Morgan Stanley Ups Oil Price Forecast On Supply Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 102.1 -1.72 -1.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 27 mins 106.7 -1.68 -1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 6.534 -0.423 -6.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 3.939 +0.038 +0.97%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.305 -0.034 -1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 102.7 -0.62 -0.60%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.305 -0.034 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.9 +0.59 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 108.3 +0.76 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.8 +0.73 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 144 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 109.1 +0.79 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.1 +1.37 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.51 +1.54 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 89.69 +1.60 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 105.9 +1.60 +1.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 104.2 +1.60 +1.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 102.1 +1.60 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 101.3 +1.60 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 104.9 +1.60 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 99.54 +1.60 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 92.25 -0.75 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 110.6 -0.26 -0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 96.02 -0.68 -0.70%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.00 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 18 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 20 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 24 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days Ukraine gas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Breaking News:

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

Instead of focusing on boosting…

Demand Destruction Fears Drag Oil And Gas Prices Lower

Demand Destruction Fears Drag Oil And Gas Prices Lower

The International Monetary Fund slashed…

Japan To Release 6 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From Private Reserves

Japan To Release 6 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From Private Reserves

Japan announced on Friday that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Morgan Stanley Ups Oil Price Forecast On Supply Fears

By Irina Slav - Apr 22, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Morgan Stanley ups oil price forecast by $10 per barrel.
  • Morgan Stanley raises amount of lost Russian supply to 2 million bpd.
  • Morgan Stanley adjusts its forecast for returning Iranian supply.
Join Our Community

Morgan Stanley revised its oil price forecast upwards for the second half of the year by $10 per barrel, citing the greater than expected supply deficit resulting from Western sanctions against Russia.

Bloomberg reported that the investment bank had estimated a supply gap of 1 million bpd in the third and fourth quarter, which would keep prices higher, with Brent seen averaging $130 per barrel during that period.

Morgan Stanley also forecasted that the amount of Russian oil supply lost would be some 2 million barrels daily in both crude and condensates. That’s up from an earlier estimate of 1 million bpd in oil and condensates in lost Russian supply.

The investment bank’s analysts noted that Russia’s oil production had already shed close to 1 million bpd this month, which came earlier than expected. There is also a risk of price hikes due to a possible EU oil embargo.

In the meantime, Morgan Stanley adjusted its forecast for returning Iranian supply amid stalled negotiations on the nuclear deal. The latest from that front is that the Iranian side had rejected U.S. offers for sanctions relief in exchange for abandoning plans to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force. The U.S. side, meanwhile, insists on Iran addressing more than just U.S. concerns about its nuclear program.

The Iran talks, then, have hit a wall, and Morgan Stanley has adjusted its expectations for it happening at all to 50/50.

Demand, meanwhile, is expected to slow, likely under the pressure of higher prices. The Morgan Stanley analysts revised their demand growth forecast for this year to 2.7 million barrels daily from 3.4 million barrels daily. The bank cited downward revisions in global economic growth and China’s zero-Covid policy that earlier this year promoted massive lockdowns that shrank oil demand temporarily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Energy Transition Has A Major Metal Problem

Next Post

U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Oil Rally Halts
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets
U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com