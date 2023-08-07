Aluminum Producers Push For Sanctions On Russia As Demand Slips

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.88 -0.94 -1.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.33 -0.91 -1.06%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.32 -1.00 -1.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.714 +0.137 +5.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.786 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 3 days 83.52 +1.57 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.786 +0.003 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 86.37 +3.15 +3.79%
Graph up Murban 3 days 87.74 +2.81 +3.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 85.70 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph down Basra Light 615 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.45 +1.03 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.64 +1.09 +1.26%
Chart Girassol 3 days 89.46 +1.16 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.95 +1.29 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 68 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 61.57 +1.27 +2.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.97 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.22 +1.27 +1.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 80.37 +1.27 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.07 +1.27 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.37 +1.27 +1.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 87.32 +1.27 +1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.67 +1.27 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +1.20 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.30 +1.27 +1.63%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.05 +1.27 +1.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.73 +1.93 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 78.10 +1.27 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.30 +1.30 +1.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 22 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Demand Is Rising

Russian Aluminum Accounts For 80% Of LME Stockpiles

Russian Aluminum Accounts For 80% Of LME Stockpiles

Russian-origin aluminum constitutes 80% of…

Exxon Eyes Lithium Leadership: Enters Talks With Tesla, Ford, And Volkswagen

Exxon Eyes Lithium Leadership: Enters Talks With Tesla, Ford, And Volkswagen

Exxon Mobil Corp. is planning…

What Does China's Stimulus Plan Mean For Rare Earths?

What Does China's Stimulus Plan Mean For Rare Earths?

China’s stimulus plan could help…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aluminum Producers Push For Sanctions On Russia As Demand Slips

By Metal Miner - Aug 07, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Aluminum producers like Norsk Hydro and Alcoa reported a decrease in demand, resulting in lower earnings in Q2; despite this, Alcoa expressed optimism for Q3 2023.
  • The U.S. Midwest and European aluminum premiums have been falling, indicating a lack of demand, while the Main Japan Port Premium remained relatively stable, hinting at muted Asian demand.
  • Amid tighter market conditions, Norsk Hydro has called for sanctions on Russian-origin aluminum, given its increasing dominance in LME stocks and its potential impact on LME pricing.
Join Our Community
Aluminum

Via Metal Miner

Although aluminum prices started to rebound in the short term, they have yet to breach ranges that would signal the beginning of a new trend. Indeed, prices continue to create an uncertain environment for the aluminum market due to the lack of direction. 

Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways, rising a modest 0.4% from July to August.

Norsk Hydro, Alcoa See Q2 Demand Fall, Impacting Aluminum Prices

While prices rose modestly during July, aluminum producers felt the pinch of lower demand last quarter. According to the company’s recent Q2 earnings report, Norsk Hydro’s EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortization) saw a nearly 39% year-over-year drop during Q2. The company also noted lower aluminum, alumina, and extrusion sales, which weighed on its quarterly results. And though improved raw material costs helped offset weaker market conditions, Q2’s EBITA still marked an almost 6% drop from Q1.

Norsk Hydro was not alone in its results, as Alcoa also saw an even sharper decline. The company’s adjusted EBITDA fell almost 85% from Q2 2022. This reflects a nearly 43% drop from Q1. Yet despite these declines, Alcoa CEO Roy Harvey noted, “we expect to see financial improvement in the third quarter of 2023.”

Falling Premiums Suggest Demand Remains Muted

Alcoa may feel optimistic about Q3, especially as Q3 opened with an over 4% rise in LME aluminum prices during July. However, the market continues to reflect pressured demand. 

In the U.S., the Midwest premium has remained bearish since January, and currently sits at its lowest level since October 2022. While certain sectors, including the automotive sector, continue to post robust sales, weakness elsewhere has translated to lower demand and, thus, a lower regional premium. Meanwhile, the ongoing contraction of the U.S. manufacturing sector has yet to show any meaningful turnaround. Until it does and funding delays related to infrastructure projects resolve, the U.S. market appears likely to remain soft. 

Meanwhile, the European duty paid aluminum premium also continues to decline. Prices peaked weeks after the Midwest premium but have nonetheless fallen over 23% since early February. As in the U.S., Europe’s manufacturing sector also remains weak. In July, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell deeper into contraction territory to 42.7, the lowest in three years. 

Finally, the Main Japan Port Premium appears relatively stable. This serves as a proxy for Asian demand, as Japan remains the leading aluminum importer within Asia. Still, the Q2 premium fell slightly from the Q1 range of $125-130/mt to $127.50/mt. However, muted Asian demand poses a downside risk to prices, especially as Chinese capacity returns from drought-related outages and economic Chinese growth continues to disappoint markets.

Amid Declines, Norsk Hydro Calls For Russian Aluminum Sanctions

Tighter market conditions and lower performance among aluminum producers appear to have renewed calls to sanction Russian material. According to Reuters, Norsk Hydro recently sent a letter to the LME urging the exchange to reconsider its position on admitting Russian-origin aluminum. 

Indeed, Russian aluminum made up 80% of LME stocks in June. This was a considerable increase from the roughly 18% seen in October 2022. According to Norsk Hydro, Russian material carries an estimated $100-300/mt discount over material sourced elsewhere. Clearly, this could begin to weigh on LME pricing amid Russian aluminum’s current dominance within warehouses. Throughout the year, China leaned heavily on Russian supply. In fact, aluminum imports rose 10.7% during H1, with most of it coming from Russia. It still remains to be seen if this will affect aluminum prices long-term.

ADVERTISEMENT

As capacity returns in China, it begs the question of whether the country can sustain such import volumes amid muted economic growth. If not, the likely consequence could be more Russian aluminum deliveries into LME warehouses. LME and CME prices have yet to see a meaningful bifurcation, which will likely prevent the LME from shifting its position in the short term. Moreover, some market participants remain in support of the LME’s current policy. To nobody’s surprise, Russian producer Rusal, which accounts for 6% of global supply, strongly rejected Norsk Hydro’s position. In a statement, the company noted, “Rusal considers these comments to be aimed at destabilizing the market and driving anti-competitive behavior…hence to the benefit of the competitor.”

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Commodities Are Attractive Again
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com