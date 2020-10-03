Russia Plans To Revamp Its Oil Tax Policy

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 37.05 -1.67 -4.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 24 hours 39.27 -1.66 -4.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.438 -0.089 -3.52%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 37.35 -1.77 -4.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
Graph down Urals 2 days 41.20 -1.00 -2.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.94 -1.18 -3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.438 -0.089 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 38.66 -2.56 -6.21%
Graph down Murban 2 days 39.18 -2.21 -5.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 37.29 -0.43 -1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 40.13 -1.68 -4.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.09 -0.45 -1.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.64 -0.30 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 39.54 -0.49 -1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.94 -0.71 -1.75%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 25.22 -1.10 -4.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.02 -3.70 -11.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 37.72 -1.50 -3.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 39.12 -1.50 -3.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 33.72 -3.50 -9.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 33.47 -3.25 -8.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 34.32 -2.90 -7.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 34.72 -4.80 -12.15%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 33.47 -2.75 -7.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 39.91 -1.54 -3.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 -3.00 -8.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 27.25 -3.00 -9.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.58 +0.85 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.00 -3.17 -9.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 34.95 -3.17 -8.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.95 -3.17 -8.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 -3.00 -8.22%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.00 -1.50 -4.92%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 43.46 -1.50 -3.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 19 hours .
  • 43 mins Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 54 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Michael Moore : " I'm Praying for Covid-19"
  • 26 mins What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 6 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 7 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 26 mins US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 8 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 1 day Something wicked this way comes
  • 7 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 7 hours Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For [the next election cycle]
  • 7 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 11 hours Wishful Green/Renewable Disaster VS Real life real assets OIl & Gas: Shell Shares Hit Lowest Point Since 1995

Breaking News:

Iraq Boosts Oil Exports Despite OPEC+ Pledges

The Biggest Oil Refiner In The U.S. Forced To Cut Jobs

The Biggest Oil Refiner In The U.S. Forced To Cut Jobs

The largest U.S. oil refiner,…

Will Clean Energy Policies Actually Create More Jobs?

Will Clean Energy Policies Actually Create More Jobs?

As the clean energy movement…

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Weaker supply and demand fundamentals…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Plans To Revamp Its Oil Tax Policy

By Viktor Katona - Oct 03, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Constrained by the OPEC+ production cuts and the necessity to balance its 2020 federal budget, Russia has started to play with one of the most dangerous policy instruments it has at hand – upstream taxation. For decades, Russian oil companies have been complaining that the constant tinkering with upstream terms is complicating their long-term strategic deliberations and unnerving potential foreign investors. This September, without the usual state media fanfare, the Russian parliament has approved the first reading of a Finance Ministry-masterminded bill that would seek to abolish tax breaks that Moscow deems superfluous, along with paving the way for the oft-promoted profit-based taxation system.  The underlying rationale for this rather bold move (on the back of many years’ foot-dragging) lies in the Kremlin’s fear that the coronavirus-triggered economic slump will have a larger than expected impact on the nation, hence the need to create additional sources of income for the budget deficit not to surpass 4% of GDP this year. While sticking to its routine of preferential treatment for Rosneft, the Russian government has at the same time tried to move in the direction of a more equitable playing field. 

High-viscosity tax cuts

 

 

The Finance Ministry, led by one of the remaining liberal-leaning top officials Anton Siluanov, has long voiced its discontent over the preferential treatment high viscosity fields get despite their relative paucity. According to Siluanov, with the removal of high-viscosity tax breaks Russia’s budget would receive an additional $1 billion in 2021-2023. Since almost all high-viscosity fields are located in the Volga-Urals region, such a move would hit oil companies in an uneven manner – Tatneft and LUKOIL will be the main sufferers, as could be attested by the downward movement of their shares. In August-September 2020 alone, Tatneft’s shares have dropped almost 16 percent whilst LUKOIL’s have decreased some 12 percent (although truth be told, the Navalny poisoning and Russia relapsing into a 2nd wave depression also played a significant role).

Up until now, the position of the Finance Ministry was to provide tax breaks based on criteria like a well’s operational performance upon which the finance team had zero supervision and thus found quite difficult to assess in an objective manner. The Finance Ministry has been incapable of overpowering the Tatarstan regional authorities which have intensely lobbied for an easing of new terms. The end result is that Tatneft might apply for a tax deduction of up to 36 billion rubles (almost $0.5 billion, roughly corresponding to the aggregate tax breaks it enjoyed in 2019), a quite tangible deal sweetener that comes with one caveat – for the regional oil company to avail itself of the deduction, the annual average Urals quotes for the given year should exceed the fiscal breakeven level, in the case of 2021 amounting to $43.4 per barrel.

 

Additional tax breaks for Rosneft

 

It is becoming a tradition that the Russian government pushes through some additional concessions for the leading national oil company Rosneft, in this instance the Federal Assembly has granted this privilege within the same legislation that saw LUKOIL and Tatneft’s high-viscosity tax breaks eliminated. As usual with Rosneft-lobbied initiatives, the case for granting the declining Priobskoye field additional exemptions is a nuanced one. The Finance Ministry has long withstood administrative pressure to provide tax breaks to the field saying that the economic case remained unconvincing, however, this year the Ministry itself has drafted and put forward legislation that stipulates a 10-year period of MET concessions to the amount of $0.5 billion a year.

Related: Oil Companies Cut More Jobs As Demand Recovery Remains Uncertain

Although the tax breaks come with the same proviso that they would be applicable only if the average annual price is above the fiscal breakeven, such generosity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic (in Russia the first wave was just about to subside when it organically reshaped itself as the second wave) should really be noteworthy. The Priobskoye field started producing in 1988 and peaked in 2009 at 680kbpd, dropping to some 460-470kbpd today – Rosneft claims that with the aid of the new tax breaks it could develop an additional 70 million tons of crude from the field’s reserves. Not only is the majority of Priobskoye located in the flood plains of the Ob River, but its complex geology also combines low permeability, stacked reservoir accumulation, and low productivity with massive aggregate recoverable reserves of some 2.4 billion tons. 

 

Profit-based taxation 

 

The key element in Russia’s upstream taxation review, namely the finetuning of a comprehensive excess profit tax (EPT) scheme, stems from the Finance Ministry’s insistence on leveling the playing field for oil companies as 60% of Russian oil production relies on some sort of tax exemption. Profit-based taxation is not a novelty in Russia, several dozen oilfields are already functioning under an EPT pilot launched in 2019. The scope has been limited so far – the main EPT pilot participants were freshly-launched Eastern Siberia fields with export duty exemptions and mature Western Siberia oilfields with involvement being fully voluntary. The EPT rate is now fixed at 50% - this is levied from the aggregate revenue once all the expenses, a reduced mineral extraction tax (MET) rate, and a specific amount of unreimbursed expenses from previous years are deducted. 

As much as moving to EPT seems a timely decision for the Russian authorities, the Finance Ministry’s current proposal will create a lot of bad blood with oil majors. It is fields with export duty exemptions that largely embraced the new taxation scheme, but under profit-based taxation they still paid the MET, albeit at a reduced rate, meaning that oil companies could save billions of rubles in tax payments. Moscow estimates that government revenues lost in 2019 due to this amounted to 213 billion rubles ($0.22 billion). Cognizant of this loophole (which some FinMin officials have labeled as the largest gaffe of this century), the Finance Ministry now wants to close it down by means of a mark-up factor. 

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Has Trump Helped Or Hurt The U.S. Ethanol Industry?
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com