by oil companies for large-scale deepwater projects, are increasingly favored for a wide range of fields in more shallow waters. FPSO projects are in many cases more practical than alternative platform solutions, primarily due to the installation costs and decommissioning challenges associated with fixed platforms. The built-in storage capacity of FPSOs has also proven to be especially advantageous for remote offshore locations, where pipeline infrastructure is not economically feasible.

“With improved economic viability resulting from ongoing standardization measures, coupled with growing deepwater investments, FPSOs are likely to continue to emerge as an attractive development option for many fields in all corners of the world, in both deep and shallow water,” Martinsen added.

The FPSO contractors Yinson and Modec are particularly well-positioned to benefit from this upswing through the next wave of contract awards, according to Rystad Energy’s projections.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Heat Wave Pushes Texas Power Demand To Record-High
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

 Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

 Germany’s Big Bet On Hydrogen

Germany’s Big Bet On Hydrogen

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com