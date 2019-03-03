Maduro So Far Defies Odds In U.S. Regime Change Effort

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 55.80 -1.42 -2.48%
Brent Crude 2 days 65.07 -1.24 -1.87%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.859 +0.047 +1.67%
Mars US 2 days 61.80 -1.57 -2.48%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
Urals 3 days 64.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.62 +0.22 +0.38%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.859 +0.047 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 66.58 +0.56 +0.85%
Murban 3 days 67.86 +0.37 +0.55%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.59 -1.10 -1.84%
Basra Light 3 days 67.23 -1.54 -2.24%
Saharan Blend 3 days 64.69 -1.28 -1.94%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.04 -1.15 -1.71%
Girassol 3 days 66.42 -1.06 -1.57%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.28 +0.31 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 44.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.47 -1.67 -3.62%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 53.97 +0.28 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.77 +0.63 +1.10%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.72 -1.42 -2.67%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.22 -0.27 -0.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.22 -0.27 -0.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.47 +0.53 +1.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.97 -1.97 -3.46%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.22 +0.28 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.01 -0.31 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Giddings 3 days 46.00 -1.50 -3.16%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 3 days 49.75 -1.42 -2.78%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.70 -1.42 -2.58%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.70 -1.42 -2.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 52.25 -1.42 -2.65%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.32 +0.28 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 17 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 19 hours PDVSA moves to Moscow!!
  • 27 mins Kids Can Be A Real Pain In the &ss
  • 11 mins Democrats and Shale
  • 9 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"
  • 2 days Ukraine: No gas? No votes.
  • 4 hours The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 48 mins Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 1 day the Price of Regular Gas is RISING FAST
  • 2 days Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 17 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 17 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 1 day Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!

Breaking News:

Brent Dips below Sour Crude as Heavy Supply Tightens

Alt Text

The Permian Is A Double-Edged Sword For Oil Majors

Oil majors such as Chevron…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Prices To Remain Low… For Now

Gas prices remain depressed, and…

Alt Text

Oil Inches Higher Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil prices opened the week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Maduro So Far Defies Odds In U.S. Regime Change Effort

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 03, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Maduro U.S. Regime

Venezuela is scrambling to find buyers for its oil, hoping to keep revenue streams alive even as Maduro loses control of Citgo.

The U.S.-based subsidiary of PDVSA officially severed ties with its parent company in order to comply with U.S. sanctions, according to Reuters. The American government is trying to shift control of Citgo into the hands of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Citgo has stopped sending payments to PDVSA, and Gauidó has appointed a new board to the company. Some Venezuelan employees working at Citgo in the U.S. returned back to Caracas.

Citgo is one of the major prizes that the U.S. has tried to wrestle away from Maduro as part of the American regime change campaign in Venezuela. Citgo is the eight largest refiner in the U.S. at 750,000 bpd, and it owns pipelines and retail gasoline stations. The company is a key source of revenue for the Venezuelan government.

Aside from being based in the U.S., the Trump administration had some extra leverage over Citgo. The company needs to refinance some of its debt, but couldn’t do so if it was to be smothered by sanctions. “We have been told that we have to organize the house by Feb. 26 to avoid conflicts with sanctions,” a source told Reuters. Citgo’s bonds have gyrated in value due to the uncertainty over how its credit rollover would be handled.

The Trump administration had been holding off creditors, who, like vultures, have been swarming around Citgo, readying for a default amid the political chaos. Guaidó and the Trump administration wanted Citgo to remain intact, free of creditor actions, so that it would provide a source of revenue for the fledgling government after the ouster of Maduro. The severing of Citgo from PDVSA was a crucial element in keeping Citgo alive.

Meanwhile, back in Venezuela, Maduro and PDVSA are trying to keep their oil exports from collapsing, despite the tightening vice of American economic and political (and potentially military) warfare. Venezuela is aiming to send oil shipments to India and Europe, the Wall Street Journal reports, although the discounts necessary to secure purchases from worried buyers might mean that the country’s revenues from the sales are vastly diminished. PDVSA’s head Manuel Quevedo said that exports remain steady at 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d), although the WSJ notes that private estimates from shipping tracking firm Kpler put the figure at 1.1 mb/d.

Related: Thailand Pivots To Renewables As Gas Dries Up

Venezuela has had some modest success. Exports to India rose modestly by 40,000 bpd in February. The WSJ reports that Spain, Sweden and the UK continue to import oil from Venezuela.

However, the problems are significant and mounting. Some of those shipments are sent in return for investment in Venezuela, and thus, are not earning hard currency. Moreover, somewhat surprisingly, exports to China declined by 155,000 bpd in February, the WSJ reports. China was expected to be one of the few countries that might pick up extra cargoes following U.S. sanctions, but that has apparently not yet happened.

Other buyers are staying away. Eni has stopped buying oil from Venezuela, along with other European oil majors. Even the Russian privately owned oil company Lukoil ended its oil-for-products trade with Venezuela.

One of the problems for PDVSA is the quality of its oil. The heavy grade of Venezuelan oil can only be refined in certain places. The U.S. Gulf Coast was one of the few sources of major heavy oil refining capacity. Not just Citgo’s refineries, but also those of Valero and Chevron. With sales to the U.S. Gulf Coast drastically down, it’s tricky finding other buyers for so much heavy oil.

At the same time, Maduro has defied the odds and has so far fended off the Venezuelan opposition, the U.S. government and the combined political attacks from governments in most of Latin America and Europe. He is still hanging on to power, and for now, still exporting oil, even as shipments are expected to decline. Surely the Trump administration will decide to escalate the situation in an effort to topple him, but so far the oil embargo has not succeeded.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Rebound Rally In Oil Is Still Gaining Momentum
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

BP CEO Dudley: U.S. Shale Is ‘A Market Without A Brain’

 Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

Wall Street Loses Faith In Shale

 China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

 Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com