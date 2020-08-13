OilPrice GEA
Venezuela Looks To Ease Gasoline Shortage By Restarting Production Units

Oilfield Service Companies Are Bailing On The Permian

Lull In Trading Keeps Oil Prices Range-Bound

President Trump Unveils “Historic” Israel-UAE Peace Plan

By ZeroHedge - Aug 13, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
President Trump just announced a "historic" deal that will see Israel and the UAE open full diplomatic relations and Israel suspend its annexation plans in the West Bank.

The shock announcement Thursday marks perhaps the biggest diplomatic development out of the Middle East in decades, after the regime change war against Assad in Syria had for years reportedly brought Saudi-led gulf countries of the GCC into quiet, covert cooperation with Israel. 

Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump hailed the "historic day" in tweets confirming full normalization of diplomatic relations between prior enemies that had always lacked official recognition. Trump helped to broker the agreement, which also crucially involves Israel agreeing to halt its hugely controversial plans of annexing sections of the West Bank that included the sprawling Jordan Valley. HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!


Low Quality Crude Is Crushing Venezuelan Oil Exports
