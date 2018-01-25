Can Venezuela Save Its Oil Industry?

Market Intelligence
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Robert Rapier

Leave a comment
  Gary Novak on January 25 2018 said:
    Speaking of the late Hugo Chavez, Rapier says, "His policies toward business are a major reason for the country's current woes." And he reminds us that he told us so in 2007. He's right, of course, and the lesson applies to Chavez's American pal, Obama, who also was prepared to kill the goose of business to redistribute the golden eggs in social programs. Despite the attempts of the "swamp" to take out an insurance policy against a reversal of that supposedly inevitable trend toward the expansion of the bureaucratic state, the current administration is cutting taxes, deregulating, and reviving animal spirits. We are seeing the flip side of the Chavez/Obama approach to governance, and a lot of people who were prepared to adjust to the new normal of mediocrity, are beginning to ask themselves, "What was I thinking?"

