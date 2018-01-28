Mexico’s Cartels Are Ditching Drugs For Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 66.14 +0.63 +0.96%
Brent Crude 2 days 70.15 +0.18 +0.26%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.175 +0.076 +2.45%
Mars US 2 days 64.64 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.46 +0.85 +1.26%
Urals 3 days 68.30 -0.46 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Bonny Light 3 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.70 +0.12 +0.20%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.175 +0.076 +2.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 67.03 -0.70 -1.03%
Murban 3 days 70.18 -0.70 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 3 days 67.29 -0.22 -0.33%
Basra Light 3 days 65.34 -0.02 -0.03%
Saharan Blend 3 days 70.79 -0.35 -0.49%
Bonny Light 3 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Bonny Light 3 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Girassol 3 days 70.33 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.46 +0.85 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 107 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 107 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 107 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 107 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 107 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 107 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 107 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 107 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 107 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 3 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.85 +1.07 +1.53%
West Texas Sour 3 days 60.09 +0.63 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 3 days 64.04 +0.63 +0.99%
Eagle Ford 3 days 64.04 +0.63 +0.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 62.59 +0.63 +1.02%
Kansas Common 5 days 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.27 -0.10 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 2 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 2 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 2 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 2 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 2 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 3 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 3 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 3 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 3 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 3 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 3 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 4 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 4 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 4 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 4 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 4 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 4 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 5 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 5 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 5 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 5 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 5 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 5 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 5 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 5 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 6 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 6 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 6 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 6 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 6 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 6 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 9 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 9 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 9 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 9 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 9 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 9 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL

Breaking News:

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Alt Text

China Looks To Increase Oil Imports

As China’s domestic oil demand…

Alt Text

Will The Dollar Survive The Petro-Yuan?

The United States is no…

Alt Text

Justifying Blockchain’s Energy Usage

As bitcoin and blockchain technology…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico’s Cartels Are Ditching Drugs For Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 28, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Mexico

Mexico’s energy reform that ended a state monopoly has so far fared fairly well in the upstream sector, with oil majors snatching up offshore oil blocks in auctions. In the downstream, however, aging refineries built before 1980 have been bleeding cash for years and made Mexico import increasing volumes of refined products to meet growing demand.

Operational and investment troubles aside, refineries in Mexico are bleeding as drug cartels have been racketeering refinery workers to help them tap storage facilities, trucks, and pipelines in a lucrative side business for the local narcos — fuel theft — Reuters reporter Gabriel Stargardter wrote in an investigative article this week.  

Fuel theft deprives Mexico of more than $1 billion in state revenues every year. The security issues and rampant thefts scare off Mexico’s old and inefficient refineries even after the opening of the energy sector to private investment. Crackdowns on the drug cartels have prompted the narco lords to seek a less risky but lucrative source of revenue — fuels — as everyone buys gasoline, and not everyone buys drugs, said officials who spoke to Reuters’ Stargardter.

The drug cartels pose a threat to the refinery operations of state oil firm Pemex, which owns the nation’s six refineries. The number of illegal taps discovered along Mexico’s fuel lines increased fivefold between 2011 and 2016, while costs to repair them increased tenfold, to the equivalent of $95 million, according to a report from the country’s federal auditor, as quoted in Reuters.

The number of identified illegal taps of pipelines in Mexico jumped from around 710 in 2010 to some 6,260 in 2016, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said in an analysis in July 2017, citing figures by Pemex.

Related: The Blockchain Revolution Is Heading To Space

Pemex has taken some measures to try to counter the fuel thefts, and in October 2017 it said that it had terminated the contracts of several employees of its Storage and Distribution Terminal at Salamanca, “as they participated in some of the illegal activities.”   

Fuel thefts orchestrated by the drug cartels add to the many other problems that Mexico’s refinery industry has been facing in recent years. Lack of investment into decades-old refineries has reduced Mexico’s refinery production. The downstream industry is also in need of investments to reconfigure the refineries that were built to process light crude oil to be able to also process heavy crude from oil fields currently in production. 

The six refineries in Mexico have a combined refining capacity of 1.640 million bpd, but they operated at 59 percent of their total capacity in 2016, Platts said in a report on Mexico’s oil industry in August 2017. In December 2016, refinery production was 798,000 bpd, the lowest monthly production in 24 years, according to Platts.

In its 2017-2021 business plan, Pemex vowed to seek investments through joint ventures to reconfigure refineries. During the downturn, the Mexican state company slashed investments in all segments by 48 percent between 2014 and 2016.

Pemex hasn’t had much success in attracting international investment into its refining sector, due to the old infrastructure and some political and security concerns.

“Mexico’s own refinery capacity has not kept pace with the increase in domestic product demand and, in addition, some of the existing capacity is not well adapted to process Mexico’s increasingly heavy crude slate,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a Mexico Energy Outlook in 2016.

Rising demand and dropping crude oil production have led to Mexico tripling its net imports of gasoline and diesel since 2000, mostly with imports from the U.S., the IEA said.

Related: Largest Oil Consumers Not In A Rush To Hedge Crude

U.S. exports of refined petroleum products account for more than 50 percent of Mexico’s domestic gasoline consumption, according to U.S. government figures.

The IEA doesn’t expect new stand-alone refinery capacity to come online in Mexico in the next 25 years. But investments of around $20 billion could improve equipment and units at existing refineries, and push refinery utilization rates to around 90 percent by 2040.

Yet, Mexico is struggling to attract investment into its inefficient refining industry, due to ageing infrastructure. Security concerns with local narco lords wanting a slice of the pie and sapping fuel lines surely aren’t helping the current Mexican downstream industry and its future prospects.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Cold Snap Heats Up Natural Gas Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?
Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

The No.1 Challenge To The Oil Rally

 Will This Cause An Oil Price Reversal?

Will This Cause An Oil Price Reversal?

 Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com