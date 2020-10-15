Democrats Want Permanent Ban On Offshore Oil Leasing

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.84 -1.20 -2.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.17 -1.15 -2.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.759 +0.123 +4.67%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 41.54 +0.84 +2.06%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
Graph up Urals 1 day 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.25 -0.46 -1.22%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.759 +0.123 +4.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 41.62 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 42.27 +0.29 +0.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 40.39 +0.90 +2.28%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 44.25 +0.86 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 42.16 +0.90 +2.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 43.17 +0.86 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 27 days 29.80 +0.76 +2.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 31.74 +0.94 +3.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 40.34 +1.14 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 41.74 +1.14 +2.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 39.54 +2.09 +5.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 37.34 +1.14 +3.15%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 37.34 +1.14 +3.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 37.84 +1.14 +3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 38.49 +1.54 +4.17%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 37.74 +1.34 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 40.49 -0.71 -1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.99 +0.84 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.75 +2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.28 +0.77 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 4 mins .
  • 31 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 18 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 20 hours .
  • 10 hours .
  • 4 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 4 days Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 21 hours Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 22 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Companies Plan Significant Drilling Cuts For 2021

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

A Joe Biden win at…

Rising Oil Rig Count Puts Prices Under Pressure

Rising Oil Rig Count Puts Prices Under Pressure

The oil rig count in…

OPEC Report Reflects Negative Sentiment In Oil Markets

OPEC Report Reflects Negative Sentiment In Oil Markets

OPEC’s MOMR didn’t yield any…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Democrats Want Permanent Ban On Offshore Oil Leasing

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 15, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Democrat members of the House Natural Resources Committee are pushing for a permanent ban on all offshore oil and gas leasing in Atlantic and Pacific federal waters as well as the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Oil and Gas Journal reports, citing a forum that took place on Wednesday.

According to people present at the forum, the Democrat legislators were not satisfied with President Donald Trump’s extension of an already existing moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the eastern Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic coasts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, to be in force from 2022 to 2032. These terms, in the view of the Democratic representatives, were not good enough.

Some of those present at the forum expressed suspicions that Trump was politically motivated in the extension of the drilling moratorium as it spans states that could swing the election. What’s more, they noted that the President had warned he could reverse the ban whenever he wants, arguing this is reason enough to make the ban permanent by passing a law to that effect.

Meanwhile, legislators from Virginia asked Trump in September to add their state to the list of states where offshore drilling will be banned for another 12 years. They argued that industries in Virginia would be affected negatively if the state was not included.

The offshore drilling ban is, in fact, something of an exemption for coastal states from a plan that dates back to 2018 and proposes opening up as much as 90 percent of federal waters to oil and gas exploration. Unsurprisingly, the program has attracted a lot of opposition, including from Republican coastal states. What’s perhaps more interesting, however, is that it will now attract opposition from the renewable energy lobby because the ban also involves drilling for offshore wind power installations along the East Coast.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Secret Behind America’s Most Valuable Energy Play
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads
Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil
Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War
Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’

Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’
The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com