Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 72.17 +0.95 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.717 +0.056 +2.09%

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.01 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.71 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.54 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 487 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.97 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.94 +0.11 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.06 +1.63 +2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.15 -0.70 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.90 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

London Looks To Become First Net-Zero Financial Hub

By City A.M - Mar 31, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • UK government has released its Green Finance Strategy to channel investment towards green economy.
  • The plan aims to make London the world's first net-zero aligned financial centre and includes Green Taxonomy among its key proposals.
  • The strategy also focuses on clamping down on greenwashing and promoting better outcomes for consumers.
The government released its long-awaited Green Finance Strategy on Thursday, announcing a widespread review of policies and regulations as it seeks to channel investment towards the green economy. 

The delayed report sets out proposals to pursue the government’s ambition of making London the world’s first net zero aligned financial centre. 

It said the proposals would “ensure the necessary finance flows to our net zero, energy security and environmental industries”.

A key part of the plan is the so-called Green Taxonomy, a tool to provide investors with clarity on which activities are labelled as green. 

“This will support the quality of standards, labels and disclosures used in the industry for green finance activity,” the government said. It expects to consult on the Taxonomy in autumn 2023. 

It confirmed nuclear will be included within the UK’s Taxonomy, subject to consultation, as it is considered a “key technology within our pathways to reach net zero”.

Another main concern for the government is clamping down on greenwashing, the practice of making investments look more environmentally friendly than they actually are. 

It said it will “consult on the specific steps and interventions” needed to protect against greenwashing and maintain “high integrity” in markets. 

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is already introducing labels to help consumers navigate the market of sustainable investment products, in particular by ensuring the name reflects the sustainability profile of the product.

A new consultation into ESG ratings providers will also be launched to help ensure better outcomes for consumers. 

“This will position the UK to serve as a global hub for voluntary carbon trading,” the report said.

Transition plans were also an area of focus for the government. Transition plans detail how firms intend to reach net-zero by 2050. 

Currently, the Financial Conduct Authority requires listed companies, as well as large asset owners and managers, to disclose transition plans on a ‘comply or explain’ basis. 

The government committed to a consultation on introducing disclosure requirements for the UK’s largest private companies too. This is likely to “align closely” with the FCA, the report said.

In other areas the government will launch a call for evidence on Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reporting. Scope 3 includes emissions across a firm’s supply chain, not just its direct emissions.

The Green Finance Strategy was released alongside a series of other measures detailing the government’s environmental and energy security policies.  

The wider strategy received a lukewarm reception with industry figures suggesting the proposals failed to go far enough to enable the UK to compete with other rivals. 

By CityAM

