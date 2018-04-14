Malaysia’s Petrochemical Industry Is Booming

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 17 hours 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Brent Crude 17 hours 72.58 +0.56 +0.78%
Natural Gas 17 hours 2.735 +0.049 +1.82%
Mars US 17 hours 67.39 +0.32 +0.48%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
Urals 1 day 68.68 +0.09 +0.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.69 +1.49 +2.60%
Natural Gas 17 hours 2.735 +0.049 +1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 68.73 +0.40 +0.59%
Murban 1 day 71.63 +0.45 +0.63%
Iran Heavy 1 day 67.40 +1.16 +1.75%
Basra Light 1 day 69.83 +0.52 +0.75%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.90 +1.18 +1.65%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Bonny Light 1 day 72.73 +0.99 +1.38%
Girassol 1 day 71.88 +0.99 +1.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.73 +1.77 +2.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 hours 49.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.02 +0.45 +0.87%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.17 +0.60 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.17 +0.25 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.12 +0.15 +0.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.62 +0.30 +0.52%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.47 +0.10 +0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.92 +0.40 +0.62%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.02 -0.05 -0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.37 +1.71 +2.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 1 day 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.45 +1.23 +1.75%
West Texas Sour 1 day 61.34 +0.32 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 63.84 +0.32 +0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 +1.50 +2.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.08 +1.56 +2.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 19 hours Net Income At Saudi Aramco Tops $33 bn in the first half of 2017!
  • 24 hours Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 1 day Death, Depravity and Trading: Should Anyone be Making a Killing on Venezuela's 'Hunger Bonds'?
  • 22 hours "A Higher Loyalty" Book Of Former FBI Director James Comey is Already Shaking U.S.
  • 1 day Bitcoin Jumps $1,000 in 60 Minutes
  • 20 hours How much pain is Qatar in as it goes for first bond sale since blockade?
  • 2 days Tesla Preparing Launch of Model Y
  • 20 hours Any bets on who will be world's first trillion-dollar company?
  • 2 days Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 2 days Apple Says It’s Now Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy Worldwide
  • 2 days Reddit found 1,000 Russian troll accounts
  • 1 day Top coal lobbyist could quickly become EPA chief
  • 21 hours The Worst Ways To Buy Cryptocurrency
  • 13 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 2 days OPEC Sees Oil Markets Tighten Further Even As U.S. Shale Boost
  • 2 days NASA Tess Spacecraft To Prowl For Planets As Galactic Scout

Breaking News:

Exxon, Chevron Also Seek ‘Small Refinery’ Biofuel Waivers

Alt Text

Higher Oil Prices Boost Saudi Credit Rating

Saudi Arabia is expected to…

Alt Text

The Supersized Future Of Energy Storage

The energy storage industry is…

Alt Text

How Canadian Drillers Adapt To Extreme Crude Discounts

Canadian oil producers are looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Malaysia’s Petrochemical Industry Is Booming

By Oxford Business Group - Apr 14, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Refinery

In late March Malaysia’s national oil and gas company, Petronas, and Saudi Aramco announced the creation of two joint ventures for the Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated Development (RAPID) project in Johor. This came a month after the two companies concluded negotiations regarding Saudi Aramco’s $7bn investment in the project.

This represents the largest offshore investment ever made by Saudi Aramco and is the largest-ever foreign direct investment (FDI) in Malaysia, according to government officials.

Saudi Aramco and Petronas conclude RAPID negotiations

The collaboration will give the two companies equal participation in and ownership of the RAPID project, which consists of a refinery with the capacity to process 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, and six petrochemicals plants with a combined annual output of more than 3.5m tonnes.

Saudi Aramco will supply 50-70 percent of the crude feedstock for the refinery, while Petronas will provide natural gas, power and other utilities.

The refinery, which will produce products including petrol and diesel that will meet Euro 5 fuel specifications, is expected to come on-line at the start of 2019, followed by the petrochemicals plants towards the end of that year.

In addition to the Saudi oil giant, the downstream expansion has captured the attention of another international player. In late February SK Group announced it had begun talks with Petronas about potentially investing in the RAPID project, as well as a possible partnership in petrochemicals and renewable energy projects.

SK Group is South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate by market capitalisation and already has a presence in the Malaysian energy market, partnering with Petronas on oil and gas imports.

Investment levels exceed 2017 target

International downstream interest has been fuelled by rising internal and external demand for petroleum products, coupled with Malaysia’s efforts to expand its refining capabilities to position itself as a regional hub for major oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) companies.

The country, which already fulfils most demand for refined products domestically, aims to double its production capacity with the help of wider downstream development in Johor, namely the $27bn Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC), of which the RAPID project forms part.

Related: Oil Majors Should Invest In Deepwater Drilling

Alongside the RAPID refinery and plants, the 6242-ha PIC will feature associated facilities including a 1220-MW cogeneration plant, a regasification terminal with annual capacity of 3.5m tonnes, a deepwater terminal, an air separation unit and raw water supply. The project is currently 87 percent complete.

The PIC is contained within the larger 22,000-ha Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex, the single largest investment project in the country.

With the help of such projects, last year Malaysia recorded more than RM724.5m ($187.1m) in FDI or domestic direct investment from OGSE companies, exceeding the year’s target of RM650m ($167.9m). According to a 2017 report on the progress of the National Transformation Programme, the national blueprint for achieving high-income status by 2020, this has put the sector on track to achieve its 2020 investment target of RM10bn ($2.6bn).

Petronas hikes capital expenditure in upstream activities

Petronas is also placing a greater focus on upstream investment this year, announcing in early March that it would increase capital expenditure by almost 24 percent to RM55bn ($13.2bn) in order to pursue its long-term growth strategy.

At an earnings briefing in March, Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, president and CEO of Petronas, said upstream investment will in part focus on expanding its resource base in geographically strategic regions, including ASEAN, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and the US.

It will be the first time in three years that Petronas has hiked capital expenditure outlays, a reflection of the improved operational environment resulting from production controls and rising oil prices.

Nevertheless, the projected spending for 2018 is well short of that of 2015, when Petronas allocated RM48.7bn ($11.7bn) for upstream activities. The more measured approach aims to avoid putting excessive pressure on supply and development chains, keeping prices in check.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Traders Forget Fundamentals, Focus On Geopolitics
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70

Why Oil Prices Just Rallied To $70
Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

Oil Prices Surge After Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh, Aramco Facilities

 Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

Russia Wants To Drop Dollar For Oil Payments

 Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Permian Bottleneck Could Impact Global Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com