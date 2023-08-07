Reducing Consumption: The Unpopular Answer To Global Crises

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.51 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.84 -0.40 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.47 -0.85 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.728 +0.151 +5.86%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.826 +0.043 +1.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 3 days 83.52 +1.57 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.826 +0.043 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 86.37 +3.15 +3.79%
Graph up Murban 4 days 87.74 +2.81 +3.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 85.70 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph down Basra Light 616 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 86.45 +1.03 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.46 +1.16 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 69 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.57 +1.27 +2.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.97 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 83.22 +1.27 +1.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 80.37 +1.27 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 78.37 +1.27 +1.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 87.32 +1.27 +1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.67 +1.27 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 +1.27 +1.63%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.05 +1.27 +1.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.73 +1.93 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 +1.27 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Nigeria Blows Up Illicit Oil Vessels In Airstrike Operation

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 Earnings Drop 38% On Lower Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 Earnings Drop 38% On Lower Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco’s profits fell by…

Oil Buyers Brace For Saudi Arabia To Boost Prices Once Again

Oil Buyers Brace For Saudi Arabia To Boost Prices Once Again

Oil buyers are bracing for…

Bullish Momentum Is Building For Crude

Bullish Momentum Is Building For Crude

Crude oil prices are set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Reducing Consumption: The Unpopular Answer To Global Crises

By Kurt Cobb - Aug 07, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Many proposed solutions to civilizational threats like climate change and antibiotic resistance address isolated issues and are based on unrealistic assumptions.
  • Current ideas such as fusion energy, vertical farming, and iron burning, while innovative, rely heavily on stable geopolitical environments and vast resources.
  • Addressing the root of the problem requires accepting and acting on the concept of degrowth, ensuring a sustainable and steady-state economy before nature forces us into one.
Join Our Community
Green

There are those who believe our current way of life is not facing any near term threat and will go on indefinitely. In this view, any existential problems—should they ever arise—will be dealt with by new technologies.

Others assume the threat of civilizational collapse is real and can be and even will be addressed. They may believe that the threats include climate change, the challenge of evolving microbes that are rendering antibiotics useless, and the increasing toxicity of the biosphere due to human releases of novel toxic chemicals. This group frantically offers solutions which are emitted on an almost daily schedule from the world's universities and industrial research laboratories.

The solutions that are offered usually address an isolated issue such as carbon-free energy. A recent proposal suggests burning iron powder. As one reads about this "solution," it seems more and more like a nonstarter. There's plenty of iron, of course. But we need to ramp up dramatically the manufacture of iron powder. This gets burned to make iron oxide. Then we can make iron "renewable" by using hydrogen to strip away the oxygen from the resulting iron oxide so we get iron again.

Of course, the hydrogen is assumed to be "green hydrogen" made using renewable energy. Even if the amount of green hydrogen necessary for widespread adoption of iron oxide recycling were to become available—which is a real stretch—storing and transporting hydrogen is a nightmare because as the smallest molecule in the universe, it leaks easily and persistently from practically anything you put it into AND any hope of storing it economically means it needs to be turned into a liquid at minus 423 degrees F. Keep in mind that absolute zero at which all molecular motion theoretically ceases is minus 459.67 degrees F. Of course, this will be very energy-intensive.

I am reminded of the joke about the priest, the engineer and the economist stranded together on a desert island. They need food, and the logical source is fish. The priest suggests that they all pray for fish. The engineer recommends building a fishing net with materials available on the island. The economist ponders for a moment and then says, "Assume a fish."

That is what most of the "solutions" to civilizational collapse amount to. For example, fusion energy assumes a stable geopolitical environment capable of funding, building and running complex energy infrastructure. So does renewable energy. So-called vertical farming in cities assumes the capital to build environment-controlled buildings which use enormous water, fertilizer and electricity resources while sitting on high-value real estate.

For the various solutions to take hold we must assume ongoing access to huge sums of willing capital, geopolitical stability, plentiful resources to get us through any transition, and a climate that does not plunge us into a sudden catastrophic change that undermines food supplies and challenges the limits of existing infrastructure. And, we must assume that the multiple threats we face regarding depletion of fossil fuels, water and fertile soil and the continuous poisoning of the air, land and water will be addressed in tandem successfully. The smooth functioning of the existing system depends on it.

None of the solutions, however, get to the heart of the matter. I regard the heart of the matter as ever rising consumption (and therefore use of energy and resources). Dramatically reducing consumption is simply not in such plans for the future except among a few groups advocating for what has euphemistically come to be known as "degrowth." Degrowth means the same thing as the economist's "negative growth." It means less stuff and energy and a lot less over time.

As the dean of the steady-state economists, the late Herman Daly told us again and again, human civilization will achieve a steady-state economy one way or another. Either we will plan for it and execute a plan that takes us as a global society on average down to a fraction of what we consume today. Or, nature will take its course and we will collapse down to a steady-state level of consumption, probably one considerably below what would occur if we took the planned route.

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

MIT's Carbon Black Innovation: Infrastructure That Stores Power
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?
U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com