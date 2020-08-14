OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 7 hours 42.01 -0.23 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 6 hours 44.80 -0.16 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 7 hours 2.356 +0.174 +7.97%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 43.26 -0.18 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +0.26 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 23 hours 44.70 +0.15 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Graph down Marine 23 hours 43.29 -0.69 -1.57%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 43.83 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 43.84 -0.58 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 45.50 -0.18 -0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 43.94 -0.69 -1.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 44.05 -0.58 -1.30%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 29.11 -0.28 -0.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 32.34 -0.58 -1.76%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 41.24 -0.43 -1.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 42.64 -0.43 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 38.29 -0.43 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 37.24 -0.43 -1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 44.06 -0.29 -0.65%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 38.50 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.91 +0.92 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 36.69 -0.23 -0.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.64 -0.23 -0.56%
Natural Gas Prices Soar As Heat Wave Hits Large Parts Of U.S.

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 14, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Natural gas prices spiked on Friday by nearly 9%, even as the weekly storage report showed little movement.

Natural gas prices hit $2.367 by 2:26 pm EDT, an increase of 8.48% or $0.185, even as the EIA’s weekly storage report a day earlier showed a small increase of 58 Bcf in working gas in storage. The market had anticipated a larger build.

Also bullish for natural gas on Friday were forecasts for hot weather and reports of increased LNG exports.

Front-month natural gas futures on Friday hit their highest since the end of last year on this data as air conditioning usage is expected to increase as people try to cope with the heat wave. This will increase the demand for natural gas.

This will be particularly true in Texas, where demand for power in general—and consequently natural gas—is expected to hit a record high today as the heatwave sets in, according to Reuters.

These record highs for power demand will come even as industrial activity has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

This unprecedented power demand has led to increases in power prices in the western part of the United States, which has, in turn, boosted natural gas prices.

Front-month nat gas futures were up more than $0.15 to $2.335 on Friday afternoon.

LNG exports have also increased, with improved demand outlook over the next couple of weeks, although the EIA stated that U.S. LNG exports will remain at low levels for the remainder of the summer, with planned cargoes of LNG still being canceled. According to EIA data cited by Kallinish, 46 LNG cargoes were canceled in June, 50 canceled in July, 45 were canceled in August, and so far 30 have been canceled for September.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

