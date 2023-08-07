MIT's Carbon Black Innovation: Infrastructure That Stores Power

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.51 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.84 -0.40 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.47 -0.85 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.728 +0.151 +5.86%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.826 +0.043 +1.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 3 days 83.52 +1.57 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.826 +0.043 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 86.37 +3.15 +3.79%
Graph up Murban 4 days 87.74 +2.81 +3.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 85.70 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph down Basra Light 616 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.45 +1.03 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.46 +1.16 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 69 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.57 +1.27 +2.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.97 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 83.22 +1.27 +1.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 80.37 +1.27 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 78.37 +1.27 +1.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 87.32 +1.27 +1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.67 +1.27 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 +1.27 +1.63%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.05 +1.27 +1.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.73 +1.93 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 +1.27 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Nigeria Blows Up Illicit Oil Vessels In Airstrike Operation

The U.S. Has Just 22 EV Charging Points Per 1,000 Road Miles

The U.S. Has Just 22 EV Charging Points Per 1,000 Road Miles

A new study highlights the…

UK Carbon Prices Tumble, Casting Shadows On Decarbonization Efforts

UK Carbon Prices Tumble, Casting Shadows On Decarbonization Efforts

As a result of the…

Ex-National Grid Chief: Community Payouts Could Speed Up UK's Net-Zero Goals

Ex-National Grid Chief: Community Payouts Could Speed Up UK's Net-Zero Goals

Nick Winser, the former National…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

MIT's Carbon Black Innovation: Infrastructure That Stores Power

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 07, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • MIT's new supercapacitor material is formed by mixing cheap carbon black with cement and water, making it viable for commercial building use.
  • The material can form plates capable of lighting LEDs, which might find applications in energy storage for roads and buildings.
  • Other research efforts, like those at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, explore thermal energy storage in buildings, highlighting the sector's potential in decreasing the reliance on traditional energy sources.
Join Our Community
Buildings

As researchers and energy companies around the globe invest heavily in the exploration of new clean energy sources and related technologies, several new discoveries are emerging, but whether they will ever reach the market is still unknown. Out of thousands of potential new discoveries, few are likely to ever be used in practice, but some could potentially come to market thanks to the international drive for a green transition. One innovative discovery being presented by researchers from MIT is an energy-storing building material made by mixing cement, water, and carbon black.

Scientists at the university believe they have discovered a new material that could be scaled for use in roads and building to provide renewable energy. The researchers mix the cement, water, and carbon black to produce a supercapacitor. They have previously tried creating battery-like properties in building materials by mixing concrete with graphene-based carbon nanotubes. However, as nanotubes are expensive to manufacture, this was not viewed as viable for use as a commercial building material. In contrast, carbon black is produced from the incomplete combustion of coal, vegetable matter, or fuel, and is much cheaper to make. 

The group at MIT found that mixing cement, water, and carbon black created a “fractal-like,” electron-conducting network. The final product is used to form small plates, that are 1mm thick and 10mm wide and coated in a potassium chloride membrane. There are two electrodes made from the material, separated by an insulating layer, which lets them become a powerful supercapacitor. When provided with power, the plates can light a series of LEDs, which, the team believes, could make them useful in roads and buildings, when used to store energy. 

But there are still challenges facing the team, as ensuring that the plates are able to keep both their energy-storing capability and structural strength is complicated. While black carbon has greater energy-storing properties, using more of it can weaken the concrete. The researchers believe using 10 percent black carbon in the mix provides the best balance. However, more can be used in scenarios where structural strength isn’t so critical. 

This is not the first time researchers have attempted to use innovative building materials for the purpose of storing energy. It is widely believed that thermal storage can be used in buildings to provide energy. When the temperature inside a building increases, innovative construction materials heat up, storing heat (thermal energy) for later use. While this technology has been largely overlooked in the past, greater political support and investment in a green transition could be just what was needed to encourage more research into the development of innovative building materials. For example, scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory are exploring ways to overcome the challenges faced in water-based thermal energy storage. The team are developing new building materials and systems to be used for heating and cooling, with advances in the technology already being reported. 

Ravi Prasher, Berkeley Lab’s Associate Lab Director for Energy Technologies, explained “It is very challenging to decarbonise buildings, particularly for heating.” He added, “But if you store energy in the form of the end use, which is heat, rather than in the form of the energy supply, which is electricity, the cost savings could be very compelling. And now with the framework we’ve developed, we’ll be able to weigh the costs of thermal energy storage versus electrical storage, such as with lithium batteries, which has been impossible until now.”

Developing these building materials could be key to decarbonisation and achieving a green transition, with buildings in the U.S. accounting for 40 percent of the country’s energy consumption. Around half of this energy is used for heating and cooling equipment, as well as water heating and refrigeration. And this proportion of energy usage is expected to increase as the population increases. In addition, the eventual fall in natural gas use will increase reliance on the ageing electric grid. Therefore, the use of thermal energy storage could help alleviate some of the pressure on the U.S. grid, as well as decrease the proportion of traditional renewable energy needed to be used in buildings. 

However, significantly more research and investment are needed in thermal storage for it to be developed for commercial use. At present, most materials being analysed face significant challenges when it comes to commercial rollout. While the innovations being seen at some of the top U.S. universities are promising, it is unlikely that we will see any wide-scale use of these types of materials for decades to come. However, their use in the long term could help to meet the growing demand for renewable energy and decrease reliance on other sources of clean electricity.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Dark Side Of Kyrgyzstan's Crypto Boom

Next Post

Reducing Consumption: The Unpopular Answer To Global Crises
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?
U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com