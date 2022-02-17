Mergers And Acquisitions To Spike Alongside Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.29 -0.47 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.55 -0.42 -0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.461 -0.025 -0.56%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins 2.781 -0.005 -0.18%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.641 -0.008 -0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 -3.07 -3.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 90.36 -1.90 -2.06%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.641 -0.008 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 91.62 -0.78 -0.84%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.21 -0.53 -0.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.89 -1.73 -1.95%
Graph down Basra Light 80 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 96.21 -3.09 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 -3.07 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 -3.07 -3.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.36 -3.05 -3.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 75.94 -3.62 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 mins 92.19 -3.62 -3.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 mins 90.44 -3.62 -3.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 88.34 -3.62 -3.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 85.49 -3.62 -4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 87.59 -3.62 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 91.14 -3.62 -3.82%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 85.79 -3.62 -4.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.25 -2.00 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 82.00 -2.00 -2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.46 -2.74 -2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 85.71 -1.90 -2.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 89.66 -1.90 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 89.66 -1.90 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.25 -2.00 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +1.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.85 +1.59 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 10 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 13 hours Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 1 hour IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 19 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 11 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 5 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 32 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 10 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

More Bad News For European Energy Markets As French Nuclear Generation Drops

Workers Threaten To Close 200,000-Bpd Libyan Oil Export Terminal

Workers Threaten To Close 200,000-Bpd Libyan Oil Export Terminal

Oil workers threaten to shut…

Russia And China Ink Huge Oil Deals As Ukraine Tensions Soar

Russia And China Ink Huge Oil Deals As Ukraine Tensions Soar

The latest series of oil…

Oil Prices Fall Back But Bullish Sentiment Remains

Oil Prices Fall Back But Bullish Sentiment Remains

Oil markets remain bullish despite…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mergers And Acquisitions To Spike Alongside Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 17, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • With oil prices now firmly above $90 we will likely see a surge in deals in 2022, with the potential of M&A activity booking a multi-year high.
  • While oil prices may be high, the pool of both public and private buyers is shrinking due to ESG concerns and questions surrounding the longevity of the industry.
  • While higher oil prices are likely to drive more deals, the lower buyer pool around the world means the valuations of the deals are unlikely to jump.
Join Our Community

Rallying oil prices have been driving increased mergers and acquisitions activity in the global upstream sector in recent quarters and are set to incentivize more deals in 2022.

Deal-making and high-value deals in the sector returned in 2021 as commodity prices rebounded, international majors moved to divest non-core assets, and U.S. shale producers consolidated and built quality inventories of assets.   

If oil prices - currently at their highest since the autumn of 2014 - remain high, M&A activity has a good chance of booking a multi-year high this year, analysts say.

The U.S. shale patch will likely continue driving deals value globally, and private equity-backed firms will continue to be important players in the upstream M&A deals.

Yet, the new realities in the global upstream market suggest that private equity will not be the panacea for deal activity, although it will continue to be an option for companies looking to divest, Wood Mackenzie says.

Shrinking Buyers’ Pool   

As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) pressures rise on firms to reduce emissions, more public companies globally are putting up non-core assets up for sale as they look to make the best of their core assets while preparing to survive and thrive in the energy transition.

This, of course, leads to more assets up for grabs. Yet, buyers are fewer as more potential investors look at the ESG profile of assets and prefer immediate cash-accretive projects.

Private equity is also among those potential buyers that will be looking closely at the ESG and emissions profiles of companies and assets.

“ESG matters to private equity, and not solely because of exit routes. Some private equity funds are feeling direct ESG pressure from their ultimate owners – the limited partners.?These backers often include institutions such as pension funds, many of whom increasingly have their own net zero trajectories,” says WoodMac’s Greig Aitken, Corporate Research, and Neivan Boroujerdi, Principal Analyst, North Sea Upstream.

The limited pool of buyers in the upstream space, including private equity, will look for economically sound projects that already generate cash, the analysts say.

“New entrants, and investors who have struggled to generate adequate industry returns in the past, are unlikely to flood into the sector. For sellers looking to exit vast non-core positions, private equity buyers might be an option, but they’re unlikely to be a panacea,” Wood Mackenzie notes.

Private equity currently has mixed feelings about the increasing opportunities to invest in the upstream business, but the oil and gas industry—not only in the U.S. but worldwide—“is likely to move into a wider pool of private ownership,” WoodMac pointed out.  

Deal-Making Set For Active Year In 2022

Despite the uncertainties over the attractiveness of upstream assets in the energy transition, deal-making will likely strengthen this year as oil prices rally, analysts say.

Upstream M&A deal flow could hit a multi-year high in 2022 if commodity prices hold steady, WoodMac’s Aitken and Scott Walker, Senior Research Analyst, Upstream M&A, said in their 2022 outlook of the global upstream last month.

“Companies’ ability to finance and execute acquisitions improved immeasurably through the course of 2021 – we can see this clearly in the increasing number of larger cash asset deals. If commodity prices remain elevated, the ability to execute transactions will only increase through 2022,” the analysts noted.

The international majors could take advantage of the current upcycle and work on disposals in all regions as they still have a lot of assets to sell, according to Aitken and Walker.

Rystad Energy also believes upstream deal-making will accelerate this year, after hitting a three-year high of $181 billion in 2021, returning to pre-COVID levels.

“The deal pipeline is robust, and the upstream M&A market looks set to continue to strengthen, with deals in the US likely to remain a crucial driver of the global deal value. Large sales in other regions may also materialize in 2022, particularly if majors continue to streamline their portfolios,” the energy research firm said in January.

Specifically for U.S. upstream deal-making, “Overall, the M&A market should be set for an active 2022,” energy data analytics firm Enverus said in a report last month.

More assets in the Delaware Basin and in Haynesville are expected to become available on the market, while high-quality inventory remains in other areas like the Midland Basin and northeast Marcellus dry gas, although fewer sellers have put assets up for sale in those plays, according to Enverus.

“In other more mature regions like the Williston Basin (Bakken) and Eagle Ford, substantial high-production assets are likely to be placed on the market and may be available at attractive prices drawing a mix of public and private buyers,” Enverus said.

Deal Valuations Will Not Jump 

Yet, deal valuations are not expected to surge in lockstep with higher oil prices and deal activity, according to WoodMac. That’s because outside North America, the pool of traditional buyers has significantly shrunk and because potential buyers are still focused on capital discipline, especially in North America and even more so in private equity. In addition, ESG and emissions profiles will also be priced in for upstream asset valuations as potential buyers will weigh the risks of the high carbon footprint of some assets.

“This could mean that carbon price assumptions are levied on Scope 1 and 2 emissions, for example, or that additional risking is applied to long-life cash flows to account for future demand weakness,” Wood Mackenzie’s analysts said in the 2022 global upstream outlook.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

2 Ways To Play The Commodity Boom In 2022

Next Post

Supply Shortages Are Wreaking Havoc On The Energy Industry
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border

Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices
Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com