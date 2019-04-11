OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.70 -0.91 -1.41%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.95 -0.78 -1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.026 -0.96%
Mars US 21 hours 68.81 +0.73 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.31 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 16 hours 69.60 +0.70 +1.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.09 +0.25 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.674 -0.026 -0.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.08 -0.53 -0.75%
Murban 2 days 71.45 -0.24 -0.33%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.77 +0.68 +1.08%
Basra Light 2 days 73.14 +1.12 +1.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.18 +0.70 +0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.17 +0.53 +0.74%
Girassol 2 days 71.67 +0.71 +1.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.31 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.15 -1.24 -2.37%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 54.88 -0.50 -0.90%
Canadian Condensate 48 days 60.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 64.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 60.18 -0.20 -0.33%
Peace Sour 23 hours 57.98 -0.50 -0.85%
Peace Sour 23 hours 57.98 -0.50 -0.85%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 58.98 -1.00 -1.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 65.03 +0.15 +0.23%
Central Alberta 23 hours 58.98 -0.35 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 60.00 -1.00 -1.64%
Giddings 16 hours 53.75 -1.00 -1.83%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.31 -0.29 -0.40%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 57.53 -1.03 -1.76%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.48 -1.03 -1.65%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 61.48 -1.03 -1.65%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 60.00 -1.00 -1.64%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.26 +0.63 +0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Arresting Assange : After Years Of Sheltering Him, Ecuador Suspends Assange's Citizenship
  • 6 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 8 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 11 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 12 hours Trump Torpedos Oil Pipeline Haters
  • 20 hours Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries
  • 8 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 2 hours OPEC Could Raise Oil Output If Prices Increase, Shortages Mount
  • 3 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 1 hour Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 22 hours Happy Spring: Rising Gasoline, Rents Boost U.S. Consumer Prices In March
  • 42 mins Tesla Being Spied On By The Curious and Investors
  • 7 hours The US is a bystander in the global race for the battery metals supply chains
  • 11 hours Demand for Aramco Bond
  • 4 hours Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 1 day Do You Conserve Water?
  • 23 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 8 hours Solar+Storage Race is On

Breaking News:

Western Canada Sheds 17.5% Of Oil, Gas Producers Since 2014

Alt Text

Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

The oil price rally has…

Alt Text

Intel Notes - April 5th

Globally, prices are still being…

Alt Text

Oil Markets On Edge As Military Clash Looms In Libya

Libya looks set for a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Moody’s: Ultra Low Permian Gas Prices Weigh On Oil Company Earnings

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 11, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Eagle Ford

The very low natural gas prices in the Permian are dragging down exploration and production (E&P) investment returns in the most prolific U.S. shale oil basin, Moody’s Investors Service said in a new report on Thursday.  

Pipeline constraints for the abundant oil and gas production in the Permian, coupled with gushing associated gas from oil drilling, keep natural gas prices in the region at very low levels. The midstream constraints for oil and gas transportation in West Texas and New Mexico have been limiting exploration and production volumes and weakening the realized oil and natural gas prices for producers, according to Moody’s.

“New natural gas pipelines will likely go into service in the second half of 2019 and 2020, alleviating the bottleneck, but natural gas prices in the Permian Basin will continue to suffer from high basis differentials as E&Ps pursue growth in oil production,” James Wilkins, a Moody’s VP-Senior Analyst, said.

Natural gas prices at the Waha hub in West Texas plummeted to record low negative levels last week, as pipeline constraints and problems at compressor stations at one pipeline stranded gas produced in the Permian.

Spot prices at the Waha hub plunged to a record low of minus $4.28 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) last week.

Real-time or next-day prices at the Waha hub have stayed at negative levels since March 22, so drillers have had to pay companies with capacity to ship the gas via pipeline.

Gas production in the Permian has been rising in lockstep with crude oil production, and even though gas takeaway capacity has attracted less media attention, pipeline constraints for natural gas are similar to those of crude oil pipeline capacity.

The natural gas takeaway capacity constraints have resulted in more gas flaring in the Permian on the one hand, and in a record-high spread between the Waha gas hub price and the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub in Louisiana, on the other hand.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

IEA: Saudi Oil Production Falls To Two-Year Low
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar
Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

 Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

 The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

 Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com