Libya’s Fragile Peace Is A Major Oil Market Risk

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 120.9 +0.26 +0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 122.3 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.688 +0.079 +0.92%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 4.262 -0.021 -0.49%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 4.021 -0.014 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 1 min 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 4.021 -0.014 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 115.5 -3.47 -2.92%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 119.0 -3.49 -2.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 115.6 -0.95 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 196 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 126.1 -0.18 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 124.1 -0.80 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 123.2 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 106.6 -0.84 -0.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 122.8 -0.84 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 121.1 -0.84 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 119.0 -0.84 -0.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 116.1 -0.84 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 118.2 -0.84 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 121.8 -0.84 -0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 116.4 -0.84 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 122.0 -0.99 -0.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.9 -0.84 -0.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 117.3 -0.75 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.0 -0.75 -0.67%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge

Breaking News:

American Shale Drillers Set To Boost Production In July

Shell Is Looking To Shake Up The Energy Game In Texas

Shell Is Looking To Shake Up The Energy Game In Texas

European energy firms are making…

How To Play Suriname’s Oil Boom

How To Play Suriname’s Oil Boom

Guyana and Suriname are undergoing…

The U.S. Oil And Gas Industry Has A Methane Problem

The U.S. Oil And Gas Industry Has A Methane Problem

A new study shows highlights…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya’s Fragile Peace Is A Major Oil Market Risk

By Simon Watkins - Jun 13, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The relentless oil price is causing economic havoc around the world, and Libya represents a major supply risk that could send prices even higher.
  • The recent failed attempt by Bashagha to take power in Tripoli has heightened tensions in the country and could lead to significant supply outages.
  • Until there is genuine progress on the issue of fair distribution of oil revenues within the country, this risk of major supply outages will continue to plague markets.
Join Our Community

The economic pain for many countries being caused by still-high crude oil (and gas) prices may be exacerbated by another extensive series of blockades of key oil facilities in Libya. This follows the very recent failed attempt by Fathi Bashagha – appointed prime minister of the ‘alternative government’ in the east of the country three months ago – to take over power in Tripoli. Bashagha, and the Nawasi Brigade militia who accompanied him, were eventually driven out of the city by various other of many factions fighting there. This occurred amid the ongoing refusal of the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah - who was appointed through a United Nations (U.N.)-led process in 2021 - to hand over power until such a time as a properly elected government is voted into office by the people of Libya. Bashagha, who has led three such coup attempts in three months, is unlikely to stop his current attempts to seize power, given the distinct possibility that talks held in Egypt at the behest of U.N. envoy Stephanie Williams to reach an agreement on a new constitutional framework and a timeline for elections might see him sidelined.  Even if Bashagha is successfully removed from any legal or quasi-legal basis of power and accepts the decision, the fault lines that run through Libya, and permeate into its oil sector, are too deep and broad to just disappear with him. Since the removal of long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011, as analyzed in-depth in my new book on the global oil markets, the multi-factional civil conflict that has ensued found genuine relief only in the September 2020 agreement signed between Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the rebel Libyan National Army (LNA), and elements of Tripoli’s U.N.-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). However, even back then, a key part of this deal was an in-principle agreement to look into establishing a commission not only to determine how oil revenues across Libya are distributed but also to consider the implementation of a number of measures designed to stabilize the country’s perilous financial position. Just prior to the September 2020 agreement, there had been yet another series of long-running oil blockades that had cost the country an estimated US$9.8 billion in lost hydrocarbon revenues. 

Both before this 2020 agreement and after it began to break down, Libya’s oil sector has been subject to various-scale blockades of its key oil facilities, and even now around half or slightly more of Libya’s oil production is offline, according to various estimates. Prior to this, following the National Oil Company (NOC) declaring a legal state of ‘force majeure’ because “it is impossible to implement its commitments towards the oil market,” Libyan crude oil production had seen an extended loss of around 550,000 bpd of its oil production as a result of blockades on major fields and export terminals. These included the closure of the Zueitina port, whose crude loadings average around 90,000 bpd, with production also stopped at Abuatufol, Al-Intisar, Anakhla, and Nafura. Just prior to this, the Sharara field in the west of the country, which can pump around 300,000 bpd, was also shut down, and just prior to this the El Feel oil field, which produces 70,000 bpd, was closed, as was the 60,000 bpd Brega operation. These sites are key suppliers of mostly high-quality light, sweet crude oil, notably including the Es Sider and Sharara export crudes.

Related: Putin: Russia Won't Shut Down Oil Wells

It is easy to forget that before Gaddafi’s removal in 2011, Libya had been easily able to produce around 1.65 million bpd of mostly high-quality light, sweet crude oil. Production had additionally been on a rising production trajectory, up from about 1.4 million bpd in 2000, albeit well below the peak levels of more than 3 million bpd achieved in the late 1960s. This said, the NOC had plans in place before 2011 to roll out enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques to increase crude oil production at maturing oil fields. Even up until the most recent major production blockades of its western fields and eastern ports ended, Libya had been producing around 1.2 million bpd. From that level, there still appeared scope to increase this to the 2.1 million bpd targeted by Libya’s Oil Ministry, and to hit the informal interim targets of 1.45 million bpd by the end of 2022, and 1.6 million bpd by the end of 2023. It is apposite to remember at this point that Libya still has around 48 billion barrels of proved crude oil reserves – the largest in Africa. 

Given this potential, there was, and to some degree still is, the prospect of major international participation in Libya’s oil sector. Earlier this year, the Oil Ministry had begun discussing exploration and development options with several international oil companies, with an agreement of sorts being struck with TotalEnergies. This saw the French firm commit to continue with its efforts to increase oil production from the giant Waha, Sharara, Mabruk, and Al Jurf oil fields by at least 175,000 bpd and to make the development of the Waha-concession North Gialo and NC-98 oil fields a priority, according to the NOC. The Waha concessions – in which TotalEnergies took a minority stake in 2019 – have the capacity to produce at least 350,000 bpd together, according to the NOC. The second deal was the approval by Libya’s GNU of the sale of the 8.16 percent stake in the country’s giant Waha oil concessions held by the U.S.’s Hess Corporation to the remaining stakeholders – again, TotalEnergies (with a 16.3 percent share), and also ConocoPhillips (also 16.3 percent), each of which was offered first refusal on half of Hess’s stake.

At the core of Libya’s short-, medium-, and long-term crude oil production outlook, though, and again reiterated behind the scenes in the very recent Cairo talks by the U.S., is that there must be genuine progress on the issue of fair distribution of oil revenues, the promise of which had successfully underpinned the 2020 agreement for longer than anyone expected. According to a Washington-based legal source spoken to by OilPrice.com at the time of the September 2020 agreement and reiterated recently, the NOC had been working on “alternative banking arrangements for the oil revenues that may or may not involve the input on final dispersal of more players.” Part of this process would be the creation of technical committees with representatives drawn from all sides of the civil conflict. These separate committees would deal with field awards, in tandem with the oil and gas ministry, and the dispersal of oil and gas revenues, in tandem with the ministry and the Central Bank of Libya (in which the revenues are physically held). As it stands, neither the GNA nor the Central Bank of Libya has publically and unequivocally agreed to its core principles as yet, and during the last major series of blockades of Libya’s oil infrastructure, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, urged the country’s central bank to safeguard oil revenue from misappropriation.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Want To Offset High Gas Prices? Invest In An Oil Company

Next Post

China Sets New Deep Sea Energy Exploration Records
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com