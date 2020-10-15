Net Zero Goals Impossible Without Costly Carbon Capture

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.73 -0.23 -0.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.87 -0.29 -0.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 41.46 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.20 +0.52 +1.28%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 41.49 -0.53 -1.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.05 +0.80 +2.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 41.96 +0.34 +0.82%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 42.80 +0.53 +1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 39.75 -0.64 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 44.05 -0.20 -0.45%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 41.39 -0.77 -1.83%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 41.49 -0.53 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 41.49 -0.53 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.43 -0.74 -1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.20 +0.52 +1.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 27 days 29.67 -0.13 -0.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 31.74 +0.94 +3.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.34 +1.14 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.74 +1.14 +2.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 39.54 +2.09 +5.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 37.34 +1.14 +3.15%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 37.34 +1.14 +3.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 37.84 +1.14 +3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.49 +1.54 +4.17%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 37.74 +1.34 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.16 +0.83 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.35 +0.86 +2.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.91 -0.08 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.86 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.86 -0.08 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.12 +0.84 +1.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 9 mins .
  • 1 hour Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 1 day .
  • 22 hours .
  • 23 mins Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 6 hours .
  • 1 day NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 3 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 1 day Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning

Breaking News:

Alberta To Restart Oil Lease Sales Despite Crisis

Democrats Want Permanent Ban On Offshore Oil Leasing

Democrats Want Permanent Ban On Offshore Oil Leasing

Democrat members of the House…

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

A Joe Biden win at…

$1.7 Trillion Green Energy Spending Spree Could Send Solar Stocks Soaring

$1.7 Trillion Green Energy Spending Spree Could Send Solar Stocks Soaring

Solar stocks have been on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Net Zero Goals Impossible Without Costly Carbon Capture

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 15, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

“Reaching net zero will be virtually impossible without CCUS,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a recent report on the role of carbon capture, utilization, and storage in the energy transition.

Many governments, especially in mature economies, as well as all oil and gas supermajors, also seem to concur that carbon capture and storage is a critical part in achieving the emission reduction targets and net-zero goals that various countries and businesses, including the European oil majors, are pursuing.  

Governments and oil firms are betting big on CCUS, but a large-scale deployment of carbon capture and storage projects is still years away.

Technology and costs continue to be significant hurdles on the road to making CCUS a vast and truly global industry capable of abating emissions not only from new energy generation, such as the production of blue hydrogen, but also from existing energy systems and from heavy industries such as cement, steel, or chemicals production.

Governments and industry need to invest hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars over the next two to three decades if CCUS stands a chance of becoming the pillar of the energy transition and “the only group of technologies that contributes both to reducing emissions in key sectors directly and to removing CO2 to balance emissions that are challenging to avoid,” as the IEA describes it in its report.

The Potential Is There

Various studies and pilot projects have shown that CCUS has the potential to become the industry that will help heavy industry and fossil fuel industries to cut emissions.

Globally, there are more than 60 operational CCS projects of varying capture capacity, with the United States leading with 28 percent of those operational projects, followed at quite a distance by China, Canada, Japan, and Australia, Wood Mackenzie said in a report on the North Sea potential to net-zero last month.  Related: Democrats Want Permanent Ban On Offshore Oil Leasing

Most recently, Norway has just launched the Longship project, which includes funding for the Northern Lights joint project of supermajors Equinor, Shell, and Total to capture CO2 from industrial sources in the Oslo fjord region (cement and waste-to-energy) and shipping of liquid CO2 from these industrial capture sites to an onshore terminal on the Norwegian west coast. The government funding is US$1.8 billion (16.8 billion Norwegian crowns) out of the total US$2.7 billion (25.1 billion crowns) project costs.

“For Longship to be a successful climate project for the future, other countries also have to start using this technology,” Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

Government Support Is Critical

The Norwegian project goes to show what analysts have been saying about CCUS all along: government support and sponsorship is critical for getting this industry off the ground, and large-scale deployment is essential to achieving meaningful emissions reductions on a global scale.

To overcome those constraints, governments and industries need to improve technologies, but they also need to cut costs to make CCUS feasible and not so cost-prohibitive.

“A significant scale-up of deployment is needed to provide the momentum for further technological progress, cost reductions and more widespread application in the longer term. Without a sharp acceleration in CCUS innovation and deployment over the next few years, meeting net-zero emissions targets will be all but impossible,” the IEA said in its report.

“The rapid deployment hinges critically on a massive increase in government support, as well as new approaches to public and private investment,” the Paris-based agency says.

Big Oil has embraced CCUS as one of the pathways to emission reductions, as many European majors have pledged to become net-zero businesses by 2050 or sooner. Shell, BP, Total, Equinor, and ENI are all working on and investing in carbon capture and storage projects.

Investment Is Critical Too

However, the industry and governments need to invest hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars over the next three decades in order to make CCUS the game-changing emission-cutting industry that the IEA envisages today.

The UK alone will need around US$78 billion (60 billion British pounds) in investments in CCUS over the next 30 years, and even higher investments in offshore wind and green hydrogen, if it is to build a net-zero energy system, WoodMac’s Chairman and Chief Analyst Simon Flowers said.

Commercialization is still some way off due to technical challenges and the need for the carbon price to be at least double today’s carbon price, according to the energy consultancy.   Related: The Secret Behind America’s Most Valuable Energy Play

“Significant policy incentives such as carbon taxes and the development of CCUS clusters are likely needed to help CCUS be competitive,” WoodMac said in its report about the potential in the UK Continental Shelf.

Globally, the world will need CCUS to reduce emissions from existing infrastructure as renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are not enough to curb the effects of climate change on the planet. Without the right policies and support, large-scale CCUS could be a nearly impossible task, according to WoodMac.

“Emissions will continue increasing unless there is an incentive to rationalize the carbon-heavy assets or retrofit with carbon capture and storage — a herculean task without an appropriate tax on carbon,” Prakash Sharma, head of markets and transitions for Asia-Pacific at Wood Mackenzie, said.

“If the world is to achieve the Paris goal for global warming, green hydrogen and CCUS will have to be part of the solution, and that means sustained policy support. Attracting the investment to lift these technologies from the demonstration phase to full commercialisation needs higher carbon prices and, ultimately, a coherent, global carbon policy,” WoodMac said in its Energy Transition Outlook 2020.

Industries and governments recognize that CCUS could play a pivotal role in the energy transition, but a lot more efforts, policy support, government funding, corporate investments, technology improvements, and cost cuts are needed to make CCUS the game-changer in the fight against climate change.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Many Lost U.S. Oil Jobs May Never Return

Next Post

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads
Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil
Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War
The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls
Why Nuclear Fusion Remains Our Best Bet For 100% Clean Energy

Why Nuclear Fusion Remains Our Best Bet For 100% Clean Energy



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com