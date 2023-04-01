Kicking Coal May Be A Trillion Dollar Challenge For India

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 hours 75.67 +1.30 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 hours 79.89 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.95 +1.69 +2.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 21 hours 2.216 +0.112 +5.32%
Graph up Gasoline 21 hours 2.681 +0.043 +1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.681 +0.043 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 488 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.15 -0.70 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.90 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 4 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 10 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Net-Zero Divide In Oil And Gas Financing Deepens

Net-Zero Divide In Oil And Gas Financing Deepens

The financial world is increasingly…

Nature Inspires Breakthrough In Energy Efficiency

Nature Inspires Breakthrough In Energy Efficiency

Scientists at Cambridge University have…

Charge Your Phone Through Your Skin?

Charge Your Phone Through Your Skin?

Australian researchers are developing an…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kicking Coal May Be A Trillion Dollar Challenge For India

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 01, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Coal is currently responsible for about a third of India’s energy mix.
  • A think tank out of New Delhi recently calculated that a just transition away from coal in India will cost approximately $900 billion over the next 30 years.
  • many Indian leaders simply think it’s unfair that they should have to quit coal at all
Join Our Community

On a global scale, coal dependency is the single-biggest barrier to reaching international climate goals. Every feasible pathway to capping global warming to 1.5º-2º Celsius over pre-industrial averages hinges on the complete phase-out of the dirtiest fossil fuel. But kicking coal has proven to be an extreme challenge, especially in developing countries where energy demand is rising, coal is abundant, and funds are limited.  The conversation around the green transition in developing countries is a complicated one, and presents major trade-offs. Moving away from fossil fuels, and particularly coal, is essential for environmental wellbeing, but energy is essential to opportunity growth and human dignity. Without affordable, accessible, and reliable energy, it is impossible for developing countries to do just that: develop. Achieving a “just transition” in such contexts will require an enormous amount of climate financing and social safety nets to make sure that citizens aren’t harmed more than they’re helped by clean energy initiatives.

One of the biggest challenges in this regard is India, which is already one of the biggest greenhouse gas emitters in the world, while still struggling to keep up with energy demand. Coal is currently responsible for about a third of India’s energy mix. India is the third largest coal producer in the world, and has the third biggest coal reserves after the United States and China. Even with these vast amounts of domestic coal, India is also the world’s eighth largest coal importer. Overall, the subcontinent has an annual coal production of 310 million tonnes and imports of almost 25 million tonnes.

Related: Chinese Oil Major Eyes Significant Output Boost

Weaning India off of coal won’t be easy, or cheap. A think tank out of New Delhi recently calculated that a just transition away from coal in India will cost approximately $900 billion over the next 30 years. The International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology, known by the acronym iFOREST calculated that $600 billion would be needed for investments in new industries and infrastructure, and $300 billion would be allocated for grants and subsidies to support coal industry workers and affected communities. These social protections would be of enormous importance. According to the iForest reports, quitting coal overnight would cost Indians over five million jobs. 

The magnitude of this challenge – and its enormous price tag – has led Indian officials to resist agreements calling for the complete phaseout of coal. At the COP26 climate conference in 2021, China and India were instrumental in watering down the language of the final agreement from “phasing out” coal to “phasing down” coal. And at COP27, India negotiated to change language specific to coal to more broadly refer to fossil fuels as a whole. "Natural gas and oil also lead to emission of greenhouse gases. Making only one fuel the villain is not right," a source in India's delegation at COP27 told the Press Trust of India. But others saw this as a rhetorical ploy to alleviate appropriate and necessary pressure on Indian coal. 

Making a climate financing deal with richer nations could be a pathway to achieving just transition in India, but so far Indian officials have been reticent. The history of climate financing is littered with broken promises, leading to great skepticism on the part of Indian leadership. Twelve years ago, at a United Nations climate summit in Copenhagen, rich nations promised to channel US$100 billion a year in climate financing to less wealthy nations by 2020, but they never made good on that pledge. 

What’s more, many Indian leaders simply think it’s unfair that they should have to quit coal at all. There are lots of criticisms about ethics and fairness (or lack thereof) of placing the onus of the green energy transition on countries that have not yet benefited from fossil fuels in the way that developing countries already had the chance to do. The global north has historically been responsible for the lion’s share of emissions, and has benefited greatly from this unchallenged energy use. Now they know better, but it’s too late. And many developing countries say it’s unfair that world powers are now trying to keep poorer countries from following the same trajectory.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

London Looks To Become First Net-Zero Financial Hub
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater
Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports
The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com